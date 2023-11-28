11 Best Cat Sweaters
Your copy cat wants in on sweater weather. Here are some dog sweaters fit for felines.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
The misconception that dogs are the only pets who enjoy time outdoors is practically canon at this point, but what most pet parents don’t know is that some cooped-up cats need the mental stimulation and enrichment of outdoor adventuresopens in a new tab as much as dogs do. You may not see cats strolling city streets on leash, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t in need of a break from the monotony of day to day life, and donning a cozy knit sweater during a quick outdoor sunning session will have your cat feeling stylish and content in no time. Bonus points if that sweater has an adorable pattern, turtleneck, or comfy fleece material. Below, the dog sweaters that our cats are rocking this winter 2023.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Fall’s Trendiest Knitwear Is...For Your Cat
At long last, you and your cat can rock matching designer sweater vests.
- opens in a new tab
The Best Dressed Dogs Are Wearing Little Beast
Founder Jisu Kim on designing sweaters you’ll wanna steal from your dog.
- opens in a new tab
Here’s a “Sweata Weatha” Must-Have From Little Beast and Memorial Day
These pet sweaters and matching bucket hats are pet parents’ answer to the crochet fashion craze that you can both get in on.
- opens in a new tab
Millie Bobby Brown Is Launching a Pet Apparel Line
Take your pet’s style to an Eleven: two collections launch in July.
- opens in a new tab
Enter Your Meredith Era With These Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Products
Use the occasion of T.S.’s 33rd birthday to treat your pet like royalty (a.k.a. Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin Swift).
- opens in a new tab
Fine Jewelry? For Pets? Yes, Please!
With Mejuri’s new collection of pet IG tags, your dog or cat can join the likes of Billie Eilish and Bella Hadid in the brand’s fan club.