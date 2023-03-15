9 Subscription Boxes Your Cat Will Thank You for Endlessly
Curated treats, toys, and catnip. What more could a cat ask for—besides the cardboard the toys arrived in?
Buying gifts for your cat has never required less endless scrolling than with cat subscription boxes. In theory, the smorgasbord of toys the internet has to offer should be a joy to pick from, but in actuality it makes for a headache of a browsing process. With subscription boxes, you can get the best tech toysopens in a new tab, catnip stuffed plushiesopens in a new tab, and puzzle feedersopens in a new tab for your cat without painstakingly reading through tons of reviews. Because let’s be real, that can take forever.
Whether you opt for Meowbox’s curated seasonal toys or Pusheen’s animated comic-printed cat mugs, it’ll be a subscription service you won’t regret signing up for (sorry, Disney+!). With these subscriptions, it’s easy enough to pick the best plan and get sent a bunch of goodies for you and your cat on a monthly basis. This way, you can focus on more important things, like refilling your cat’s favorite felt toy with a catnip surprise.
Check out these nine cat subscription boxes that any pet would be happy to get as a present — even if they end up only playing with the box.
9 best cat subscription boxes
Tim Barribeau
Tim Barribeau is a freelance writer, editor, cat dad, and “help your boyfriend buy a suit that actually fits for once” consultant. He was previously the Style and Pets editor at Wirecutter, and has bylines at a bunch of publications that don't exist anymore (and a couple that still do).
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
