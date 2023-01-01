Articles by Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
- lifestyle
Want Your Dog to be the Witness at Your Wedding? It’s Possible in These 23 States
One lucky pup gives us a first-person account of their experience in this official role.
- lifestyle
French Bulldogs Are Flooding Shelters—What to Know Before Adopting One
One Florida rescue reports a recent intake of over 150 Frenchies thanks, in large part, due to irresponsible breeders.
- lifestyle
How to Turn Your Vacation Into an Opportunity to Help Local Rescue Animals
Split your time sipping cocktails by the beach and being a “voluntourist” for puppies and kittens in need.
- behavior
Anthropomorphizing Your Pets Can Actually Benefit Them—and You
If your friends make fun of you for treating your dog like a human being, send them this.
- shopping
21 Mother’s Day Gifts That Dog Moms More Than Deserve
Custom pet portraits, adorable sweaters, self-care essentials for both mom and pup, and more.
- shopping
We *Highly* Recommend BarkBox’s 4/20-Inspired Toys
The first box is only $4.20 for a limited time!
- lifestyle
10 Times Animals Interrupted Sports Games and Delighted All the Fans
A highlight reel proving once again that animals are the worldwide leaders in sports delays.
- lifestyle
5 of the Most Beautiful Places in the US to Lay Your Pet to Rest
These pet cemeteries are giving animals the memorials they deserve.
- lifestyle
These Major League Teams Give Their All for Animal Advocacy
To kick off the 2024 baseball season, we honor some big players in the animal-rescue game.
- behavior
Your Dog Actually Knows the Words for Familiar Objects, Study Finds
Time for a “Proud Parent of a Canine Honors Student” bumper sticker.
- shopping
5 Human Dog Beds for the Coziest Among Us
Finally, there’s a product for anyone who’s ever wondered how their dog can do nothing but sleep all day.
- health
Why Do My Dog’s Paws Smell Like Fritos?
That familiar corn chip aroma may simply seem quirky, but don’t ignore it.
- lifestyle
5 Ways You Can Write Off Your Pet This Tax Season
Because in our world, nothing is certain except pets and taxes.
- lifestyle
How to Protect Your Pet During LA’s Canine Crime Wave
Dognappers are targeting designer breeds like French Bulldogs. We asked a pet detective for tips on how to keep your pup safe.
- lifestyle
This Organization Helps Veteran Dogs Find Loving Homes After Serving Our Country
“Our job is to let them relax. Let them just learn how to be a dog.”
- behavior
How to Help Your Dog Be Just a Little Less Needy
You love that your dog is your shadow, but maybe not when you’re on a Zoom call.
- shopping
Say Goodbye to Hair of the Dog With This Fur-Resistant Bedding
Slashop has created fur-resistant bedding for cleaner sheets and sounder nights.
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
What to Do When Your Partner Isn’t Pulling Their Weight With Your Pet
So you don’t have to be annoyed anymore.
- behavior
Your Grumpy Dog Is Very Smart—Science Says So
This study found that cranky pups are actually very fast social learners.
- lifestyle
News Outlets Recklessly Give Pit Bulls a Bad Rap—Yet Again
Following the death of a California man last week, headlines only did further harm to Pit Bulls’ reputation.
- behavior
How to Get Your Snow-Loving Dog to Come Back Inside
Your dog is wild for the snow, but here’s how to convince them to retreat back inside when your toes start to get frozen.
- lifestyle
These Super Bowl LVIII Stars Are Animal Rescue Champions — Whether They Win or Not
Here’s a play-by-play of the 49ers and Chiefs’ animal adoption advocacy.
- lifestyle
The 49ers’ Logan Ryan and His “Water Boy” Pit Bull Are Champions for Animal Rescue
The veteran safety, who’s headed to the Super Bowl this weekend, tells The Wildest all about being a dog dad and his org, The Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation.
- health
Research Confirms CBD Is a Safe Way to Get Your Dog to Chill Out
New research finds the hemp derivative can help your dog with car and separation anxiety.
- lifestyle
The Official 2024 Puppy Bowl Lineup (Taylor’s Version)
Introducing the starting lineup of this year’s Puppy Bowl through the music of Super Bowl LVIII’s real MVP, Taylor Swift.
- shopping
18 Valentine’s Day Gifts For the Canine Love of Your Life
Pup-friendly champagne, heart-printed sweaters, and heartthrob-red walking gear to show your dog how much you love them.
- lifestyle
Is Cat Fostering the Antidote to Seasonal Depression?
A new study suggests that fostering can help combat the nationwide loneliness epidemic.
- behavior
Getting Ads for Anti-Barking Devices? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Buy One
Two trainers advocate against using these devices—here’s why.
- lifestyle
How to Stop Your Dog From Ruining Your Sex Life
Expert advice on what to do when doggy style doesn’t mean what it used to.
- behavior
So Apparently, Your Dog Might Be Able to Count
This study finds that dogs can process numbers in a similar fashion to their humans.
- shopping
How Lambwolf Collective Made Pet “Play Objects” a Thing
The pet lifestyle brand’s creations are simply too pretty to be called toys. (The rest of their accessories are pretty gorgeous, too.)
- shopping | Behind the Brand
DOGS Makes Bowls For Pups—Mostly
Founder Dylan Green on his one-man operation, in-demand dog bowls, and giving back.
- lifestyle
Shelters Are Turning Away Dogs Right Now. Here’s Why You Should Foster Them
Rescues and shelters need you to take on foster dogs this winter as a respiratory illness spreads.
- shopping
23 Winter Trappings for the Dog With Outdoorsy Parents
Ski-club balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm, and more gear to help outdoorsy pet parents get the most out of the season.
- lifestyle
The 10 Most Popular Cat Names of 2023
It was a year full of intoxicating monikers.
- behavior
Should Kids Approach Dogs in Public? The Internet Has Many Feelings
Considering this viral moment, trainers weigh in on what you should know about introducing dogs to kids.
- shopping
16 Best Dog Beds Recommended By Experts
Our dogs sleep with us, too. But these trainer-recommended dog beds — from indestructible ones for puppies to orthopedic options for seniors — are the next best thing.
- lifestyle
The 20 Most Popular Dog Names of 2023
You may be running into a bunch of Kelces at the dog park.
- lifestyle
10 Usual Suspects at Thanksgiving and How to Save Your Pet From Them
Because you really need to stop Aunt Beth from trying to give your cat wine.
- behavior
Muzzle Up Project Wants You to Remove Your Judgment Goggles When You See a Muzzled Dog
How the misunderstood training tool actually empowers dogs to be “happy, fulfilled, and living their best lives.”
- lifestyle
The XL Bully Breed Ban in the UK Will Officially Take Effect December 31
Parents of these dogs will have until the end of January 2024 to register them.
- shopping
20 of the Best Halloween Costumes For Dogs in 2023
Here are some frighteningly cute and spooky looks for your dog to rock this year.
- nutrition
Get In, Pupper, We’re Pumpkin-Spicing
Bocce’s Bakery’s seasonal treats are here so your dog can make fall their whole personality, too.
- shopping
This Pack Is More Into the Wild Than Back to School
The backpack from Charlie’s Backyard is perfect for dogs who love to hike and hold their own valuables.
- lifestyle
Check Out These Organizations That Support Pittie Parents
Helpful options to ensure your Pit Bull receives the food, vet care, and training they deserve.
- lifestyle
How to Keep Your Pet Safe After the Nashville Dog Shooting
An off-leash dog was recently shot and killed at a park in Nashville. Here are some life-saving off-leash safety tips.
- nutrition
6 of the Best Freeze-Dried Dog Foods For the Raw Curious
A veterinary nutritionist weighs in on how best to approach the diet plan.
- behavior
New Pet Parents: Beware The “Dog Daddy”
Why the TikTok personality’s harmful tactics are just plain abuse, according to certified trainers.
- lifestyle
How Bunny the Dog Got the Literal Mercedes-Benz of Wheelchairs
Rescuer Henry Friedman helped a disabled dog go from abandoned on the street to rocking a designer whip.
- health
Research Finds Dogs With More Human and Animal Buddies Live Longer
A new study suggests that spending time with your pup isn’t just a way to avoid making plans; it’s great for their health.
- lifestyle
10 Best Dog-Friendly Cars Perfect For Your Next Road Trip
Find the right choice for your whole family.
- shopping
Henry Friedman’s Favorite Products For Small Dogs
The best sling carrier, cave bed, and petite puffer for smol boys and girls, according to a dog dad in the know.
- shopping
13 Products Your Senior Dog Needs
From doggy diapers to toe grips, this gear will help your pet thrive through their golden years.
- nutrition
9 of the Best Food Trucks For Dogs in the US
From Tails Wagon in Charleston to Denver’s Bone Apétreat, there’s no shortage of pet-friendly options — or relevant puns.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
The Fiction of “Unadoptable” Shelter Dogs
Wolf Mother K9 founder Saharai Salazar on misunderstood behaviors, giving every pup a chance, and the need for more empathy.
- health
9 Best Holistic Allergy Relief Products
Integrative veterinarian Dr. Lindsey Wendt shares her favorite products to attack pesky pet allergies.
- lifestyle
The Annual World Dog Surfing Championships Come Ashore Saturday
Hang ten toe beans, brah.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
Brady Oliveira Is Rushing to the Rescue
How the Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back expertly uses his football skills to help street animals in need.
- behavior
7 Myths Harmful to Pit Bulls — Debunked
And you should correct people about them, too. Pit Bulls need advocates.
- nutrition
Houndstone & Co.’s Freeze-Dried Treats Are Protein Powerhouses
Plus, when you support this company, you also support The Houndstone Foundation and their mission to find homes for abandoned dogs.
- shopping
Injoya Is Giving Pets a Slice of Pizza Heaven
The brand’s snuffle mat gives pups the chance to stuff their faces into a fluffy pizza pie.
- shopping
GroovyToob Is the Upgraded Squeaker Toy of Your Puppy’s Dreams
It’s like a squeaker, but way less annoying. Sound good? Thought so.
- health
Oncotect is Revolutionizing Canine Cancer Screenings
One in four dogs will develop a form of cancer. This new test hopes to catch cases earlier and increase success rates.
- shopping | Behind the Brand
Found My Animal Goes Off-Leash
Founder Bethany Obrecht on her brand’s signature item and finding the intersection between companionship and advocacy.
- lifestyle
Why You Shouldn’t Get a Dog Breed Because You Saw It in a Movie
The John Wick franchise’s latest installment could pose a real threat to Belgian Malinois.
