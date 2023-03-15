Curated treats, toys, and catnip. What more could a cat ask for—besides the cardboard the toys arrived in?

Buying gifts for your cat has never required less endless scrolling than with cat subscription boxes. In theory, the smorgasbord of toys the internet has to offer should be a joy to pick from, but in actuality it makes for a headache of a browsing process. With subscription boxes, you can get the best tech toys opens in a new tab , catnip stuffed plushies opens in a new tab , and puzzle feeders opens in a new tab for your cat without painstakingly reading through tons of reviews. Because let’s be real, that can take forever.

Whether you opt for Meowbox’s curated seasonal toys or Pusheen’s animated comic-printed cat mugs, it’ll be a subscription service you won’t regret signing up for (sorry, Disney+!). With these subscriptions, it’s easy enough to pick the best plan and get sent a bunch of goodies for you and your cat on a monthly basis. This way, you can focus on more important things, like refilling your cat’s favorite felt toy with a catnip surprise.

Check out these nine cat subscription boxes that any pet would be happy to get as a present — even if they end up only playing with the box.

9 best cat subscription boxes

opens in a new tab RescueBox opens in a new tab $ 30 “Spoil your pets. Help animals in need.” It’s a simple slogan, but one with a timeless message: You can give back while doting on your loved ones. With RescueBox, your cat will get five premium products and the proceeds from each box will be used to feed 142 shelter animals. Providing homeless pets with food while gifting your cat unique toys, treats, and chews with a value of $40, well, that’s a win-win. Plus, each box has a different theme, so your cat will never tire of their shipments. —TB $30 at RescueBox opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Gus and Bella opens in a new tab $ 42 Delivering happiness on a monthly basis (or as a one-time gift), Gus and Bella’s subscriptions are packed with seasonal goodies like holiday-themed treats, toys, and games. The Monthly Box (starting at $42 per month), Three-Month Pre-Pay Box ($119), and One-Off Cat Gift Box ($46) all feature free delivery and often come with a special treat for cat parents, too. —Avery Felman $42 at Gus and Bella opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Whisker Box opens in a new tab $ 35 WhiskerBox is the only cat box subscription that includes cat toys, treats, and — wait for it — apparel. The Mew Subscription ($35 per month) affords you four to five premium items with a $50 value, while the Meow Subscription ($50 per month) offers four to six goodies with a value of $80 per box. Whether its a new stimulating toy, a scrumptious treat, or a stylish new sweater, WhiskerBox’s monthly offerings have you and your cat covered. —AF $35 at Whisker Box opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab BoxCat opens in a new tab $ 28 BoxCat lets you decide how much you want to commit by offering three different plans. The Monthly Basic Box (starting at $28 per box) will come with four to five small toys or cat gear and a bag of handmade treats. The Luxury Box ($45 per month and up) carries four to five items, including small toys, a bag of handmade treats, and one large luxury item. The extra-big quarterly Seasonal Box (which starts at $50 a box) will include five to seven items including small toys, and one to two large luxury items of your choice, including velvet cat blankets, tunnels, foraging mats, beds, vegan skincare, and more. —TB $28 at BoxCat opens in a new tab