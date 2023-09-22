Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

As the trees cloak themselves in their leafy fall fashion and our lattes smother themselves in pumpkin spice opens in a new tab , the autumnal equinox heralds the beginning of Libra season. On September 22, across the earth, the day and night hang in balance. This seasonal signification lies deep at the heart of the sign of the scales and its orientation toward fairness, justice, and equanimity.

Directly opposite Aries, the sign of individualism, Libra marks the entrance into the relational world of others. Here, we find actresses-turned-animal advocates, politicians who use their puppies to promote social change, celebrities who turn their aesthetic eye to pet clothing, and cat-loving musicians who use their songs to promote peace.



The lover of the zodiac, Libra is an air sign ruled by Venus, the planet of pleasure, values, attraction, and money. With its natural association with the seventh house, it speaks to our close partnerships (pets, anyone?), romantic connections, aesthetic inclinations, and relational style.

Libra is the sign of artistic refinement, the art of conversation, and diplomacy. Libras’ acute awareness of value extends not only to social capital, style, and beauty — but also to political and social values. Rarely will you find a Libra celebrity without a vocal social conscience.

As staunch animal-loving Libras and advocates for pet adoption, Linda McCartney, Olivia Newton-John, Alicia Silverstone, Carrie Fisher (with her beloved Frenchie, Gary), and fictional New Yorker Carrie Bradshaw have all used their platforms to stand for animal rights and environmentalism. Snoop Dogg, a dog father opens in a new tab of 11 dogs and two cats, has never shied away from talking about politics, diversity, and systemic racism in the justice system. More recently, supermodel and horse-girl Bella Hadid has lobbied against carriage horse abuse opens in a new tab in an attempt to end the practice.

Peace, man

This sign is more than just the hot girl of the zodiac (or the most popular dog or human at the dog park). Librian author and intersectional feminist scholar Bell Hooks perfectly articulated the great cosmic assignment of the scales when she wrote, “There can be no love without justice.” Serious Saturn, the planet of time, limits, and reality, is exalted in the sign of the scales and speaks to the levity of justice, the law opens in a new tab , and the consequences of inequity that are held within this sign. Think Saturnian Libra Judge Judy (who once let a dog decide a case opens in a new tab ). There’s also the harsh judgment bestowed by American Idol host Simon Cowell, whose website has a section devoted to pictures opens in a new tab of his beloved dogs.



When well-known cat guy opens in a new tab John Lennon implored the world to “Give Peace a Chance,” he was articulating a central theme of his Sun sign. Displaying the characteristic wit and poetry of this Venusian air sign, his songs became anthems of the anti-war movement in the ’70s. Recently the subject of a bizarre TikTok animal phenomenon opens in a new tab , Lennon had over 11 cats throughout his life that he doted on and immortalized in his sketches opens in a new tab . His son Sean has said that the only time he saw his father cry was when his cat Alice fell from an open window and died. Lennon’s enduring political and musical legacy illustrates the Libra gift for multivalence by making a commercially successful political statement.

Social justice warriors

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez further demonstrated Libra’s understanding of how to be part of the establishment and work against it by attending the exclusive Met Gala in 2022 wearing a dress that read “TAX THE RICH opens in a new tab .” Dashing the false notion that an interest in fashion and beauty is frivolous, AOC discussed the patriarchal corporate system and the power of femininity and self-love, all while applying eyeliner in her Vogue beauty secrets video opens in a new tab . Wait until the end of the video for a special appearance from her French Bulldog, Deco.

Her canine constituent is being raised as a puppy of the people, with his own message of progressive politics. Referring to him as her “policy pup extraordinaire,” the Congresswoman posted opens in a new tab a photo of the pup accompanying her to work in Congress with the caption, “Deco says we need to pass a second stimulus check, state & local funding for schools, expanded unemployment insurance and guaranteed healthcare.”

Aesthetic queens

Not unfamiliar to the halls of Capitol Hill, Kim Kardashian is another Libra who is not afraid to stand up for what she believes in and look damn good while doing it. Confronting the sign’s orientation toward beauty, diplomacy, and justice head-on, aspiring lawyer opens in a new tab Kardashian confirmed that yes, you can be a reality tv star, own a body sculpting underwear empire, and be an active force in criminal justice and prison reform.

Admittedly, with an eye for what is beautiful and expensive, Libras do have a penchant for purebred pups (à la Kardashian’s picture-perfect white and black purebred Pomeranians, Sushi, Sake, and Soba). But in their characteristically egalitarian style, this tasteful eye for beauty is extended to all creatures in the animal kingdom, including the Kardashian-West family lizard, Speed . As the sign of the makeover montage sequence, Speed’s glow-up photoshoot opens in a new tab featured Kardashian’s custom Skims robes and hoodies in a tasteful color palette.

Fellow Libra aesthetes with astute eyes for branding, Snoop Dogg and Gwen Stefani have also turned their interests to pet styling. Snoop has launched his Doggfather line opens in a new tab , while Stefani has the Harajuku Lovers opens in a new tab dog apparel line.

The kind of friend you want

Because it’s a sign that is so oriented to others, Libra can be a place where we get caught up in thinking about the social ramifications of our actions or decisions, of how others perceive us, or how much (or little) social and aesthetic capital we wield. Do you know who doesn’t care about whether you are wearing last season Balenciaga or a worn-out top from Target? Your pets. Animals are the great levelers, so where better to learn about relational equity this month than the acceptance and simplicity found in the unconditional love of our pets?

While outwardly serene, Libras are attempting to maintain a harmonious environment at the cost of tremendous internal stress. Both Libra animals and humans need low-stress, soothing environments. These pets will be hyper-attuned to tension or conflict in the environment and will struggle in high-stress situations. It’s also really important for animals and people born under this sign to eat in calm surroundings. The partnership-minded Librian nature can at times emerge as codependency (yes, you can have a codependent relationship opens in a new tab with your pets), and these animals may experience separation anxiety and will not endure being left alone for long periods.

While it is widely accepted that you should not ask your Libra friend to make the final decision on dinner plans, what informs their reputation for indecision is a capacity to consider and value multiple perspectives rather than narrow themselves to ideas and experiences with which only they identify.

In a world that can feel increasingly polarized, the zodiacal lesson of this month teaches us how to honor separate, conflicting truths and desires. We also learn to accept the ideas that beauty does not come at the expense of substance and that the quality of our relationships determines the quality of our lives.