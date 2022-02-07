12 Best All-Natural Cat Treats · The Wildest

12 Best All-Natural Cat Treats

Some are sustainable, others are organic, but all are endorsed by discerning foodies (a.k.a. cats).

by Avery Felman
February 7, 2022
Black and white cat eating a cat treat from a man's hand
Suzi Marshall / Stocksy
If the words “atkins” or “paleo” provoke a sense of anxiety, you may be inclined to roll your eyes at the concept of natural or organic cat treats. However, as diet culture has shifted in the lives of cat owners, so too has the instinct to help our cats lead the longest and healthiest lives possible through the food they consume. That’s why we’re kicking all fad diets to the curb and feeding our felines science-backed treats they can enjoy while getting the essential nutrients they need. We put the Goop-ification of pet wellness to the test by speaking with holistic veterinarian Dr. Angie Krause, who uses her expertise in both traditional and alternative therapies to help us learn more about how we should be treating our cats.

“A good natural cat treat is tasty (approved by your cat), healthy, and easy to find online or in local pet food stores,” says Dr. Krause. Even if your cat’s daily meals aren’t entirely organic or all natural, feeding your cat treats with these ingredients can significantly contribute to their overall health and longevity. “Feeding your pet a high-quality diet, including treats, is the cornerstone to health.”

As far as what to look for when buying natural treats, Dr. Krause suggests cat owners seek out “treats with simple ingredient lists, including ingredients that are natural and easy to pronounce or identify.” This will help ensure that there are no additives or filler ingredients that your pet doesn’t really need, but that companies often use to cut costs. That way they’re only getting essential nutrients and none of the yucky stuff. 

Not only should you be taking your cat’s health and personal preferences into account, but Dr. Krause also encourages you to think about the wellness of mother earth when considering your cat’s diet. The pet food industry — between shipping, packing, and production — has one of the most damaging effects on our planet. In order to combat this, Dr. Krause recommends “cat parents ask pet food and treat companies where they are sourcing their ingredients from. This allows you to feed the best diet for your kitty, while taking in other important considerations like sustainability, and the health of our planet.” Below, cat treats that are good for your cat and our earth.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

the fishy fish cat treats in a blue bag
Bocce’s Bakery Fishy Fishy Soft & Chewy Treats
$3
the cat treats in a white bag
The New Zealand Natural Pet Food Co. Meow Freeze Dried Raw Cat Treat
$11
the cat treats in blue bag
Primal Beef Liver Munchies Freeze-Dried Dog & Cat Treats
$10
the bag of treats in blue and brown
Buddy Biscuits Grain Free Cat Treats
$3
the cat treats in orange package
Orijen Original Grain-Free Freeze-Dried Cat Treats
$7

Orijen treats are nutrient-dense, high-protein, and made with 99 percent fresh or raw animal ingredients. And if the Amazon reviews are any indication, even the pickiest kitten will be obsessed with these healthy snacks. As one reviewer says, “Our little kitty Ella is the definition of a picky eater, she loves her one specific food and catnip and that is it. Her Grandma (my mom) got these for her for Valentine’s Day. We were expecting her to turn her nose up at them, but to our surprise, she loved them! She kept trying to find more, definitely will be continuing to buy these for her! And the icing on the cake is they are healthy for her and have quality ingredients!” —Sio Hornbuckle

$7 at Amazon
the bag of cat food with a cat on it
Public Goods Freeze-dried Duck Nibs
$20
the cat treats in a burgundy bag
Made By Nacho Freeze-Dried Turkey Giblets Cat Treat
$6
the holistic cat treats in brown bags
Holistapet 3 Bags Hemp Cat Treats
$67
the treats in a brown bag
Shop Grace Co Floris Naturals Artisan Cat Treats
$10
the cat person bone and joint supplement
Cat Person Goodness Blends
$15
the white fish cat treats
The Honest Kitchen Smittens Bites: White Fish Cat Treats
$8
the cat treats in a red packaging
Shameless Pets More Lobster Cheese Crunchy Cat Treats
$4

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

