Jennifer Coolidge Is PETA’s 2023 Vegan Queen

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Last week, patron saint of the LGBTQ+ community and all animals, actress Jennifer Coolidge, was honored by PETA as their 2023 Vegan Queen. If you’ve only jumped on the Coolidge bandwagon since her award-winning role as Tanya on HBO’s The White Lotus, you’ll be familiar with the 61-year-old actress’s beloved dogs, Bagpipes and Chewbacca, who have a significant presence on her Instagram.

While the actress’s dogs couldn’t make it to many of the award shows Coolidge went to and subsequently won last awards season, she made sure they were included by Photoshopping them opens in a new tab into her Golden Globes winning photo. This awards season, the actress, who rivals Owen Wilson with her pronunciation of the word “wow,” has made it clear that she loves animals on both land and sea. On the red carpet at the Globes this year, she revealed opens in a new tab , much to the delight of her fans, that her dream is to play a dolphin.

PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lang spoke about honoring Coolidge with the award in a press release: “Jennifer Coolidge’s huge heart for animals is rivaled only by the size of her talent. PETA is crowning her our ‘Vegan Queen’ this year for using every opportunity she gets to encourage everyone to keep cruelty to animals out of their cuisine, closets, and cosmetics.”

Coolidge’s relationship with PETA goes all the way back to 2003, when she was the cover star of PETA’s cruelty free gift guide. She’s been a long-time vegan and in an interview with opens in a new tab in 2020 said she feels “like the Beyond Burger is orgasmic sometimes.” Her dedication to veganism even led the actress to decline starring in a hot dog commercial that would have let her say her now iconic Legally Blonde 2 line, “It makes me want a hot dog real bad!” She told them she would reconsider this ask only if they introduced a vegan hot dog, which according to Coolidge, (and she’s not wrong), is just as tasty.

Aside from being Beyond Burger’s number-one fan, she also regularly highlights vegan fashion brands and starred in a 2023 Super Bowl commercial opens in a new tab for e.l.f. Cosmetics, a 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free company. Coolidge’s commitment to animal rights expands into her personal and professional life; both of her current dogs are rescues, and Chewbacca was rescued from a Korean meat factory opens in a new tab . Even back in 2016, Coolidge collaborated with ASPCA opens in a new tab on a campaign, in which she spoke about how she rescued her dogs Dilly and Monkey and admitted that there weren’t “a lot of boundaries” with her pups.