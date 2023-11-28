The Best Holiday Gifts For Cat Lovers · The Wildest

The Best Holiday Gifts For Cat Lovers

Shopping for the cat person in your life has never been easier—or more fun.

by Charles Manning
December 7, 2023
A woman holding a cat against a pink background, a collage of cat products: cat earrings, a cat print, a cat bed, a cat candle
Collage: Kinship Creative
What should you get the cat lover in your life this holiday season? We’ve got some great ideas, and most of them are under $50. So, take a look! You’re sure to find something that will make both of you purr.  

The library is open

Give them the gift of curling up on the couch with their favorite cat and one of this year’s best cat-themed books. 

The Goodbye Cat by Hiro Arikawa
The Goodbye Cat by Hiro Arikawa
$18

The long-awaited follow-up to Japanese author Hiro Arikawa’s best-selling The Traveling Cat Chronicles, The Goodbye Cat features seven short stories exploring the life-enhancing wondrousness of cats.

$18 at Amazon
Bake Me a Cat by Kim Joy
Bake Me A Cat by Kim-Joy
$15

A finalist on season nine of The Great British Baking Show (Bake-Off, for the hardcore anglophiles), Kim-Joy is known for her whimsical, animal-themed bakes — from marzipan piggies, to bread bunnies, to floating frog-shaped dumplings — but her newest book is all about cats!

“I’ve always had an affinity with cats, and think my personality is very cat-like,” she tells The Wildest. Bake Me a Cat includes 50 cat-themed recipes that are as cute as they are delicious and countless full-color photos to keep you oohing and aahing, in or out of the kitchen. 

$15 at Amazon
House Cat book
Cat House: Inspirational Interiors and the Elegant Felines Who Call Them Home by Paul Barbera
$35

It’s been less than two years since Vogue Living photographer Paul Barbera released Where They Purr, his first book of gorgeous cats in equally gorgeous homes. That first book was shot almost entirely during the early days of the pandemic, while Barbera and his wife were living with his mother in Australia.

Now, back in the U.S., Barbera’s follow-up invites readers to meet the feline residents of some of the most elegant homes in North America — from a New York City Penthouse to a Mexican hacienda. “If I could, I would do a new book every year,” Barbera tells The Wildest. “I just love it. I love the process and the people and cats I get to meet.”

Cat House is currently available for preorder and will be released on January 2, which means it should arrive just in time to help fight those post-holiday doldrums.

$35 at Amazon
Kitty Language an illustrated guide to your cat
Kitty Language: An Illustrated Guide to Understanding your Cat by Lili Chin
$12

Learn everything you need to know about cat body language and communication with this visual guide from artist Lili Chin, award-winning author of the best-selling Doggie Language: A Dog Lover’s Guide to Understanding your Best Friend.

$12 at Amazon

It’s all fun and games

A smattering of cat-themed games and puzzles to help you fill those long winter nights. 

Too Many Poops game
Too Many Poops
$20

A fantastic new card game for two-to-six players, ages 12 and up. Collect cats to score points, but be careful! More cats also means more poops. Ten points wins, but too many poops, and you’re out of the game. 

$20 at Amazon
NY Times 3D puzzle
“The New York Times” Cat 3D Puzzle
$30

When fully assembled, this elegant little puzzle — a collaboration between Brooklyn-based puzzle maker Locknesters and The New York Times — makes a wonderful paperweight or feline objet d’art.

$30 at The New York Times
Cat Tarot cards
Tevada Stray Cat Tarot
$79

Designed by Kanitsart Semanopparat, this deck offers a modern, cat-themed twist on the traditional Rider-Waite tarot deck and comes with a handy guide for beginners learning to read tarot for the first time.

Note: This item is temporarily sold out, but the cards are telling us luck will turn around.

$79 at Etsy
Exploding Kittens game
Exploding Kittens: NSFW Edition
$20
$16

Exploding Kittens is probably the most popular cat-themed game around. Not only did it inspire its own Netflix animated series, it has also spawned numerous expansion packs and spin-off games, including this wonderfully naughty adult-only version, which takes only two minutes to learn and 15 minutes to play (not counting all the time you’ll spend laughing your ass off). 

$16 at Amazon

Oh, so indulgent

These cat-themed gifts may be a little on the pricey side, but they are oh, so worth it.

Gorjana wilder tag bracelet
Gorjana Bespoke Wilder Tag Bracelet
$120

A chic, gold-plated way to keep your cat with you at all times. And if this particular bracelet isn’t your thing, we’ve got a whole collection of personalized jewelry options here.

$120 at Gorjana
Bergdorf Goodman cushion
Bergdorf Goodman Silk Cat Cushion
$335

Nothing adds high class style to a room like a piece from Fornasetti, and this soft silk pillow is no exception. Handmade in Italy, this plush cushion is sure to be a welcome stand-out in any home.

$335 at Bergdorf Goodman
anthropologie task lamp
Anthropologie Lathey Task Lamp
$248

It’s not often you find something that is equal parts cute and elegant — definitely worth the $248 price tag. Just look at that face!

$248 at Anthropologie

Cheap and cheerful (aka $20 or less)

Your cat-themed white elephant shopping is officially sorted. You’re welcome. (These also make great stocking stuffers.)

Anthropologie cat notebook
Anthropologie Cat Composition Notebook
$15

The only potential problem with this notebook is that your recipient might think it’s actually too cute to write in, so do them a favor and put a lovely little note on the first page to get them started. And definitely make that note about how much you respect their cat (it’ll put you in everyone’s good graces).

$15 at Anthropologie
little lion canvas bag
Plcnn Little Lion Canvas Shoulder Bag
$15

The joy your cat-parent friend will feel the first time their feline companion sticks their head through that little hole. There are no words. 

$15 at Amazon
anthropologie cat tea towel
Anthropologie Cat Organic Tea Towel
$20

This tea towel is machine-washable and made of 100 percent organic cotton. It’s also absolutely gorgeous.

$20 at Anthropologie
cat enamel pin
MDStudioLab Tiny Cat Enamel Pin
$12

This company makes variations of this pin with different cats linked to different accessories, so who knows? Maybe you’ll find one that looks exactly like your own cat. At least at a distance. 

$12 at Etsy
cat wind chimes
Uncommon Goods Kitty Wind Chime Kit
$17

A great craft to work on with kids, this paper wind chime is easy to assemble and features five tiny bells that make just enough noise to be heard at close range but not enough to be annoying.

$17 at Uncommon Goods

Nothing for me, thanks

Aesthetically pleasing gifts for cats that their human parents will actually love looking at.

cat bowl, mat, plate set
Happy and Polly Bowl, Plate, and Mat
$88

This little collection is fit for the Museum of Modern Art and will turn any cat’s feeding corner from an eyesore into a focal point.

$88 at Happy and Polly
Cheshire & Wain chief mouser tag
Cheshire & Wain Chief Mouser Disc I.D Tag
$20

Available in gold, rose gold, silver, or black, the reverse side can be engraved with your name and phone number, should your kitty ever wander a bit too far.

$20 at Cheshire & Wain
cat person bed
Cat Person Canopy Bed
$80

This high-design cat bed comes in three color combinations and can be opened and closed to suit your cat’s particular preferences.

$80 at Cat Person
suck uk skateboard
Suck UK Cat Scratch Pad Skateboard
$40

It’s just so fun.

$40 at Amazon

Charles Manning

Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanning.

