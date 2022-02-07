12 Best All-Natural Cat Treats

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

If the words “atkins” or “paleo” provoke a sense of anxiety, you may be inclined to roll your eyes at the concept of natural or organic cat treats. However, as diet culture has shifted in the lives of cat owners, so too has the instinct to help our cats lead the longest and healthiest lives possible through the food they consume. That’s why we’re kicking all fad diets to the curb and feeding our felines science-backed treats they can enjoy while getting the essential nutrients they need. We put the Goop-ification of pet wellness to the test by speaking with holistic veterinarian Dr. Angie Krause, who uses her expertise in both traditional and alternative therapies to help us learn more about how we should be treating our cats.

“A good natural cat treat is tasty (approved by your cat), healthy, and easy to find online or in local pet food stores,” says Dr. Krause. Even if your cat’s daily meals aren’t entirely organic or all natural, feeding your cat treats with these ingredients can significantly contribute to their overall health and longevity. “Feeding your pet a high-quality diet, including treats, is the cornerstone to health.”

As far as what to look for when buying natural treats, Dr. Krause suggests cat owners seek out “treats with simple ingredient lists, including ingredients that are natural and easy to pronounce or identify.” This will help ensure that there are no additives or filler ingredients that your pet doesn’t really need, but that companies often use to cut costs. That way they’re only getting essential nutrients and none of the yucky stuff.

Not only should you be taking your cat’s health and personal preferences into account, but Dr. Krause also encourages you to think about the wellness of mother earth when considering your cat’s diet. The pet food industry opens in a new tab — between shipping, packing, and production — has one of the most damaging effects on our planet. In order to combat this, Dr. Krause recommends “cat parents ask pet food and treat companies where they are sourcing their ingredients from. This allows you to feed the best diet for your kitty, while taking in other important considerations like sustainability, and the health of our planet.” Below, cat treats that are good for your cat and our earth.

