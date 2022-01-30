Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Getting your cat situated with a new item — whether it’s a fresh litter box opens in a new tab , aesthetically pleasing cat furniture opens in a new tab , or an upgrade to their harness opens in a new tab from kittenhood — is never a walk in the park. In fact, the adjustment period from when you make the purchase to when they actually show interest in it is roughly the amount of time it takes to start shopping for something new entirely; when it comes to cat diapers, it’s the longest adjustment to date. That’s why we’ve simplified the task of finding one that your cat will enjoy by scouring Amazon for the most absorbent, comfortable, and secure fitting cat diapers available. Below, the cat diapers that have something to offer for every cat parent.

opens in a new tab Hartz Disposable Cat Diapers opens in a new tab $ 18 Designed for maximum comfort, the Hartz diapers offer multiple layers of protection against leaks and, combined with their outer shell, remain ultra absorbent. Ideal for cats of either gender, they offer leak proof protection for up to 12 hours, so you won’t have to wriggle your cat in and out of these contraptions quite as often. $18 at Amazon opens in a new tab