You Don’t Need a Bunny to Celebrate Easter
The Make Mine Chocolate Campaign is all for the adoption of rabbits — on every day other than Easter.
We can’t think of a single good reason to abandon an animal, but “I didn’t think it through” happens to be one of the greatest hits of the genre. This is especially true during holidays like Halloween, as many black catsopens in a new tab are returned to shelters when they no longer serve a purpose as spooky decor, and Easter, which is just around the corner. Thankfully, rabbit lovers have come together to create the Make Mine Chocolate Campaignopens in a new tab, which opposes the adoption of bunnies during the holiday since they’re more often than not returned before the last Cadbury Egg is eaten.
What many people don’t know when they arrive at their local shelteropens in a new tab the day before Easter is that bunnies are a 10-plus year commitment. While parents may be tempted to teach their children the responsibility of pet ownership with an animal that’s perceived as more low-maintenance than dogs or cats, it’s important to note that rabbits require a significant amount of work that extends long after the holiday’s dyed eggs have been tossed.
The campaign aims to provide potential adopters with the proper information about the veterinary care that rabbits require, as well as their longevity (they can live about as long as a large dog), fragility (their bones can easily be broken if dropped or mishandled by a child), and daily necessities (because they don’t just eat carrots).
While we’d love to see as many animals adopted as possible, considering your ability to care for any pet properly to avoid the possibility of rehoming is an essential step in the process. Unfortunately, there’s no shortage of pets that are available for adoption year-round. So instead of giving a rabbit as a gift this Easter, why not consider making yours chocolate?
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
