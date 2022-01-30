The Best Diapers For Cats 2023 · The Wildest

Skip to main content

5 Best Cat Diapers of 2023

The top cat diapers to combat excitable urinators and leaking caused by incontinence, and help those recovering from surgery.

by Avery Felman
January 30, 2022
Gray cat laying on a fuzzy pink blanket with a protective cone around its head and a blue diaper on
Photo: Alice / Adobe Stock
The letter "W" from the Wildest logo

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Getting your cat situated with a new item — whether it’s a fresh litter box, aesthetically pleasing cat furniture, or an upgrade to their harness from kittenhood — is never a walk in the park. In fact, the adjustment period from when you make the purchase to when they actually show interest in it is roughly the amount of time it takes to start shopping for something new entirely; when it comes to cat diapers, it’s the longest adjustment to date. That’s why we’ve simplified the task of finding one that your cat will enjoy by scouring Amazon for the most absorbent, comfortable, and secure fitting cat diapers available. Below, the cat diapers that have something to offer for every cat parent.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

cat diapers in purple and white packaging
Hartz Disposable Cat Diapers
$18

Designed for maximum comfort, the Hartz diapers offer multiple layers of protection against leaks and, combined with their outer shell, remain ultra absorbent. Ideal for cats of either gender, they offer leak proof protection for up to 12 hours, so you won’t have to wriggle your cat in and out of these contraptions quite as often.

$18 at Amazon
cat diapers in pink and white gingham
Pet Soft Disposable Cat Diapers
$19

The pack of diapers features an adjustable tail hole, as well as breathable layers and fur safe fasteners for extra comfort, vastly reducing the amount of times you’ll need to go through everyone’s least favorite process: bathing the cat.

$19 at Amazon
pink cat diapers
Shadavtre Cat Diapers
$17

If you have a cat who bounces off the balls — diaper or no — you’ve probably thought of all the ways they’ll be able to buck off the very diapers you’ve been browsing. Made with an elastic waist for extra stretch, these disposable diapers are a better fit for a cat’s body than many constructed with a velcro fastener.

$17 at Amazon
pink green and nude colored washable cat diapers
Grecle Washable Female Pet Diapers
$17

Most of the diapers on the market are made for dogs, but these reusable pet diapers are an excellent choice for cats — especially those in heat or those suffering from incontinence, common in cats with diabetes, UTIs, and those having just undergone spay surgery.

$17 at Amazon
diapers in white and yellow packaging
Arm & Hammer Female Pet Diapers
$9

Whether you have a cat with chronic health issues or adjusting to a new type of litter, these deodorizing diapers will do the heavy lifting of keeping your cat dry and your home odor-free. Made with baking soda, they’re a masterful way to trap the stink at the source by absorbing odor and preventing leaks.

$9 at Amazon

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

Related articles