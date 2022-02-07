The Best Cat Scratching Posts, Pads, and Everything in Between

If there’s one thing new cat parents learn pretty quickly, it’s that their sharp-clawed family member has a deep instinctual need to scratch sh*t up. If you don’t indulge this primal need — by way of strategically placed scratching posts opens in a new tab and pads, cat trees opens in a new tab , towers opens in a new tab , and toys — they may decide to sharpen their claws on your couch.

Some cat parents may think that removing scratching posts from your home will help keep their cat's claws safely tucked away. Out of sight, out of mind, right? But this is likely to backfire, causing your cat anxiety and leading to even more destructive behaviors. (And we have to note here: Never, never declaw a cat. Here’s why opens in a new tab .)

Providing cat-scratching posts opens in a new tab with materials that your cats can dig their claws into satisfies their natural behaviors while saving your furniture from destruction. Durable cat scratcher designs also encourage full body stretching, exercise, and play. A great cat scratcher is a purchase that all parties will appreciate.

Remember: Your cat isn’t trying to destroy your furniture opens in a new tab because you forgot to give them a treat last night, or because you went on vacation and left them with a cat-sitter. Scratching is a healthy expression of emotion, from excitement to stress. In addition to trimming their own nails and getting a good stretch in, scratching is also a way for cats to mark their territory, as they release pheromones through their pads. (Trimming your cat’s nails opens in a new tab is an important part of their grooming routine, but it won’t save your furniture or curb their need to use their claws.)

We asked veterinarian and Collective member Dr. John Iovino opens in a new tab and cat behaviorist Stephen Quandt opens in a new tab to weigh in on the best cat scratchers to keep your cat’s claws occupied — and your couch free of claw marks opens in a new tab .

Best cat-scratching posts in 2024

Scratching helps cats sharpen their claws, stretch their muscles, and mark their territory. To that end, you'll find a variety of cat scratchers on the market, each designed to suit different cats and and different homes.

Traditional vertical scratchers, often wrapped in sisal rope, provide a sturdy surface for cats to dig their claws into and stretch upward. Horizontal scratchers, typically made of cardboard, offer a flat, textured surface that many cats find irresistible. If you’re looking to save space or add a touch of creativity, wall-mounted scratchers opens in a new tab are an excellent option as well, combining functionality with a sleek design. Multi-functional scratchers, such as those integrated into cat trees or furniture, offer the added benefit of climbing and lounging spots, making them a hit in multi-cat households.

“Before picking a scratching surface for your cat — be it a post, pad or ramp — it will be helpful to know if your favorite feline likes to scratch vertically or horizontally, and if they have a texture and/or material preference, as scratching surfaces can come in rope fiber (sisal), carpet, corrugated cardboard, and even wood,” Quandt explains. “You might have a cat who likes a flat carpet pad, or vertical sisal post, or any combination of the above.”

Each type of scratcher comes with pros and cons — but our list has something for every cat, from the energetic kitten to the laid-back senior. Here are a few of our overall favorites:

Catastrophic Creations — the Grotto Cat Tree
$ 189
Cat scratchers come in all shapes and sizes, but experts agree that height is the most important feature to consider. "The best example of a good cat scratcher would be a tree," Dr. Iovino says. "It's tall enough to allow cats to stretch their full bodies. It's heavy, sturdy, and won't move while cats forcefully scratch to sharpen their nails and mark their territory. Lastly, it has a rough texture helping to remove the outer portions of the nail to help them sharpen." —Avery Felman
$189 at Catastrophic Creations

MS!Make Sure Sisal Scratching Post
$ 60 $ 55 $ 55
If you've ever wondered why your cat can't get enough of your wicker chair or cool woven lampshade, you've just encountered a new level of shredding behavior. Although it seems to be a universally beloved texture, "specific materials for cat scratchers will usually depend on a cat's own preference," Dr. Iovino suggests. "It seems most cats will gravitate towards carpeting but not the fluffier kind, necessarily." —AF
$55 at Amazon

The Refined Feline A-Frame Cat Bed
$ 125
Perhaps you have a cat on your hands who just can't seem to get with the concept of scratching their designated post over your poor piling sofa. Have no fear: Dr. Iovino has a suggestion that could just be the game changer your cat needs to reprogram their internal clock. "It's been known that cats will scratch after a nap, and so having that scratching post near an area they sleep the most can be helpful to create a good habit of where to scratch," he says. "Once you feel like you've been able to get a cat to use the scratching post frequently, then you can slowly start to move it around to a more desired area if needed." —Elizabeth Laura Nelson
$125 at The Refined Feline

Sisal scratching posts

What’s the best material for a cat-scratching post? Many people (I mean, cats) prefer sisal. It’s incredibly durable, which means it can withstand repeated scratching without fraying or wearing out quickly. And its coarse texture provides an ideal surface for cats to sharpen their claws, satisfying their natural instincts and preventing damage to your furniture.

Tuft + Paw Zip Scratching Post
$ 249
Sure, it's on the pricey side, but this is a cat scratch post that will last. It's tall enough to let your cat stretch out their whole body, and the wide base means it won't tip over when they do. Tightly-woven sisal is tough enough to stand up to years of scratching, and it provides a satisfying surface to dig into. —ELN
$249 at Tuft + Paw

MECOOL Tall Cat Scratching Post
$ 29
This sisal scratcher comes with a friendlier price tag and gets rave reviews from buyers. It's quick to put together, comes with a couple of bonus balls for your cat to bat around, and is a neutral color that will go with many different styles of decor. —ELN
$29 at Amazon

Carpet cat-scratching posts

Carpet makes an excellent material opens in a new tab for these posts as well. Its soft, fibrous texture closely mimics the feel of natural surfaces, making it highly appealing to cats. Additionally, carpeted scratch posts provide a comfortable, cozy surface for cats to rest on, so they can double as both a scratching spot and a lounging place.

SmartyKat Carpet Cat Scratching Post
$ 36 $ 35 $ 35
This carpeted cat scratch post has a fun bonus feature for your kitty: A base with a ball in it, so they can play hide-and-seek. Let your little hunter satisfy their prey drive and then sink their claws into the carpeted pole to their heart's desire. —ELN
$35 at Chewy

Classy Kitty Carpet Scratching Post
$ 40
This carpeted post is a little smaller than some of the others on this list, making it perfect for smaller cats or kittens. Customers report that it wears well, though this one may not last as long as some at higher price points. For the price, though, it's a good one to try if you want to find out whether your cat prefers carpet (and some really do). —ELN
$40 at Amazon

Wood cat-scratching posts

Cats love climbing trees (or at least, most indoor cats would love it if they were allowed to). So, why not give them the next best thing — a wooden scratch post? “Cats scratch trees because it feels good,” Quandt says. “Bark allows their nails to sink in, and then they drag and pull and this stretches their tendons and muscles, which is good for them.”

Wood is also naturally sturdy and provides a stable, satisfying scratching surface. Plus, its longevity ensures that the scratch post can endure heavy use without deteriorating, offering a lasting solution for your cat’s scratching needs.

Mau Uni
$ 259
This wooden cat scratcher doesn't just look like a sturdy tree branch — it is one. Made from a real tree, it's topped with a wicker basket and a super-soft, fuzzy, faux-fur cushion. It comes with a hanging pom-pom for your cat to bat around, a second spot to perch, and a sisal-wrapped section perfect for sinking claws into. All the parts are replaceable, as well, so it'll last for years. This cat tree makes me feel a little less guilty about keeping my cats indoors, staring out at the trees. —ELN
Gives Back
$259 at Mau

Natural Scratch Store Cat Scratching Post
$ 65
This rustic-looking cedar post is is a no-frills option that your cat may love — especially if you use the included training booklet with suggestions for how to get them interested. There's a little "mouse hole" at the top and a string toy to play with. Reviewers said this has been a lifesaver for their wooden furniture. —ELN
$65 at Amazon

Vertical cat scratching posts

A tall vertical post may be the best cat scratching solution for large cats. It allows them to fully stretch their bodies, promoting healthy muscle tone and flexibility. Additionally, the height of the post can help satisfy a cat’s instinct to climb and perch, providing both physical exercise and mental stimulation. Try one of these for your favorite adventurous kitty.

PAWZ Road Cat Tree
$ 55
This sturdy cat tree has a variety of built-in scratching surfaces, but that's just one reason Quandt recommends it. Beyond the multiple scratching opportunities, it's sturdy: A pressure plate presses into your ceiling to keep it in place, so cats can't knock it over. (The mechanics of this are similar to a tension rod that holds up a curtain.) "It's low-profile, lightweight, and not bulking like many trees are," Quandt says. —ELN
$55 at Amazon

Tuft + Paw Frond Cat Tree
$ 299
This vertical cat scratching post features three spots to perch, sisal-wrapped sections for scratching, and is adjustable — so you can make it work for your particular cat. Some customers said it didn't work for their bigger cats, and others said it was a little wobbly, but many people (and their cats!) are big fans. "This goes so well in our living room, and my cat has never loved scratching something so much," one reviewer wrote. The Tuft + Paw customer service team is responsive, and will reach out with tips or offer a refund within 30 days if it doesn't turn out to be a fit for your cat. —ELN
$299 at Tuft+Paw

Ahomdoo Cat Scratching Post
$ 40
"This post has built-in toys to spark extra interest," Quandt says, and while this is true of many vertical scratchers, this one also comes with good reviews and a reasonable price point. Wrapped with woven sisal and featuring a feather and a ball for your cat to play with, it's simple to put together and has a spot on the top where you cat can perch. —ELN
$40 at Amazon

Horizontal cat scratching posts

A horizontal scratch post offers a spacious, sturdy surface for cats to scratch and lounge, and can accommodate cats of all sizes. Because it’s horizontal, cats get to engage in natural scratching behaviors while also resting and playing.

Modkat Cat Scratcher Lounge Set
$ 70
This cardboard scratcher set isn't a post, but rather two stylish-looking loungers that your cat can use in multiple ways. While they're made of cardboard, they're not flimsy; they're made of high-density cardboard (and non-toxic glue, naturally) that will hold up to a good amount of clawing. Sprinkle them with catnip to encourage your cat to play, and flip them over when one side gets worn out. "These are terrific. My adult cats vie to sit on the contoured surface, and my foster kittens crawl through over and around the tunnels," one reviewer wrote, adding that they're sturdy and long-lasting, with plenty of spots to scratch. —ELN
$70 at Modkat

Frisco Step-In Cat Scratcher Toy
$ 12
If there's one thing cats love, it's a box. How many times have you unpacked your latest shipment of food or litter only to find your cat curled up in the box before you can flatten it for recycling? This horizontal scratcher functions as both a spot to sit and a place to exercise their claws — and chances are good that it costs less than a case of canned food. It comes in an array of fun patterns, from daisies to constellations, and gets great customer reviews. –ELN
$12 at Chewy

Durable and stable scratching posts

Unless you plan to frequently replace your cat-scratch post, you’ll want one that can withstand plenty of scratching. That’s where durability comes in. It’s wise to get the best quality cat scratching post you can find.

Stability, too, is important, as it prevents the scratcher from tipping over or wobbling, which can discourage your cat from using it and lead them to target the arm of your sofa, or another equally undesirable spot.

Fukumaru L-Shaped Cat Scratch Pad
$ 25
"This corrugated cardboard scratcher by Fukumaro is a combination horizontal and vertical scratcher," Quandt says. "It's nice to look at and durable." He suggests putting it against a wall so it won't tip over, and combining it with catnip, which pairs well with corrugated scratchers because it can get inside the textured pattern where it'll drive your cat wild — in a good way. -ELN
$25 at Amazon

Pawmona Cat Condo
$ 150
This cat condo has everything: places to scratch, play, and sleep. Covered in sisal, it's got a washable plush bed on top, toys dangling from the cubbyhole entrances, and a wide, heavy base so it won't tip over. At three feet tall, it gives your cat plenty of room to stretch out and scratch — and if you have more than one cat, they can play hide-and-seek in between scratching sessions. —ELN
$150 at Walmart

Budget-friendly cat scratching post choices

Of course, budget is a consideration too. You can spend hundreds of dollars on a cat scratching post if you want to — but it’s certainly not necessary. Your cat won’t care about the price tag, anyway. Here are some of our favorite wallet-friendly choices:

SmartyKat Sisal Angle Cat Scratch Ramp
$ 25
This affordable scratch ramp is great for cats who like to stretch out at an angle and climb around on their scratcher. Put it near your cat's favorite furniture to redirect them toward the scratcher, which will be even more fun if you sprinkle a little catnip on it. Durable sisal fibers will hold up to whatever your cat can dish out, and their little shoulders will get a good workout with this scratcher, too. -ELN
$25 at Amazon

$25 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Petmaker Scratching Post with Hammock
$ 25
This is the scratcher-hammock combo I got for my cat when she first came home from the shelter. She loved it for years, and when we added two more little guys to our cat family, I got another one just like it. It's a favorite napping spot, and also has two sisal poles to scratch, as well as a dangling ball to bat around (and eventually tear off, if your cat is anything like mine). It's on the smaller side, so an adult cat may use it less as a scratcher and more as a bed, but it's affordable and cute. —ELN
$25 at Amazon

Stylish cat scratching posts

If you’ve got to have a cat scratching post in your home, you might as well make it a cute cat scratching post. That’s where these stylish choices come in. Which one suits your style the best?

Colossal Curvy Clawer
$ 89
Is it a scratching post, or is it art? This curvy white cat scratch post functions as both, honestly. If you're a fan of modern décor, you'll likely be a fan of this rattan scratcher, which can grow along with your cat. It's modular, so you can detach and swap out sections to make it shorter or taller. Plus, rattan won't shed like carpet can. —ELN
$89 at FurryTail

Calypso Everlasting Cat Scratcher
$ 115
"Does your cat like to scratch your wicker furniture?" Quandt asks. "If yes, then the Calypso may be for you (or for them!)." The neutral faux rattan and stylish shape of this scratcher make a good-looking addition to any room, the material won't shred (so you won't find pieces of it under your feet), and the weighted base helps keep it upright. —ELN
$115 at The Refined Feline

Meyou Paris Vegas Scratching Post
$ 213
Sometimes, we're lucky enough to encounter a pet product that our cats gravitate towards and isn't a total eyesore. Meyou Paris's cactus shaped scratching post is one such item. Made of woven rope, this desert-inspired vertical scratcher is the perfect way to accessorize your home and engage your cat's clawing instincts. Plus, its scratching surface can be easily replaced by placing a fresh Vegas attachment over its steel base. It's sustainable, aesthetically pleasing, and as functional as they come. Hey, when it works, it works. —ELN
$213 at Pet Republic

DIY cat scratching posts

Prefer to DIY? If you’re interested in carpentry, Dr. Iovino suggests turning this into a building opportunity. “Using a heavy, wood base that is then covered in your cat’s preferred material can be easy to put together for an appropriate scratcher.

From there, the complexity, and creativity would depend on each situation.” We’re more likely to opt for the less involved alternative, but it’s certainly an option.

FAQs (People also ask):

What is the best tall cat scratching post?

If you're looking for a tall cat scratching post, you'll find some options above. Tall cat scratch posts are available in a variety of materials and styles. Think you don’t need a tall scratch post? Think again. “If you’re adopting a kitten, don’t get a kitten-sized post, as they will quickly outgrow it,” Quandt says.

What is the best rope for a cat scratching post?

Sisal rope is highly durable and provides a coarse texture that cats find satisfying to scratch. This helps keep their claws healthy and sharp. Sisal rope is also natural and non-toxic, making it a safe and eco-friendly option for cats (and their owners).

What kind of scratching post is best for cats?

There’s no one right answer to this question, but Quandt urges cat parents to look for two qualities in particular: height and stability. “Height allows your cat to really stretch their muscles and tendons — this is one of the reasons why your cats scratch in the first place. Stability is needed because if your cat is able to knock down or pull the post over on its side, they likely won’t return to it.”

Do cats prefer sisal or jute?

“Every cat is different,” Quandt says. “The best way to figure out which type of material your cat prefers is through trial and error. Buy a few budget-friendly options and see what your cat goes for!”