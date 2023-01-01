dog toys
- shopping
12 FurryFolks Dog Toys and Accessories That’ll Tickle Your Funny Bone
This brand knows the best pups (and their parents) have a sense of humor.
- shopping
It’s Amazon Pet Day: Here Are the 33 Best Deals for Spoiling Your Bestie
It’s time to splurge on your BFF.
- shopping
We *Highly* Recommend BarkBox’s 4/20-Inspired Toys
The first box is only $4.20 for a limited time!
- shopping
Selena Gomez Thinks Your Pup Is Rare, Too—Check Out Her Beauty Brand’s New Dog Toys
Rare Beauty mascara-shaped plushie, anyone?
- lifestyle
8 Ways to Be a More Eco-Friendly Pet Parent
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon footprint. (Pawprint? You get it.)
- shopping
13 Black-Owned Pet Brands You Should Absolutely Shop
Customized meals, sustainable toys, handmade sweaters, and more.
- shopping
18 Valentine’s Day Gifts For the Canine Love of Your Life
Pup-friendly champagne, heart-printed sweaters, and heartthrob-red walking gear to show your dog how much you love them.
- shopping
22 Best Amazon Products for Pets—According to Reviewers
Reviewers (aka real pet parents) picked these best-selling, highest-rated toys, probiotics, poop bags, and more.
- lifestyle
8 Activities That Keep You and Your Dog Out of the Snow
Tips to avoid boredom when cooped up during all this winter weather.
- shopping
18 Best Interactive Dog Puzzle Toys
Let the games begin.
- shopping
The Pet Dream House Wants Your Dog to Play With Their Food
No more cleaning up saliva-covered kibble.
- shopping
How Lambwolf Collective Made Pet “Play Objects” a Thing
The pet lifestyle brand’s creations are simply too pretty to be called toys. (The rest of their accessories are pretty gorgeous, too.)
- lifestyle
Shelter Pets Deserve Christmas Gifts, Too
Seriously, you can donate to shelters just by shopping!
- shopping
12 Holiday-Themed Toys Your Dog Will Sniff Out as Soon as You Wrap Them
This selection of reindeer plush toys and dreidel squeakers will help make the season bright.
- shopping
The Best Holiday Gifts For Dog Lovers
Fetch one of these for the dog person in your life.
- shopping
What Should I Get My Dog For the Holidays?
Your pup deserves the best this holiday season.
- shopping
40 Cyber Monday Deals Your Pet Is Begging You Not to Miss
All the best savings for you and your pet to cash in on Cyber Monday.
- shopping
How We Chose the Winners For Best in Show 2023
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
- shopping
Where Interior Designers Shop for Dog Stuff
Vogue and Vanity Fair alum Matthew Morris on collaborating with local makers at his design-forward brand, Mr. Dog.
- shopping
16 Ways to Help Your Dog Adjust to Back to School
Because this season should mean more fun—and less stress—for your pup.
- shopping
The Best Amazon Prime Day Pet Deals to Shop Now
October 11 is the last day to take advantage of major deals!
- shopping
26 Spooky Pet Toys and Treats to Haunt Your House
October is so cute it’s scary.
- shopping
21 Toys in Colors Your Dog Can Actually See
Shop this list for dog accessories in hues of blue and yellow.
- shopping
Everything You Need to Know About October’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Plus, get early savings on some must-have pet products.
- health
The Definitive Guide to Choosing Safe Dog Toys
Tips for pet parents who want their pups to have safe fun.
- shopping
42 Best Labor Day Deals for Pets
From Dyson’s pet hair vacuum to Fable’s coveted crate, a post-summer oasis awaits everyone in the fam.
- shopping
12 Splashy Dog Pool Toys For the End of Your Pup’s Summer
Because all dog pool parties need accessories.
- shopping
Dog Trainer Robert Haussmann’s Favorite Enrichment Toys
The Wildest Collective expert shares his top toys and tools, from classics Kongs to snuffle mats to slow feeders.
- shopping
33 Items You and Your Pet Need To Finish Out Your Dream Barbie Summer
Here, pet parents — and their stylish cats and dogs — are “kenough.”
- shopping
The Best Dog Pools For Your Dog to Splash Around in This Summer
It’s summer fun time, baby.
- shopping
MoMA Has the Pop-Up Store of Your Artsy Pet Parent Dreams
A watermelon-shaped litter box, crocheted toys, and harnesses and leashes that come in colors your favorite TikTok influencer would envy.
- shopping
Pet Project LA Is a “Pet Store Slash Therapy Session”
Come for the pet accessories, toys, treats, and more. Stay for the community (and all the pretty things).
- shopping
Injoya Is Giving Pets a Slice of Pizza Heaven
The brand’s snuffle mat gives pups the chance to stuff their faces into a fluffy pizza pie.
- shopping
GroovyToob Is the Upgraded Squeaker Toy of Your Puppy’s Dreams
It’s like a squeaker, but way less annoying. Sound good? Thought so.
- shopping
10 NYC-Themed Dog Toys as Iconic as the City Itself
Nothing’s better than summer in the city, except maybe these adorable toys.
- shopping
The Bee-Inspired Toys Dogs Are Buzzing About
“Saving bees brings more beauty and joy into the world — just like dogs do.”
- behavior
Playing Tug With Your Dog Is Good Exercise For Both Of You
Basics of the tug game and how to troubleshoot common problems.
- shopping
Loobani Is TikTok’s Favorite Dog Feeder
The tool can help slow down mealtime and reduce stress — not to mention, it’s tons of fun for pups.
- lifestyle
9 Fun and Educational Toys for Dogs
Behaviorist Karen London shares her list of must-have toys for dogs.
- shopping
53 Deals That Will Have Your Pet Stoked For Memorial Day 2023
Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.
- shopping
Kaley Cuoco Is Launching a Dog Brand to Honor Her Late Pup, Norman
We have to wait until this fall for the full reveal, but expect Oh Norman! to offer accessories, treats, and even cleaning products.
- shopping
6 Genius Interactive Dog Toys From Nina Ottosson
These puzzle toys are made to help you bond with your pup.
- shopping
Zara’s Pet Collection Is Giving Montessori Influencer Vibes
For those who love a beige moment.
- shopping
Celebrity Trainer Nicole Ellis’s Top Dog Essentials
Everything you need to keep your pup safe and engaged (so you can focus on that Zoom meeting).
- shopping
16 Perfectly Preppy Tennis-Themed Dog Toys and Accessories
These toys will make your dog the next Serena Williams — and look Wimbledon ready.
- shopping
Dayna Isom Johnson’s Favorite Etsy Pet Products Have Lots of Mojo
Etsy’s trend expert shares her (and her pup Mojo’s) favorite small businesses on the indie platform.
- shopping
The Pupsicle Will Soothe Puppies Who Need to (Literally) Chill
Woof’s innovative fillable design will help dogs de-stress and their parents save money.
- shopping
9 “TikTok Made Me Buy It” Pet Must Haves
When the algorithm knows you’re a sucker for dog and cat supplies.
- shopping
11 Tough Toys for Power Chewers
Veterinary behaviorist Dr. Valli Parthasarathy reccos the most durable dog toys for destructive players.
- shopping
9 Stress Toys For Dogs That Are Cheaper Than Therapy
The toys that’ll help your pup chill out after a long day of being a dog.
- shopping
Boba&Vespa Is On a Zero-Waste Journey That Revolves Around Your Pet
Inspired by two very happy cats, this brand aims to turn your pet into an eco-conscious consumer.
- shopping
12 Rope Toys Fit For Playful Pups
Two vets on the pros and cons of these canine classics.
- shopping
Dirt + Dog Hair Has the Solution to Your Plastic-Dog-Toy Guilt
This brand makes sustainable pet parent life a little more achievable (and reduces that pile of plastic in your dog’s toy bin).
- shopping
15 Holiday Gifts That Will Have Your Dog Tearing Through Their Packages
From smart toys to spa treatments, these are just a few ideas to help spoil your favorite family member this December.
- shopping
Pia Baroncini’s Must-Have Products For Pups
If anyone knows what dogs want, it’s this LA entreprenuer — and mom of three pups.
- shopping
Welp, Amazon’s Having Another Prime Day Sale
Pet parents, it’s time to race to Amazon for this bonus discount moment.
- shopping
Tug-Of-War: How To Find the Right Tug Toy For Your Dog
It doesn’t have to be a battle.
- shopping
This Pastel Toy Belongs in a Taylor Swift Music Video
Once your dog gets ahold of this gorgeous toy, they’re gonna “need to calm down” for sure.
- shopping
LoveThyBeast Is the “Friendliest Dog at the Dog Park”
Founder Tiziana Agnello on LoveThyBeast’s chic origins, joyful philosophy, and upcoming Kate-Spade-esque bag release.
- shopping
Your Ultimate Foster Dog Shopping List
Your foster dog needs love — but they also need stuff.
- shopping
The STAPLE and Zee.Dog Collab Has Brought Back an Icon: The Fat Pigeon Toy
Only legends come back better — and sleeker — than ever.
- shopping
Dolly Parton’s New Pet Accessory Line Is What Dreams Are Made Of
The legendary musician’s new store offers toys, clothes, and doggie apparel “with a little Dolly flair.”
- shopping
The Best Labor Day Sales to Give Your Pets the Snuggliest Fall
From Dyson’s pet hair vacuum to Fable’s coveted crate, a post-summer oasis awaits everyone in the fam.
- lifestyle
“Urban Herding” Can Burn Your Dog’s Energy
If your dog needs a job, trainers recommend Treibball.
- shopping
Modernbeast is a New Brand of Nonprofit
Co-founder Hope Reiners on designing sustainable pet products and donating 100% of the profits to animal rescues.
- shopping
Wild One’s Tennis Tumble Toy is Aces
The cult favorite brand’s first-ever enrichment toy is the ticket to a productive day for remote working pup parents.
- shopping
The Foggy Dog Takes a Sunny Approach to Sustainability
Founder Rose Shattuck on her thoughtfully designed pet essentials and accessories — made locally and sustainably.
- shopping
Sudoku Is the Newest Brain Game for Dogs
Let your dog win.
- shopping
Millennials Are Wild About Maxbone
Founder Parisa Fowles-Pazdro on creating modern pet gear from sustainable jackets to superfood treats, collaborating with buzz-worthy designers like Christian Cowan, and what’s next (cats?!).