I’ve had cats for all of my life and though they’ve all been different, one trait has remained constant in their various personalities: they’re extremely particular about their litter opens in a new tab . Fortunately for cat lovers, our cats will often let us know when a litter isn’t working for them. Unfortunately, it’s often in the form of a present on the carpet — and since they don’t care to share the details of what they disliked about a particular formula, it’s up to us to figure it out. From high-tech litters opens in a new tab that can help detect your pet’s ailments to those that lock in odor and generate minimal dust, you can find our list of expert-recommended (and potentially life-saving) litters below.

Why the Right Cat Litter is Important

However frustrating your cat’s gutsy gifts may be, veterinarian Dr. Annette Louviere, Veterinary Genetics and Technology Manager at Wisdom Panel opens in a new tab , says, “Cats don’t urinate out of the box in spite,” and this behavior could be an indicator of a greater health issue. While this is one possibility that shouldn’t be overlooked, a more common cause for this unsavory behavior is that their litter isn’t up to snuff. It’ll save you the emotional aggravation and high vet bills to experiment with your cat’s litter while they’re young, so you’re aware of their preferences from an early age.

The director of the Purdue Animal Behavior Clinic at Purdue University, Dr. Niwako Ogata, adds, “Cats are notoriously fussy creatures that may react to the slightest change in their environment, even just a new type of litter.” Cats’ decisiveness can be a frustrating trait when they’ve decided against the thing you’ve put in front of them — whether that’s food, toys, or litter — but it’s also what makes them such intriguing housemates.

The Best Types of Cat Litter

We only want the best for our pets, so we asked cat experts to help us whittle down a shortlist of their favorite litters, weeding out the ones that don’t hold up to our (let’s be real, our cat’s) standards. According to Dr. Jessica Bell, a professor at Washington State University School of Veterinary Medicine, “Scientists have actually researched litter preferences opens in a new tab and found that cats prefer clay litter to silica (sand) or wood pellets.” And the biggest turn-off for cats is smell. “Cats have really sensitive noses and don’t like perfumed litter,” Dr. Bell says, so always opt for a fragrance-free litter to start. Although many cat people may gripe that they’d prefer a nice scent to cover up their cat’s business, if your cat’s litter is deterring them from using the box, we’re confident that an unscented option will start to look pretty good.

We evaluated litter based on a few features: from low-tracking, dust-free, and odor-free to clumping ability and flushability. We gave extra points to those that use upcycled or sustainable materials, and formulas that absorb odor rather than covering it up with scents. Now, it’s still possible that your cat’s preferences may fall outside these picks, but we’d consider this a great start to a potentially lengthy hunt for their favorite litter.

Best Cat Litters

opens in a new tab Tuft + Paw Really Great Cat Litter opens in a new tab $ 29 When Socrates said “know thyself,” he should have amended that statement to “know thyself as you know thycat.” But those were the days well before the internet, and lugging 40 pounds of cat litter up your four story walk up wasn’t as much of an issue as, say, the plague. Luckily for the savvy cat owner, Tuft and Paw’s Really Great Litter formula delivers low-tracking, flushable litter right to your door in the appropriate quantities, so you can say goodbye to the days of hiding excess litter under your kitchen sink. Plus, it’s made from a soybean byproduct that would otherwise end up in a landfill, so you can feel good about the way your litter choice impacts your cat, home, and planet. $29 at Tuft + Paw opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Arm & Hammer Litter Platinum Scented Clumping Clay Litter opens in a new tab $ 33 It’s important to use a litter that checks all of your boxes. While fragrance and dust-free litters are certainly a priority, no formula is more prized than an exceptional clumping litter. According to Dr. Louviere, “While not all cats are the same, studies support that cats generally have a preference for clumping clay litters,” making it an excellent choice for anyone who is looking to appease a picky cat. If your cat can think of more reasons than not to avoid the litter box, you should return to one that’s reliable and widely beloved. “The cat needs to accept the litter substrate type,” Dr. Louviere urges. “No matter how much a pet parent likes it, if the cat doesn’t then you can’t force them to use it.” $33 at Chewy opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Dr. Elsey's Precious Cat Ultra Cat Litter opens in a new tab $ 11 This unscented litter gives the best bang for its buck and it’s perfect for cats (and cat parents) who are sensitive to smells. Just because a litter is unscented, doesn’t mean your whole apartment will end up wreaking of cats. In fact, many litters use fragrance to cover up smells rather than using materials that absorb odors, like baking soda and charcoal. According to Dr. Louviere, “You can’t seem to beat activated carbon if using an odor-control additive.” Most veterinarians recommend avoiding scented litter all together, but since all cats are unique and some may prefer it, Dr. Louviere suggests that you “lean towards cedar and avoid citrus” when going the fragranced route. $11 at Amazon opens in a new tab

