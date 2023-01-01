Articles by Avery Felman
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
- shopping
5 Best Dog Raincoats to Keep Your Pup Dry and Lookin’ Fly
Get ready for those early summer rainstorms.
Get ready for those early summer rainstorms.
- lifestyle
How to Claim Your Foster Pet on Your Taxes
That’s right, you can write off all that puppy food (and pee pads).
That’s right, you can write off all that puppy food (and pee pads).
- nutrition
Best Probiotics for Dogs
Your pup should keep these in their medicine cabinet.
Your pup should keep these in their medicine cabinet.
- lifestyle
How to Walk Your Cat on a Leash
Adventure Cats author Laura Moss’s step-by-step guide for hitting the streets with your cat.
Adventure Cats author Laura Moss’s step-by-step guide for hitting the streets with your cat.
- shopping
7 of the Best Ear Cleaners for Dogs
Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching with a few drops.
Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching with a few drops.
- shopping
14 Swoon-Worthy Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Your Cat
Catnip-stuffed roses, blush-pink cat caves, heart-shaped scratchers, and more ways to show your kitty some love this V-day.
Catnip-stuffed roses, blush-pink cat caves, heart-shaped scratchers, and more ways to show your kitty some love this V-day.
- shopping
22 Best Amazon Products for Pets—According to Reviewers
Reviewers (aka real pet parents) picked these best-selling, highest-rated toys, probiotics, poop bags, and more.
Reviewers (aka real pet parents) picked these best-selling, highest-rated toys, probiotics, poop bags, and more.
- shopping
9 Subscription Boxes Your Cat Will Thank You for Endlessly
Curated treats, toys, and catnip. What more could a cat ask for—besides the cardboard the toys arrived in?
Curated treats, toys, and catnip. What more could a cat ask for—besides the cardboard the toys arrived in?
- shopping
8 Best Cat Puzzles to Piece Through
Colorful feline-themed puzzles that will be the best gift you ever give to yourself.
Colorful feline-themed puzzles that will be the best gift you ever give to yourself.
- shopping
What Should I Get My Cat For the Holidays?
Spoil your kitty with the best this holiday season.
Spoil your kitty with the best this holiday season.
- shopping
12 Holiday-Themed Toys Your Dog Will Sniff Out as Soon as You Wrap Them
This selection of reindeer plush toys and dreidel squeakers will help make the season bright.
This selection of reindeer plush toys and dreidel squeakers will help make the season bright.
- health
How Cold is Too Cold For Outdoor Cats?
Be a good neighbor and learn to spot the signs of frostbite in your community cats.
Be a good neighbor and learn to spot the signs of frostbite in your community cats.
- shopping
11 Best Cat Sweaters
Your copy cat wants in on sweater weather. Here are some dog sweaters fit for felines.
Your copy cat wants in on sweater weather. Here are some dog sweaters fit for felines.
- shopping
16 Customized Gifts For People Wanting To See More Of Their Pet
Nothing beats a thoughtful gift (and nothing evokes oohs and awws like our beloved pets).
Nothing beats a thoughtful gift (and nothing evokes oohs and awws like our beloved pets).
- shopping
The Best Halloween Costumes For Cats in 2023
The best costumes that you and your cat’s Instagram followers will get a kick out of.
The best costumes that you and your cat’s Instagram followers will get a kick out of.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
What Fruits and Veggies Can Your Cat Feast On?
Pass the fruit bowl — it’s treat time.
Pass the fruit bowl — it’s treat time.
- lifestyle
5 Ways to Give Your Cat a Halloween That Won’t Make Them Hiss
Cats might be a symbol of Halloween, but that’s as far as they want it to go.
Cats might be a symbol of Halloween, but that’s as far as they want it to go.
- lifestyle | Behind the Brand
Ellen Van Dusen & Snips in Living Color
The designer on playing with patterns, punching up home decor for dogs, and that time Harry Styles sported a Dusen Dusen sweater on SNL.
The designer on playing with patterns, punching up home decor for dogs, and that time Harry Styles sported a Dusen Dusen sweater on SNL.
- lifestyle
Cats, Priceless. Cat Parenthood, Not So Much
A rundown of the most common cat expenses.
A rundown of the most common cat expenses.
- shopping
Celebrity Groomer Jess Rona’s Favorite Beauty Products For Spiffy Pups
Because spa day can happen at home, too.
Because spa day can happen at home, too.
- shopping
8 Best Dog Harnesses For When Collars Don’t Cut It
Experts pick the best harnesses for every kind of dog — from flat-faced breeds to tiny teacups to escape artists.
Experts pick the best harnesses for every kind of dog — from flat-faced breeds to tiny teacups to escape artists.
- behavior
Not All Cat Toys Are Created Equal
Here are the toys that will motivate your pet to get in the game.
Here are the toys that will motivate your pet to get in the game.
- shopping
42 Best Labor Day Deals for Pets
From Dyson’s pet hair vacuum to Fable’s coveted crate, a post-summer oasis awaits everyone in the fam.
From Dyson’s pet hair vacuum to Fable’s coveted crate, a post-summer oasis awaits everyone in the fam.
- shopping
Dog Trainer Robert Haussmann’s Favorite Enrichment Toys
The Wildest Collective expert shares his top toys and tools, from classics Kongs to snuffle mats to slow feeders.
The Wildest Collective expert shares his top toys and tools, from classics Kongs to snuffle mats to slow feeders.
- shopping
PrettyLitter Has Beauty and Brains
At long last, a litter that’s for more than just scooping.
At long last, a litter that’s for more than just scooping.
- shopping
You Can Transfer Your Woo-Woo Crystal Habit to Your Stressed-Out Cat
Merci Collective founder Chani Ronez on her new collection of crystal and catnip-infused toys for cats.
Merci Collective founder Chani Ronez on her new collection of crystal and catnip-infused toys for cats.
- shopping
Treat Your Cat to These Matcha and Mochi-Inspired Catnip Toys
Finally. Toys that foodies, er, felines, will appreciate.
Finally. Toys that foodies, er, felines, will appreciate.
- shopping
I Tested My Cat’s DNA, and Here Are the Results
From health predispositions to breed history, Wisdom Panel’s genetic testing revealed my cat’s internal world.
From health predispositions to breed history, Wisdom Panel’s genetic testing revealed my cat’s internal world.
- nutrition
The 5 Best Fish Oils for Cats
The next best thing to branzino, omega-3s support your cat’s skin, brain, joint, and heart health.
The next best thing to branzino, omega-3s support your cat’s skin, brain, joint, and heart health.
- shopping
7 Cat Kicker Toys That Will Help Your Cat Beat Their Boredom
The cat kicker toys that will keep your cat booked and busy (and kicking like they’re Megan Rapinoe).
The cat kicker toys that will keep your cat booked and busy (and kicking like they’re Megan Rapinoe).
- shopping
The Ultimate Shopping List for Your New Cat
It’s National Kitten Day! Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents.
It’s National Kitten Day! Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents.
- shopping
14 Food-Themed Toys to Tease Your Cat
From burritos to baguettes, these catnip-stuffed toys may curb your cat’s munchies.
From burritos to baguettes, these catnip-stuffed toys may curb your cat’s munchies.
- shopping
6 Natural Paw Balms That Will Keep Your Pup Safe From Summer Heat
The best paw balms, based on veterinarian recommendations.
The best paw balms, based on veterinarian recommendations.
- shopping
53 Deals That Will Have Your Pet Stoked For Memorial Day 2023
Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.
Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.
- shopping
Katie Beth Miedaner Is Giving Visibility to Disabled Pets One Skincare Routine At a Time
Self-care with a side of cats.
Self-care with a side of cats.
- shopping | Behind the Brand
Floof Takes a Gentle Approach to Your Itchy Dog’s Skincare
Mark your pups’ self-care calendars: The company’s eco-friendly, allergy-friendly products are launching July 17.
Mark your pups’ self-care calendars: The company’s eco-friendly, allergy-friendly products are launching July 17.
- shopping
The 5 Best Interactive Cat Toys By Nina Ottosson
The puzzle toys that’ll unleash your cat’s inner cougar.
The puzzle toys that’ll unleash your cat’s inner cougar.
- shopping
6 Genius Interactive Dog Toys From Nina Ottosson
These puzzle toys are made to help you bond with your pup.
These puzzle toys are made to help you bond with your pup.
- shopping
The Best Cat Scratching Posts, Pads and Everything in Between
Your cat’s claws are out. Do you have scratchers at the ready?
Your cat’s claws are out. Do you have scratchers at the ready?
- nutrition
9 Peanut Butter Options Your Pup Will Obsess Over
The perfect complement to your pet’s adorably salty personality.
The perfect complement to your pet’s adorably salty personality.
- lifestyle
Sleep-Away Camp For Kitty? The Pros and Cons of Boarding Your Cat
Keep these tips in mind when you’re looking for a quality spot to board your cat.
Keep these tips in mind when you’re looking for a quality spot to board your cat.
- health
Vets Are Seeing a Rise in “Pot Puppies”
You aren’t the only one getting way too high from edibles. A study published on 4/20 found an uptick in cannabis poisonings in pets.
You aren’t the only one getting way too high from edibles. A study published on 4/20 found an uptick in cannabis poisonings in pets.
- shopping
Dayna Isom Johnson’s Favorite Etsy Pet Products Have Lots of Mojo
Etsy’s trend expert shares her (and her pup Mojo’s) favorite small businesses on the indie platform.
Etsy’s trend expert shares her (and her pup Mojo’s) favorite small businesses on the indie platform.
- shopping
8 Dog Poop Bags That Won’t Crap Out On You
Because they aren’t all made the same.
Because they aren’t all made the same.
- shopping
How to Travel With a Cat (Without a Scratch)
Everything you need to bring your kitty home for the holidays, from an in-cabin carrier to calming products to a portable litter box.
Everything you need to bring your kitty home for the holidays, from an in-cabin carrier to calming products to a portable litter box.
- lifestyle
How to Help Dogs and Cats Affected by the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria
Here is a list of orgs sending resources, so you can help from where you are.
Here is a list of orgs sending resources, so you can help from where you are.
- shopping
9 “TikTok Made Me Buy It” Pet Must Haves
When the algorithm knows you’re a sucker for dog and cat supplies.
When the algorithm knows you’re a sucker for dog and cat supplies.
- shopping
This Custom Jewelry Is the Perfect Valentine Gift For a Smitten Pet Parent
These are the sweetest pieces of personalized jewelry you can buy this V-Day.
These are the sweetest pieces of personalized jewelry you can buy this V-Day.
- nutrition | Behind the Brand
Dog Child Is the Ultimate Cheat Sheet to Home Cooking For Your Dog
Founder Nicole Marchand has made home cooking easier with upcycled ingredients.
Founder Nicole Marchand has made home cooking easier with upcycled ingredients.
- nutrition
10 Cat Meal Toppers for Finicky Eaters
Tips for improving your cat’s appetite with these tasty add-ons.
Tips for improving your cat’s appetite with these tasty add-ons.
- shopping
16 Pieces of Furniture So Stylish You Would Never Know They’re for Cats
Mid-century modern coffee table or litter box? Industrial bookcase or cat tower? If you can’t tell, that’s kind of the point.
Mid-century modern coffee table or litter box? Industrial bookcase or cat tower? If you can’t tell, that’s kind of the point.
- shopping
Predict Your New Year with Cat-Themed Tarot Cards
A whimsical tarot deck inspired by something more mysterious than cartomancy — cats.
A whimsical tarot deck inspired by something more mysterious than cartomancy — cats.
- lifestyle
Mignonette Takes Pictures: The Internet’s Sacred Corner of Joy
Joanna Mignonette, the founder of the famed Instagram account, on growing up with pets, starting a blog, and becoming an internet-favorite follow.
Joanna Mignonette, the founder of the famed Instagram account, on growing up with pets, starting a blog, and becoming an internet-favorite follow.
- shopping
15 Ornaments That Establish Your Pet’s Top-Billing Status at the Holidays
Your love for your pet is evergreen, so hang an ornament of their likeness on your Christmas tree this year.
Your love for your pet is evergreen, so hang an ornament of their likeness on your Christmas tree this year.
- shopping | Behind the Brand
Scandi Design Meets German Engineering — For Pets!
MiaCara is the minimalist pet brand hygge design dreams are made of.
MiaCara is the minimalist pet brand hygge design dreams are made of.
- lifestyle
Your Pet Is a Masterpiece — Turn Them Into an Animalist Portrait
A rendering of your dog? Art doesn’t get finer.
A rendering of your dog? Art doesn’t get finer.
- shopping | Behind the Brand
MINNA’s Striped Beds Are the Prettiest Place for Pets to Snooze
Founder Sara Berks on the origins of her textile-forward brand’s ethical mission and artisan craftsmanship.
Founder Sara Berks on the origins of her textile-forward brand’s ethical mission and artisan craftsmanship.
- nutrition
The Odd Food Company is Reducing Food Waste — One Dog Cookie at a Time
Your dog will happily save these imperfect foods from being discarded. You should let them.
Your dog will happily save these imperfect foods from being discarded. You should let them.
- shopping
9 Poop-Bag Holders That Will Save You in Any Dog Walk Emergency
When sh*t happens, you don’t have to be the one standing on the sidewalk without a plan.
When sh*t happens, you don’t have to be the one standing on the sidewalk without a plan.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Calley Benoit Belli’s Dog Is a Literal Work of Art
The fashion veteran talks about how her muse, Shuggie, inspired her home decor and custom wedding accessories.
The fashion veteran talks about how her muse, Shuggie, inspired her home decor and custom wedding accessories.
- shopping
7 of Chelsy Christina’s Favorite Eco-Friendly Cat Products
The organic catnip, faux dryer balls, and patchwork jacket endorsed by the eco-influencer and her kitties, Chanel and Chai.
The organic catnip, faux dryer balls, and patchwork jacket endorsed by the eco-influencer and her kitties, Chanel and Chai.
- shopping
Pia Baroncini’s Must-Have Products For Pups
If anyone knows what dogs want, it’s this LA entreprenuer — and mom of three pups.
If anyone knows what dogs want, it’s this LA entreprenuer — and mom of three pups.
- shopping
Gene and Shay’s 6 Must-Have Cat Accessories For Your Adventurous Kitty
The van-life cat accessories influencers Gene and Shay cannot live without.
The van-life cat accessories influencers Gene and Shay cannot live without.
- lifestyle
(Fur) Dye Another Day: Celebrity Groomer Jess Rona on This Halloween Question
When to DIY your dog’s Halloween costume or dye their fur — and when to leave it to the pros.
When to DIY your dog’s Halloween costume or dye their fur — and when to leave it to the pros.
- shopping
12 Halloween Costumes That’ll Help Your Dog Keep Up With the Cool Kids
Because there’s nothing scarier than being off-trend.
Because there’s nothing scarier than being off-trend.
- shopping
Thanks to July Luggage, Your Pet’s Face Will Greet You at Baggage Claim
Gives a whole new meaning to “where you lead, I will follow.”
Gives a whole new meaning to “where you lead, I will follow.”
- shopping
Welp, Amazon’s Having Another Prime Day Sale
Pet parents, it’s time to race to Amazon for this bonus discount moment.
Pet parents, it’s time to race to Amazon for this bonus discount moment.
- shopping
“Pop” Goes the Color on the Wild One x Isaac Mizrahi Collab
The collab is a tribute to NYC pup parents, who find the bright spots along the sidewalks of unattended dog poop and discarded chicken bones.
The collab is a tribute to NYC pup parents, who find the bright spots along the sidewalks of unattended dog poop and discarded chicken bones.