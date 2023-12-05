Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

The holiday season should be a magical time for all — even those who insist on taking their zoomies opens in a new tab out on the gingerbread house. Because let’s be honest: No matter if your cat was naughty or nice this year, they were, in the end, incredibly adorable and perfect. To reward them, make your cat’s Christmas extra special by gifting them toys that stimulate their natural instincts, such as scratching posts, interactive wands, or puzzle feeders. Or, if your cat embodies more of a Garfield vibe, a cozy bed or a designated area for them to sleep and rest will provide comfort and security.

Below, we’ve compiled our 2023 list of the best gifts for your cat.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Stocking stuffers

opens in a new tab Yeowww! Catnip Banana opens in a new tab $ 9 For many cats, nothing beats a good catnip toy opens in a new tab . And this is a good catnip toy. It may be simple in design, but it has an abundance of well-earned five-star reviews on Amazon. “My cat doesn't like most toys, but he does play with this one,” one reviewer wrote. “This is my [cat] Rico’s favorite toy,” another said. “He throws it up in the air, holds it close to himself, sometimes falls asleep on it...It’s adorable and entertaining to watch him. Rico is a nine-year-old rescue, and I wanted to get him a toy he would love to help him transition to his new home with me. Not only is Rico happy with this banana, but so am I.” —Charles Manning $9 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Holiday -themed gifts

Physically and mentally engaging gifts

opens in a new tab Catit PIXI Treat Dispenser opens in a new tab $ 20 The Catit PIXI Treat Dispenser features a weighted bottom, so as your cat swats, it rolls around, occasionally dispensing a treat, and then righting itself, ready for another paw swipe. It’s the perfect low-tech tool for adding a little mental and physical stimulation to your cat’s daily feeding routine, which can actually have a huge impact on their overall wellbeing. —CM $20 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Cat Dancer opens in a new tab $ 10 $ 7 $ 7 It’s a rare cat who does not stan a good wand toy, and this is easily one of the best there is, with plenty of fun colors and fabric to bat around. “I always keep this toy in the exam room,” says veterinarian and Cat Dancer enthusiast Dr. Annette Louviere. “It makes kitten exams more pleasant for everybody.” —CM $7 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Gifts for relaxation time

opens in a new tab K&H Heated Thermo-Kitty Mat opens in a new tab $ 59 $ 35 $ 35 For chilly, gray winter days when there is no option to bask in some rays, we recommend this K&H Thermo-Kitty Mat. It’s especially great for senior or geriatric cats opens in a new tab , whose arthritis might flare during the cooler months. One cat mom gushes: “My cat loved laying on my heating pad, but that’s a danger and a fire hazard. I bought this for her to lay on, and it helps her tremendously! I won't call it a miracle cure (it isn’t), but it does ease her pain significantly in the cold, whether the dead of winter or the AC is set too low...The only problem is getting her off of it!” —RC $35 at Amazon opens in a new tab

FAQs (People also ask):

Are there any Christmas gifts suitable for all cat breeds?

Cats of all breeds can enjoy the gifts on this list, and we encourage you to choose a gift based on your individual cat’s personality, rather than by breed characteristic.

How can I involve my cat in the holiday celebration apart from gifts?

The jolliest cat is a healthy cat, so make sure to take appropriate steps to keep your cat safe during the holiday season opens in a new tab . Properly store non-safe holiday foods such as peppermint, nuts, alcohol, and chocolate in a place where your cat cannot get to (including the tops of fridges, open shelves, and any other open, high reaching place). In addition, when opening gifts immediately dispose of any choking hazards opens in a new tab , such as bows and ribbons.

Should you consider your cat's personality and interests when selecting a Christmas gift for them?