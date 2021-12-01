Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Let’s face it, holiday gifting can be tricky enough as it is without factoring in personal taste, eco-friendly packaging, and most recently, shipping delays. Combined, it makes for a Molotov cocktail of holiday woes. However, it doesn’t have to be that way, which is why we’ve done the heavy lifting for you by finding tons of sustainable, earth-friendly, and low-impact cat gifts for you to load up on ahead of the holidays in question. No, really, order these ASAP and add a week to their expected arrival date (to be safe).

No matter who you’re shopping for or their level of pickiness (all cats are certain to have some degree of of pickiness), you’ll be able to shop with confidence, knowing that even if your cat ends up sending it to the land of rejected toys, at least it won’t be super wasteful. An eco-conscious present really is the gift that keeps on giving: it’s either more renewable than traditional gifts, made from materials that can be replenished more readily, or some combination of the two, so you can use them, love them, and ignore them on repeat — making them especially well suited to the ever finicky cat in your life.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)