We’ve all seen those gorgeous cats with piercing blue eyes and perfectly symmetrical markings on our Instagram feeds. You know the ones: those that the internet gleefully dubs the “most beautiful cat in the world opens in a new tab ” — at least for their 15 seconds of fame.

Are they born with these good looks? Well, it’s certainly not Maybelline, so maybe it’s their balanced diet rich in Omegas. While we love our pets unconditionally no matter how their credentials would hold up at a Cat Fanciers’ event, emulating these cats’ enviable looks through a fresh food diet is a worthy undertaking. The fact that eating a healthy diet will allow them to feel their best and live longer? Even better.

Below, some of our favorite fresh food delivery services to give your cat an aesthetic and health glow up.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Smalls opens in a new tab Smalls’ human-grade food for cats aims to get back to the nutritional basics that are integral to your cat’s health without any of the additives. In their meal plans, Smalls offers human-grade fresh food made with protein rich cow, turkey, and chicken available in pâté, diced, and shredded textures. While they firmly endorse a fresh food diet for cats, they also provide freeze-dried raw food available in duck, turkey, and chicken proteins. With a discount of $10 for your starter pack ($35 for a four week meal plan), Smalls averages about $1.25 per meal, which totals to about $17.50 per week. Shop Smalls opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Cat Person opens in a new tab Cat Person opens in a new tab broke into the pet market in 2020, a time when cat people were in lockdown with their cats and desperately seeking simplicity, aesthetically pleasing designs (truly anything was entertaining then), and meals from a source they could trust. The fact that Cat Person filled all of these niches is either good timing or good sense. Living by the motto “real cat food made simple,” their meals are made for cats of all ages with the highest protein using grain-free and low-carb recipes. With tons of different proteins to choose from in both wet and dry foods, Cat Person has something to offer for felines of all stripes. After completing a quiz about your cat’s preferences, Cat Person will customize a meal plan and send a starter box your way. From there, you can rule out anything your cat doesn’t take a liking to and make any adjustments before your first monthly box ships. Starting at just $25 for the wet and dry food combination meal plan, Cat Person is one of the most affordable fresh food delivery services available today at an estimated cost of $3.23 per day. Shop Cat Person opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Open Farm opens in a new tab Wholesome cat food isn’t all that hard to come by. While there are tons of brands that cater to you and your cat’s specific needs, lifestyle, and allergies, there’s something to be said for truly high-quality ingredients that are beloved by dog and cat parents alike. The 100 percent ethically sourced, cooked-to-perfection best sellers from Open Farm are the perfect addition to any pet’s pantry. By partnering with certified farms, fisheries, and producers from which they source their proteins, Open Farm is all about offsetting their global emissions and bringing quality, traceable meals to your cat’s bowl. They’ve even shared their Open Farm picks, which consist of the Wild-Caught Salmon Dry Food, Harvest Chicken Rustic Blend Wet Food, and Bone Broth Bundle for Cats. They offer a variety of dry foods with proteins that range from salmon and whitefish for the pescatarian cat to lamb and turkey/chicken for heartier eaters. Their wet food offers even more blends, including herring, mackerel, and grass-fed beef. If you’ve been looking to add some goat milk kefir into your cat’s diet (at this point, you don’t even eat this well), you’ll find that in their probiotic blends — chamomile, turmeric, and organic fruits and veggies — with anti-inflammatory properties. A moderate blend of the three should run you about $26 per week. Shop Open Farm opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Milk opens in a new tab Milk offers fresh food that’s handmade in small batches and shipped right to your door, so you won’t have to worry about that last-minute trip to the pet store. Really, who has time for that? To get started, all you need to do is register your pet’s weight, life stage, and activity level, and Milk will calculate the daily calories they need to stay at their ideal weight — taking all aspects of their health into mind. From there, you can select your pet’s preferred home-cooked recipes, modifying as they let you know what their favorites are, and utilizing Milk’s flexible delivery schedule to suit your needs. Made with all-natural ingredients, including chicken liver, pumpkin, cod liver oil, roasted pumpkin and squash seeds, organic kelp, and wheatgrass — your cat will never tire of their custom food rotation. With meal plans starting at just $15 per week, Milk is one of the slightly more expensive options, but it allows you to customize your cat’s portion sizes as well as their recipes for a truly personalized experience. Plus, they also offer dog meal plans, so you can get all your pets meals from one source. Shop Milk opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Raised Right opens in a new tab Raised Right’s human-grade pet food takes your pet’s health and lifestyle into account while designing their custom formula. Created by a family with a history in farming and agriculture, the Rudds eventually transitioned from growing food for people to providing the same quality of food for their pets. From there, Raised Right was born. Working with veterinarian Dr. Karen Becker, they’ve come up with a comprehensive formula that centers your pet’s health above all. Unlike other brands, Raised Right doesn’t use any high carb fillers like potato, rice, oats, yam, squash, pasta, parsnips, or barley, which are more cost effective for companies, but worse for your pet. Plus, every meal is lab tested to ensure its safety. Their site even features a food calculator, taking their weight, activity levels, and goal weight into consideration, to help determine how much food they’ll need on a daily basis. From there, you can choose between different mixtures like chicken, turkey, and pumpkin flavors. At a price point of about $40/week, it’s one of the pricier options, but hey, it’s practically farm to table. Shop Raised Right opens in a new tab