10 Cat Meal Toppers for Finicky Eaters

Tips for improving your cat’s appetite with these tasty add-ons.

by Avery Felman
Updated January 17, 2023
A cat eating wet food from a dish in the kitchen.
Rob and Julia Campbell / Stocksy
If you’ve experienced the frustrating process of feeding a picky eater, you know that finding something they’re excited to consume is no easy feat. Fortunately, there are tons of ways to ensure your cat is getting the nutrition that they need without having to spoon-feed them every meal. One of the most convenient ways to do this is by providing them with tasty cat food toppers that create a sense of intrigue toward their food and will, hopefully, whet their appetite enough that they’ll be inspired to finish off their plate.

Just as we wouldn’t enjoy eating a salad without any of the best toppings from the salad bars (at that point, it’s basically just a bowl of lettuce), our cats aren’t naturally drawn to bowls of dry kibble. The best way to boost your cat’s appetite, cover up the unpleasant taste of medicine, and keep them interested in the same food they’ve likely been chowing down on for years, is to give your cat new and interesting meal toppers to refresh their palate. While they certainly aren’t as discerning about their food as humans, cats enjoy having a variety of flavors and textures, which makes trying new things exciting for them.

Finding the Right Meal Toppers for Your Cat

The best way to ensure your cat is getting their fill of their favorite meals is to learn about their preferences early on. “It’s best to introduce cats to multiple kinds of foods when they’re young,” board-certified veterinary nutritionist Dr. Lindsey Bullen says. “As carnivores, they will develop a preference for flavor and form, and it’s harder to get them to change later in life. So, while I don’t recommend rotational feeding forever, offering them canned food, kibble, chicken, and fish when they’re kittens can be helpful in preventing finicky habits in the future.”

Another excellent way to engage your cat’s appetite is to heat their food. This is especially true of senior cats who typically don’t enjoy eating food colder than room temperature. “Warming up canned food will release flavors and aromas,” Dr. Bullen says. “You can accomplish the same effect with dry food by mixing in a little warm water.”

Fortunately, almost all of these tips for generating new interest in your cat’s diet can be accomplished at home, either as a DIY or just by popping your cat’s dinner in the microwave. Other options include chopping up a sardine, using drained water from a can of tuna, and shredding a bit of leftover chicken into your cat’s bowl.

10 Tasty Cat Food Toppers

If you’re looking for a tasty treat for your kitty that doesn’t involve more time in the kitchen, here’s the scoop on the best cat food toppers to add to your cat’s bowl.

the cat bonito flakes
Presidio Natural Pet Company Cat Sushi Bonito Flakes
$8

Introducing new textures into your cat’s food may just be the thing that reignites their excitement for mealtime. If your cat tends to whine when you Seamless a sushi dinner, this is the perfect way to give them a treat that’s healthy for them without sacrificing flavor.

$8 at Petco
the food topper in a white bag
Solid Gold NutrientBoost Grain-Free Cat Food Topper
$10

This nutrient-rich meal topper aids your cat’s digestion and absorption of key nutrients. Plus, it’s gluten and grain-free for the finicky kitty.

$10 at Chewy
the meal topper in a yellow package
Open Farm Harvest Chicken Bone Broth for Cats
$8

Adding collagen-rich bone broth to a well-balanced meal can enrich your cat’s daily mealtime. Plus, Open Farm uses humanely raised chicken bones and non-GMO veggies, such as pumpkin, carrot, and turmeric, which every cat and their human is sure to love.

$8 at Open Farm
primal food topper in neutral package
Primal Cupboard Cuts Freeze Dried Raw Food Topper
$10

Who said frozen food couldn’t be delicious? This raw-food topper uses whole ingredients that support your cat’s vital organs and overall health. Plus, if freeze-dried food is good enough for astronauts, it’s likely good enough for your cat.

$10 at Amazon
the cat broth in a yellow bag
Tiki Cat Broth Chicken
$13

This broth with meaty pieces will add the perfect amount of texture to your cat’s savory soup. It’s kind of like a saucy grain bowl for your cat, which might sound somewhat gross to you, the human, but is just the right amount of delicious for a kitty.

$13 at Chewy
the cat person supplement in white and pink package
Cat Person Bone & Joint Supplement Goodness Blend
$20

This nutrient-boosting cat food gravy topper targets five different health benefits and uses fatty acids, including Omega 3, to give your cat the best bone and joint support possible through all phases of life.

$20 at Cat Person
the bone broth in a white bottle
Caru Daily Dish Broth Pumpkin Meal Topper
$4

Having vet formulated human-grade broth as a meal topper for cats makes it far more likely that they will lick their bowl clean.

$4 at Amazon
the supplement in an orange and purple bottle
Freely Beneficial Broth Tranquility Blend Dry Cat Food Topper
$6

Hopefully this tranquility blend can provide some solace from the dance of placing food in front of your cat only to watch them sniff it and walk away.

$6 at Chewy
the red and white squeeze bottle of meal topper
PureBites Plus Squeezable Gravy Cat Food Toppers
$28

Having an easy squeezable cat treat can be the difference between a satisfying meal and one that your cat is only eating because they really have no other option. This will help your cat stay healthy by...eating healthy.

$28 at Amazon
the meal topper in a blue pouch
Lucy Pet Kitty Lickies Sardine & Tuna Recipe
$4

Nothing reignites a cat’s excitement for mealtime like introducing a new flavor and texture into their diet. This creamy sardine-and-tuna-flavored mousse is like pâté for your feline. Beware: They may start asking for more amuse-bouches to accompany their entrées.

$4 at Lucy Pet

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

