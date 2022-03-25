One of our favorite boutique dog treat brands has finally launched limited-ingredient soft chews for cats.

The news cat parents from coast to coast have been waiting for: Boutique dog biscuit brand Bocce’s Bakery is bringing their all-natural, small-batch soft treats to cats. It’s no secret that dogs have been spoiled in the treat department opens in a new tab , while cats have suffered supermarket-brand cat cookies for too long. No longer!

Inspired by a scruffy mutt named Bocce, Andrea Tovar started baking treats in a tiny New York City kitchen in 2010, quickly earning fans of such recipes as Beef Bourguignon and Fireside Apple Pie, plus seasonal specials like Lumps of Coal (peanut butter and bone charcoal) on Christmas.

Tovar’s kitchen is much bigger these days, but she’s still cooking up treats with ingredients from local farms like nitrate-free bacon; peanut butter from Teddies, a family-owned farm in Massachusetts; and antibiotic-free chicken from Bell & Evans in Pennsylvania.

Bocce’s new soft chews for cats boast protein-first, low-calorie, by-product-free, and limited-ingredient formulas also sourced locally. If salmon-and-seaweed-packed Sushi Sushi and beefy, cheesy Moooo Moooo sound appetizing to you, they should be, well, quite a treat for your cat.