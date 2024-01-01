pet lifestyle
8 Popular Airlines’ Pet Policies—So You Can Jet-Set Together
We broke down the details so you don’t have to.
FYI, Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health
This Mental Health Awareness Month, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support.
Does Your Pet Like One Person in Your Relationship More? Here's How to Handle It
Pet jealousy can become a thing if one partner feels like the cat or dog is just not that into them.
Want Your Dog to be the Witness at Your Wedding? It’s Possible in These 23 States
One lucky pup gives us a first-person account of their experience in this official role.
Millennials Are Choosing Pets Over Kids, Study Finds
A study found that millennials are choosing pets over kids. Here’s why.
Is Pet Bereavement Leave in Our Future?
More companies are considering how they can support grieving pet parents.
What People Can and Can’t Ask You About Your Service Dog
The questions will come, so you should be prepared with answers.
A Month Spoiling a Rescue Pit Bull on a $75,000 Income—Mugs With Her Face on Them Included
From dry shampoo to bandanas in spring pastels, this upstate New York pet dad gives his foster fail the good life.
Regret Your Tattoo? Replace It With a Pet Portrait, Courtesy of Petsmart
Swap your ex’s initials with an image you’ll never get sick of looking at.
6 Ways to Help Local Shelters Without Committing to Full-Time Pet Parenthood
Adoption isn’t for everyone—here are other ways you can be there for animals in need.
8 Ways to Be a More Eco-Friendly Pet Parent
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon footprint. (Pawprint? You get it.)
Does Your Attachment Style Affect How You Are as a Pet Parent?
You know you’ve wondered this...
Soft Hiking Is Hardcore Good For You and Your Dog
Sorry, Miley. It’s not always about the climb.
How to Prepare Your Pet for a Natural Disaster
The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.
Is the Eclipse Safe for Cats and Dogs? How to Protect Your Pets on April 8
Everything you need to know about how the eclipse will affect your pets.
Shockingly, Your Pet Will Enhance Your Mindfulness Practice
The next time they try to kiss your face while you’re in corpse pose, let them.
50 Dogs and Cats Were Rescued from the Yulin Dog Meat Festival
The animals were going to be slaughtered as part of the notorious event—now they’re looking for loving homes.
5 of the Most Beautiful Places in the US to Lay Your Pet to Rest
These pet cemeteries are giving animals the memorials they deserve.
How to Register an Emotional Support Animal
Confused about ESA rules? Here’s a comprehensive guide that explains everything you need to know about emotional support animals registration.
American Airlines Just Made It Easier for You to Travel With Your Pet
It just got simpler—and cheaper—for you to bring your bestie along on your journey.
Pet Parent Guilt Is Very Real—Here’s How to Stop Feeling So Bad About It
It’s a super common feeling, but it isn’t always healthy.
5 Ways You Can Write Off Your Pet This Tax Season
Because in our world, nothing is certain except pets and taxes.
How to Claim Your Foster Pet on Your Taxes
That’s right, you can write off all that puppy food (and pee pads).
Get Your Impulsive Puppy Energy Ready—It’s Aries Season
Or the diva cat energy. Either applies this month.
6 Science-Backed Ways Being a Pet Parent Improves Your Health
They say laughter is the best medicine, but so is a pet (especially one who makes you laugh).
Daylight Saving Time Confuses Pets, Too
Animal behaviorist Karen London on how springing forward causes your dog or cat to lose sleep, too.
Therapy Dogs Can Help You With Your ADHD
Happy news: Pups can help support your (or your kid’s) everyday needs.
Say Goodbye to Hair of the Dog With This Fur-Resistant Bedding
Slashop has created fur-resistant bedding for cleaner sheets and sounder nights.
What to Do When Your Partner Isn’t Pulling Their Weight With Your Pet
So you don’t have to be annoyed anymore.
Have Animal Rescue Organizations Stayed True to Their Diversity Commitments?
Four years after many DEI activism pledges, a BIPOC academic-advocate weighs in on where we stand today.
A New Bill Could Require California Landlords to Allow Pets
The legislation would broaden the housing possibilities of millions of Californians.
91 Percent of Veterinarians Are White—This Organization Is Aiming to Change That
It’s all about encouraging the next generation of vets.
Your Grumpy Dog Is Very Smart—Science Says So
This study found that cranky pups are actually very fast social learners.
Nature vs. Nurture: Does Your Parenting Style Influence Your Pet’s Behavior?
Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality.
Over 200 Dogs and Cats Were Saved From an Animal Testing Lab in Oklahoma
The formerly abusive testing facility will be turned into a rehabilitation center for pets in need.
Three’s a Crowd: When One Partner Doesn’t Want the Dog in the Bed
You want them to cuddle up, your S.O. doesn’t. Here’s how to handle the great bed debate.
Kaley Cuoco Wants You to Live a Guilt-Free Pet Parent Life
The Emmy-nominated actor and Oh Norman! founder on balancing parenthood—in all its forms—with a burgeoning new pet care business.
Research Confirms CBD Is a Safe Way to Get Your Dog to Chill Out
New research finds the hemp derivative can help your dog with car and separation anxiety.
What It Takes to Convince Your Partner to Adopt a Pet
Can you spell “compromise?”
A New Report Finds That 35% of Cats and Dogs Are Homeless
It is a serious issue around the world.
Should You Put Your Pet in Your Dating Profile?
Yesterday was “Dating Sunday” on the apps. Apparently, your pet pic is a great way to find a match.
What It’s Like to Be a Hollywood Animal Trainer
“One day you’re working with Meryl Streep, and the next day you literally have a pony at somebody’s party.”
Have a Cat But Want a Dog, Too? Here’s How to Make It Work
Just a few things to keep in mind so everything goes smoothly as you all get adjusted.
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your best bud live a healthy and full life.
10 of the Coolest Dog-Friendly Co-Working Spaces in the U.S.
Your dog is your favorite colleague. Here’s where they can tag along to work with you in 2024.
Lost Pets: How to Get Them Back
Find out what to do when your pet goes missing with these tips from a pet recovery expert.
11 New Year’s Resolutions For Dog Parents Looking to Level Up
You already do a great job as your pup’s parent — but here are some shiny new goals for keeping them happy and healthy in 2024.
Here Are the Biggest Pet Trends For 2024
From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring.
Working Pets of the World, Unite—It’s Capricorn Season
Give them structure or give them...more structure!
Why Dogs Are Obsessed With Leah and Bea Koch’s Romance-Only Bookstore
The sisters talk adoring dogs and balancing being small business owners and pet parents.
A Pet Parent’s Guide to Holiday Tipping
Tipping your pet care providers isn’t always expected, but it is always appreciated.
Who Gets the Dog in a Breakup?
If the “Great Divorce” is coming, how should you handle custody battles and co-parenting your pet in a split?
Arabelle Sicardi’s Jazz-Loving Dog Has Taught Them the Healing Power of Companionship
Titan was just their partner’s pup. Now, he’s the writer’s favorite excuse to take a mental-health break from late-night edits.
Dr. Kwane Stewart, aka The Street Vet, Is CNN’s Hero of the Year
It’s a well-deserved honor for the vet who cares for the pets of unhoused people.
26 Pet Charities to Donate to This Giving Tuesday
A way to pay it forward to our furry friends.
40 Cyber Monday Deals Your Pet Is Begging You Not to Miss
All the best savings for you and your pet to cash in on Cyber Monday.
Stick Your Head Out of the Car Window — It’s Sagittarius Season
Let those ears flap in the wind and live your life with abandon during the season of the literal horse girl.
10 Usual Suspects at Thanksgiving and How to Save Your Pet From Them
Because you really need to stop Aunt Beth from trying to give your cat wine.
Separation Anxiety in Dogs
Does your dog freak out when you head for the door? Here’s some advice.
Project Street Vet Is Helping Unhoused Pets—And Their Parents
Vet tech Genesis Rendon shares the challenges and rewards that come with her selfless work.
16 Customized Gifts For People Wanting To See More Of Their Pet
Nothing beats a thoughtful gift (and nothing evokes oohs and awws like our beloved pets).
Do Anxious Dog Parents Raise More Anxious Dogs?
Which comes first: a nervous person or a nervous pup?
How Katherine Heigl’s Rescue Pets Gave Her a Sense of Purpose and Connection
Now, the Emmy-winning actress and animal activist is giving it back through her rescue foundation and pet wellness brand, Badlands Ranch. “There is a benefit to our spirits, our minds, and even our physical nature — anyone who has ever loved an animal knows that.”
The Wait Is Over: You Can Now Shop Kaley Cuoco’s New Pet Care Brand
The actress, dog mom, and animal advocate’s new brand, Oh Norman!, is now live.
Here’s a “Sweata Weatha” Must-Have From Little Beast and Memorial Day
These pet sweaters and matching bucket hats are pet parents’ answer to the crochet fashion craze that you can both get in on.
Cats vs. Dogs: Behavior, Intelligence, and Care Similarities and Differences
There’s no winning this argument, but here’s what you should know about parenting your new pet.
Scorpio Season Is For Celebrating Your Ride-or-Die Pet
The dog who won’t leave your side or the cat who has a hit list full of your enemies is probably a Scorpio.