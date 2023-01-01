holiday
- shopping
27 Mother’s Day Ideas For All the Cat Moms Who Secretly Want a Gift
Custom ceramics, whimsical puzzles, feline-themed kicks, clutches, candles, and more.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Sweet Potatoes?
Yep—but the plainer, the better. Here’s why.
- shopping
9 Subscription Boxes Your Cat Will Thank You for Endlessly
Curated treats, toys, and catnip. What more could a cat ask for—besides the cardboard the toys arrived in?
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Pecans?
Here’s why you should keep your pup far, far away from this nut.
- lifestyle
11 New Year’s Resolutions For Dog Parents Looking to Level Up
You already do a great job as your pup’s parent — but here are some shiny new goals for keeping them happy and healthy in 2024.
- lifestyle
11 Ways to Raise Your Cat Parenting Game in 2024
Make this new year a great one for your kitty.
- health
Why Are Dogs Scared of Fireworks?
How to keep your dog mentally and physically safe this New Year’s Eve.
- health
Are Pine Needles Toxic to My Cat?
Eating any part of the Christmas tree sounds gross. But here’s why your cat really shouldn’t.
- behavior
How to Keep Your Cat Away From the Christmas Tree
It’s their favorite of your holiday decorations—for better or for worse (usually worse).
- lifestyle
Here Are the 10 States With the Most Spoiled Dogs
How much did you get your dog for the holidays?
- health
Are Poinsettias Toxic For My Dog?
Everything you need to know about the notorious plant.
- lifestyle
A Secret Christmas Tree in Central Park Helps People Memorialize Their Pets
It’s like something out of a fairytale.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Gingerbread?
It’s the perfect festive treat for the holidays. But definitely not for your dog—learn why.
- lifestyle
Shelter Pets Deserve Christmas Gifts, Too
Seriously, you can donate to shelters just by shopping!
- lifestyle
A Pet Parent’s Guide to Holiday Tipping
Tipping your pet care providers isn’t always expected, but it is always appreciated.
- nutrition
Thanksgiving and Christmas Foods That Are Toxic To Pets
Here’s how to celebrate safely with your pet as you gather with friends and family.
- shopping
8 Best Cat Puzzles to Piece Through
Colorful feline-themed puzzles that will be the best gift you ever give to yourself.
- nutrition
Which Christmas Foods Can My Dog Eat?
From turkey to stuffing, find out which festive foods it’s safe to sneak your pup from the table.
- lifestyle
7 Reasons Why You Should Foster a Pet Over the Holidays
It’s one of the best ways you can spend your time this season.
- lifestyle
How 6 Orgs Find Joy and Help Adoptable Animals During the Holiday Season
The holiday season is not so jolly for a lot of pet rescues. Here’s how they help their animals — and their volunteers and staff members — this time of year.
- health
Holiday Safety Tips For Overly Festive Felines
Chances are, your cat is already plotting some Christmas chaos.
- lifestyle
Help Your Dog Enjoy the Holidays
Here are fives tips on how to keep your dog entertained (and safe) this holiday season.
- shopping
What Should I Get My Cat For the Holidays?
Spoil your kitty with the best this holiday season.
- shopping
12 Holiday-Themed Toys Your Dog Will Sniff Out as Soon as You Wrap Them
This selection of reindeer plush toys and dreidel squeakers will help make the season bright.
- shopping
23 Winter Trappings for the Dog With Outdoorsy Parents
Ski-club balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm, and more gear to help outdoorsy pet parents get the most out of the season.
- shopping
The Best Holiday Gifts For Cat Lovers
Shopping for the cat person in your life has never been easier—or more fun.
- health
8 Holiday Hazards That May Be Fun For You But Not Your Pet
Tips for keeping your pet merry this season.
- shopping
The Best Holiday Gifts For Dog Lovers
Fetch one of these for the dog person in your life.
- shopping
What Should I Get My Dog For the Holidays?
Your pup deserves the best this holiday season.
- lifestyle
26 Pet Charities to Donate to This Giving Tuesday
A way to pay it forward to our furry friends.
- behavior
How Do I Stop My Dog From Counter Surfing?
Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell’s pro tips for keeping paws off your charcuterie platter this holiday season.
- lifestyle
Should You Give a Pet as a Gift? It Depends
Puppies and kittens are cute, but read this expert advice before attaching a bow to their collars and handing them to a pal.
- shopping
10 Whimsical Advent Calendars Just For Pets
For dogs and cats who deserve a treat on the daily during the holidays.
- shopping
10 Sweaters Your Dog Might Need This Winter — Really
As Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph say, it’s “sweata weatha” — for your pup, too.
- health
The Holidays Are Prime Time for Pancreatitis—Here’s How to Protect Your Dog
With all the festivities (and eating!) afoot, it’s extra important to know how to prevent the disease.
- shopping
Flying With Your Dog? Don’t Just Wing It
Here’s a step-by-step guide, plus all the essentials, from airline-compliant carriers to calming chews.
- lifestyle
10 Usual Suspects at Thanksgiving and How to Save Your Pet From Them
Because you really need to stop Aunt Beth from trying to give your cat wine.
- behavior
Be My Guest: Training Your Dog in Social Graces
Because nobody wants your pup eating the host’s charcuterie platter.
- shopping
16 Customized Gifts For People Wanting To See More Of Their Pet
Nothing beats a thoughtful gift (and nothing evokes oohs and awws like our beloved pets).
- shopping
The Best Halloween Costumes For Cats in 2023
The best costumes that you and your cat’s Instagram followers will get a kick out of.
- shopping
26 Spooky Pet Toys and Treats to Haunt Your House
October is so cute it’s scary.
- behavior
Halloween Scrooge—Dogs Don’t Like Wearing Halloween Costumes
Have we gone too far with this Halloween dog costume thing?
- shopping
5 Best Noise-Canceling Dog Earmuffs For Blocking Out Fireworks
Dogs’ hearing is way more sensitive than ours. These top-rated earmuffs can help drown out scary sounds like fireworks.
- lifestyle
Sofie Birkin’s Art Is Feminist, Fantastical, and Fiercely Queer
“I think the relationship between a woman and her animal companion can build out a character a lot — they’re more like witches’ familiars than pets.”
- behavior
How to Keep Your Dog From Freaking Out When You Have Company
Do these things to help your pup (and your guests) feel chill.
- health
9 Ways to Make Sure Your Pup Has a Chill and Safe Memorial Day
It’s the unofficial start of summer, and you don’t want to spend it at the emergency vet.
- shopping
53 Deals That Will Have Your Pet Stoked For Memorial Day 2023
Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.
- shopping
How to Travel With a Cat (Without a Scratch)
Everything you need to bring your kitty home for the holidays, from an in-cabin carrier to calming products to a portable litter box.
- shopping
Predict Your New Year with Cat-Themed Tarot Cards
A whimsical tarot deck inspired by something more mysterious than cartomancy — cats.
- shopping
Enter Your Meredith Era With These Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Products
Use the occasion of T.S.’s 33rd birthday to treat your pet like royalty (a.k.a. Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin Swift).
- behavior
How to Stop Your Cat From Using Your Holiday Decorations to Torture You
There is a way to keep these holiday chaos demons at bay — here are some tips.
- shopping
15 Ornaments That Establish Your Pet’s Top-Billing Status at the Holidays
Your love for your pet is evergreen, so hang an ornament of their likeness on your Christmas tree this year.
- nutrition
10 Festive Dog Treats to Make the Holidays Your Pup’s Favorite Time of Year
From pumpkin spice and peppermint to turkey and yams, these sweet and savory treats will delight any dog.
- shopping
Verloop’s Groovy Take on Mommy-And-Me Dress-Up Time
A cozy sweater for your pup and a matching scarf for you.
- shopping
Warning: Ugly Holiday Sweaters Will Only Make Your Dog Cuter
Inspired by everything from It’s a Wonderful Life to The Big Lebowski, these are the best of the worst holiday sweaters.
- shopping
15 Holiday Gifts That Will Have Your Dog Tearing Through Their Packages
From smart toys to spa treatments, these are just a few ideas to help spoil your favorite family member this December.
- shopping
15 Gifts Your Cat Will Love More Than Discarded Wrapping Paper
Gucci collars, mochi-inspired toys, sculptural scratchers, and more presents for kitties to sink their teeth (or claws) into.
- shopping
Every Gift For All the Classy Cat People in Your Life
Our favorite cat parents — and admirers — deserve to look the part (which is actually very chic).
- shopping
The Best Holiday Gifts For Dog Parents
The dog-obsessed person in your life will love these gifts more than a pup loves a Kong full of frozen peanut butter.
- shopping
12 Halloween Costumes That’ll Help Your Dog Keep Up With the Cool Kids
Because there’s nothing scarier than being off-trend.
- shopping
These Custom Gifts Will Have Your Pets Looking Like They Belong on “Gossip Girl”
Monogrammed tote bags and personalized necklaces — Blair Waldorf who?
- lifestyle
Ode to an Empty Cardboard Box
The gift that keeps on giving.
- shopping
Bite-Sized Stocking Stuffers For Cats (and Cat People)
Candy cane-themed treats, Christmas light-inspired toys, catnip-infused “wine,” and more.
- shopping
Kathryn Budig and Kate Fagan’s Senior Dog Essentials
What the power couple’s Puggle, Ashi, is getting for the holidays, from luxe sweaters to calming hemp oil to floral-printed diapers.
- shopping
Dr. Cuddles Will Ensure Your Pet is Best in Show
Pamper your pet with these veterinarian-formulated, human-grade, cruelty-free grooming products.
- shopping
Stocking Stuffers For Good Doggos
Bichon-shaped candles, tiny holiday hats, cowboy Corgi ornaments, and more gifts guaranteed to squish into oversized decorative socks.
- shopping
Is Your Dog a Genius? Angela Pham’s Gift Picks May Hold the Answer
The photographer’s Japanese Spitz, Turtle, has mastered a dozen tricks, from counting to four to walking with a limp. So can yours!
- shopping
Catluminati’s Holiday Gift Picks for His Cat Scamper
The TikTok star endorses everyone’s favorite floppy fish, a jungle-themed playhouse, and a heated bed as gifts cat parents can’t go wrong with.
- shopping
A Few of Kat Dennings & Her Cat Millie’s Favorite Things
From a super-realistic salmon steak toy to an elephant-grass woven cat pod, Kat clearly knows cats.
- lifestyle
Human’s BF Opens a Holiday Pop-Up in NYC
The interactive experience features myriad holiday worlds for dogs, and the humans who love them, to explore.
- shopping
Greener Gifts for Dogs This Holiday
From eco-friendly accessories to plant-based treats to a renewable-wood turntable toy, there are plenty of sustainable holiday gifting options for dog lovers this year.
- shopping
What Moshow is Gifting His Cat Co-Stars
The cat rapper is wrapping up electric mice, laser pointers, and silvervine sticks this holiday season.
- shopping
Sophie Gamand’s MacLovin-Inspired Holiday Gift Picks
A few of the artist and her rescue pup’s favorite things, from custom jewelry to DIY holiday ornaments.
- shopping
These Dog Lover Gifts Are So Fetch
Designer dog leashes, arty accessories, organic puppy spa products, and more.
- shopping
Sustainable Holiday Gifts for Eco-Conscious Cats
Biodegradable catnip toys, bamboo cat caves, organic cat grass, and more!
- shopping
Alana Jones-Mann’s Gift Picks for her Pug Ziggy
6 holiday gifts in the cake designer’s shopping cart, from color-block sweaters to taco toys.
- shopping
Unique Holiday Gifts for Cat Lovers
For every cat, there’s a cat lover. And for every cat lover, there’s a perfect gift waiting to be uncovered.
- shopping
Tika the Iggy’s Holiday Gift Guide
The fashion icon gives us the tea on her fave holiday accessories.
- shopping
The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals For Cats
If you’re looking to treat your cat to a little something special this holiday season, we’ve got you covered.
- shopping
Holiday Gifts For That Special Someone (Your Dog)
From designer duds to high-tech toys, your dog will be pretty psyched to get these gifts.