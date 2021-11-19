The Best Holiday Gifts For Cats · The Wildest

Holiday Gifts Your Cat Won’t Turn Their Nose Up At

Cat caves, crochet toys, and modular mazes sure to tempt your kitty out of winter hibernation.

by Avery Felman
November 19, 2021
Cat reaching for products floating on a blue background
Kinship Creative
It can be difficult to find a gift that sends the right message — one that says “I love you” or “Thank you for all that you bring into my life” or “You truly can’t not make a mess while using the litter box, so let’s solve that.” Indeed, finding the perfect present for the cat in your life is no easy feat. Luckily, we’ve rounded up the coolest cat stuff so you can score some special finds for both you and your pet, from cave-like cat beds to fruit-themed catnip toys. Plus, if you’ve been looking to introduce a cat tree into your living room that isn’t a total eyesore, this might just be the perfect occasion to elevate your space, since, let’s face it, your cat won’t be the only one hibernating until spring thaw.

the cat bowl in pink
Maisonette MiaCara Piatto Cat Bowl
$49

Keeping your cat hydrated and your living room looking clean, kempt, and free of clutter doesn’t have to be antithetical. In fact, introducing a new product into your cat’s life can provide a boost of excitement that’s second only to the sensation of sniffing your bag after you’ve been out and about all day.

$49 at Maisonette
the jar of catnip
Public Goods Organic Catnip
$8

Looking for a way to reduce plastic waste and give your cat the best high of their life? Enter: organic bottled catnip. It’ll keep your cat’s favorite pass time extra fresh while cutting down on single use plastic. Get your cat interested in sustainability early on.

$8 at Public Goods
the cat toys
Tuft + Paw Fish & Chews Toy
$39

If we haven’t made it abundantly clear yet, we love all things Tuft + Paw. Their latest in cat technology, also known as the fish wand, is a tried and true favorite at The Wildest. It doesn’t hurt that it’s easy on the eyes, too.

$39 at Tuft + Paw
the collar in leather
Land of Meow Lilo Cat Collar
$30

Perhaps you have an adventure cat on our hands — if you live in an environment that’s conducive to allowing your cat to wander freely in your backyard or around the neighborhood, why not give them a little slack? However, safety always comes first, which is why we always recommend a collar with a tag. One that’s this stylish is just an added bonus.

$30 at Land of Meow
the sweater with tiger print
Sir Dogwood Tiger Onesie
$42

You’ll know if your cat isn’t interested in wearing clothes, because they’ll likely tell you before you have to take a guess. If they happen to be especially tolerant of their winter sweater, might we suggest you upgrade to an adorable onesie for the holiday season? We know there’s only an example of a dog wearing it, but we think this onesie would look particularly sweet on a cat, considering its tiger motif.

$42 at Sir Dogwood
the cat bed in wood with an orange cat on top
Tuft & Paw Grove Cat Tower
$599

Does your cat already act like they live in an ivory tower? Might as well make the setting match the attitude with this sleek wooden cat tower that pretty much just looks like a mid century nightstand you came across while upstate.

$599 at Tuft & Paw
the kitty fortune cookie made out of felt
Modernbeast Kitty Fortune Cookie
$12

I don’t know about you but my cat usually makes her own fortune and it pretty much always involves getting dinner 20 minutes early through vocal protest. Giving her something to chew on long enough to postpone dinner to its regular time? That’s my good fortune.

$12 at Modernbeast
a cat puzzle
Cat Amazing Puzzle
$24

While our cats are rarely puzzled about anything other than why they aren’t getting a bite of whatever’s on our plates, they could definitely benefit from some play-inspiring puzzle toys.

$24 at Cat Amazing
the cat cave in gray
Mau Horizon Cat Cave
$59

We love to snuggle up as much as the next person and giving our cats the opportunity to do the same is a gift we can all appreciate.

$59 at Mau
the farmers market catnip kit
OCATNIP Farmer’s Market Haul Set
$29

We all care about the health of our pets, but the only greens they’ll be enticed to eat are likely inside of a catnip toy.

$29 at OCATNIP
the quilt pet bed in yellow
Happy and Polly Quilt Shape Pet Bed
$55

While this certainly falls under the cat lady aesthetic, we’re glad to have solid representation of the style’d positive attributes with this chic and undeniably cozy quilt.

$55 at Happy and Polly
Modkat Flip Litter Box
$80

I don’t think there’s a better gift for cats or cat lovers alike than a truly well constructed litter box. They’ll be grateful to have respite from their stinky happenings and you’ll be grateful to be incorporating yet another better looking piece of cat furniture into your home.

$80 at Amazon
scratching post
Hauspanther Wall-mounted Cat Scratcher
$60

You might live with a tiny panther, but that doesn’t mean every corner of your house and the furniture that resides there should be expected to become a scratching post.

$60 at hauspanther
pretty litter package
Pretty Litter Cat Litter
$80

Ever wanted to know what your cat was trying to tell you? Since you don’t have mind reading abilities, presumably, you can get an idea of what your cat is trying to communicate about their health through this color coordinated litter.

$80 at PrettyLitter
the cat house in rattan
Bohemian Feline Cat Hut
$229

If your cat is always looking for a place to nestle in, despite how unsuitable the location might be (I’m looking at you, dresser drawer), this might give them the territory they need to feel right at home.

$229 at Bohemian Feline
the natural wood cat toy
Fur Gray Studios The Theo Toy
$85

You’ve heard of natural toys for children, but have you heard of them for cats? They’re sustainable, last a lifetime, and are sure to keep your cat’s toys in one place, which means less clean up for you.

$85 at Fur Gray Studios
the cat spaceship bed
FurryTail Space Capsule Cat Bed
$69

Your cat might be a total space cadet, but we’re certain this futuristic design will pique their curiosity.

$69 at FurryTail

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

