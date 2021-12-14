Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Has your cat been trying to tell you that they want in on the holiday fun — perhaps by nibbling at the low-hanging branches of the Christmas tree opens in a new tab or intermittently challenging you to a game of dreidel mid-day? Since there’s nothing more festive than a stocking hanging on the mantle and no shortage of stocking stuffer-sized cat stuff, you have a solution. From candy-themed toys to cheese-shaped interactive puzzles to catnip-infused faux-booze, your only challenge will be fitting everything into said stocking. In our search for the best cat stocking stuffers, we also came across a few cat-inspired accessories for cat lovers to add to their own (or to the cat people in their lives’) stockings. You’re welcome.

