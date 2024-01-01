pet parents
- lifestyle
Want Your Dog to be the Witness at Your Wedding? It’s Possible in These 23 States
One lucky pup gives us a first-person account of their experience in this official role.
- shopping
It’s Kismet: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Launch a Lifestyle Pets Brand
The parents of four dogs put their in-home “focus group” to good use on this collab with the Street Vet.
- lifestyle
Dog-Friendly Los Angeles Guide: It’s Lights, Camera, Action for Your Pup
From breweries with dog menus to pup-friendly music venues and beaches where your travel companion can run off-leash.
- shopping
27 Mother’s Day Ideas For All the Cat Moms Who Secretly Want a Gift
Custom ceramics, whimsical puzzles, feline-themed kicks, clutches, candles, and more.
- lifestyle
What People Can and Can’t Ask You About Your Service Dog
The questions will come, so you should be prepared with answers.
- shopping
21 Mother’s Day Gifts That Dog Moms More Than Deserve
Custom pet portraits, adorable sweaters, self-care essentials for both mom and pup, and more.
- lifestyle
What Does Your Love Language Say About You as a Pet Parent?
We all give and receive love in our own way, pets included.
- lifestyle
8 Ways to Be a More Eco-Friendly Pet Parent
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon footprint. (Pawprint? You get it.)
- lifestyle
Soft Hiking Is Hardcore Good For You and Your Dog
Sorry, Miley. It’s not always about the climb.
- lifestyle
How to Prepare Your Pet for a Natural Disaster
The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.
- lifestyle
Shockingly, Your Pet Will Enhance Your Mindfulness Practice
The next time they try to kiss your face while you’re in corpse pose, let them.
- lifestyle
So, You and Your Partner Want to Live Together—But Your Pets Don’t
Your cat can’t hide from the dog in the attic forever. What do you do now?
- lifestyle
Does Your Dog Hate When You and Your Partner Fight?
Here are the signs they’re trying to get you to stop.
- lifestyle
5 Ways You Can Write Off Your Pet This Tax Season
Because in our world, nothing is certain except pets and taxes.
- lifestyle
Loneliness Is a Public Health Crisis. Pets Can Help
Per the US Surgeon General, loneliness is as dangerous for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Here are ways pets can solve that.
- lifestyle
Pet Cremation: How Much Does It Cost?
You never want to think about it, but it’s important to plan.
- lifestyle
Get Your Impulsive Puppy Energy Ready—It’s Aries Season
Or the diva cat energy. Either applies this month.
- lifestyle
How to Protect Your Pet During LA’s Canine Crime Wave
Dognappers are targeting designer breeds like French Bulldogs. We asked a pet detective for tips on how to keep your pup safe.
- lifestyle
6 Science-Backed Ways Being a Pet Parent Improves Your Health
They say laughter is the best medicine, but so is a pet (especially one who makes you laugh).
- lifestyle
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She’s Fostering 23 Dogs
The actress is a huge advocate for animal rescue.
- lifestyle
Therapy Dogs Can Help You With Your ADHD
Happy news: Pups can help support your (or your kid’s) everyday needs.
- lifestyle
What to Do When Your Partner Isn’t Pulling Their Weight With Your Pet
So you don’t have to be annoyed anymore.
- health
An Oregon Resident Just Caught the Bubonic Plague, Likely From Their Cat
Here is everything pet parents need to know.
- lifestyle
Three’s a Crowd: When One Partner Doesn’t Want the Dog in the Bed
You want them to cuddle up, your S.O. doesn’t. Here’s how to handle the great bed debate.
- lifestyle
Kaley Cuoco Wants You to Live a Guilt-Free Pet Parent Life
The Emmy-nominated actor and Oh Norman! founder on balancing parenthood—in all its forms—with a burgeoning new pet care business.
- behavior
Will My New Dog Ever Love Me?
What to do when you don’t feel the close bond you want.
- lifestyle
How Deep Is the Love for Our Dogs?
The connection between people and dogs is the stuff of legend.
- health
Research Confirms CBD Is a Safe Way to Get Your Dog to Chill Out
New research finds the hemp derivative can help your dog with car and separation anxiety.
- lifestyle
Should You Put Your Pet in Your Dating Profile?
Yesterday was “Dating Sunday” on the apps. Apparently, your pet pic is a great way to find a match.
- behavior
Have a Cat But Want a Dog, Too? Here’s How to Make It Work
Just a few things to keep in mind so everything goes smoothly as you all get adjusted.
- lifestyle
How to Stop Your Dog From Ruining Your Sex Life
Expert advice on what to do when doggy style doesn’t mean what it used to.
- lifestyle
10 of the Coolest Dog-Friendly Co-Working Spaces in the U.S.
Your dog is your favorite colleague. Here’s where they can tag along to work with you in 2024.
- lifestyle
11 New Year’s Resolutions For Dog Parents Looking to Level Up
You already do a great job as your pup’s parent — but here are some shiny new goals for keeping them happy and healthy in 2024.
- lifestyle
Working Pets of the World, Unite—It’s Capricorn Season
Give them structure or give them...more structure!
- lifestyle
Why Dogs Are Obsessed With Leah and Bea Koch’s Romance-Only Bookstore
The sisters talk adoring dogs and balancing being small business owners and pet parents.
- lifestyle
A Pet Parent’s Guide to Holiday Tipping
Tipping your pet care providers isn’t always expected, but it is always appreciated.
- lifestyle
Who Gets the Dog in a Breakup?
If the “Great Divorce” is coming, how should you handle custody battles and co-parenting your pet in a split?
- lifestyle
Arabelle Sicardi’s Jazz-Loving Dog Has Taught Them the Healing Power of Companionship
Titan was just their partner’s pup. Now, he’s the writer’s favorite excuse to take a mental-health break from late-night edits.
- lifestyle
26 Pet Charities to Donate to This Giving Tuesday
A way to pay it forward to our furry friends.
- lifestyle
Stick Your Head Out of the Car Window — It’s Sagittarius Season
Let those ears flap in the wind and live your life with abandon during the season of the literal horse girl.
- nutrition
Pet Food Recalled After Cases of Salmonella Were Reported in 7 States
This is an expansion of two former recalls.
- shopping
How We Chose the Winners For Best in Show 2023
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
- behavior
Do Anxious Dog Parents Raise More Anxious Dogs?
Which comes first: a nervous person or a nervous pup?
- lifestyle
How Katherine Heigl’s Rescue Pets Gave Her a Sense of Purpose and Connection
Now, the Emmy-winning actress and animal activist is giving it back through her rescue foundation and pet wellness brand, Badlands Ranch. “There is a benefit to our spirits, our minds, and even our physical nature — anyone who has ever loved an animal knows that.”
- lifestyle
15 Places Your Date Won’t Go With You — But Your Dog Will
In response to a certain list that went viral this week, we’ve got you covered.
- lifestyle
10 Drive-In Movie Theaters Where You and Your Pup Can Do Movie Night
Give your pup a taste of the good old days and take in a flick at one of these dog-friendly drive-ins.
- behavior
Can I Pet Your Dog?
Consent isn’t just for humans. Here’s how to respond when the answer isn’t so simple.
- lifestyle
Why You Should Not Get a Puppy on Craigslist
Puppy mills and animal traffickers are tricking Craigslist users into purchasing dangerously — sometimes terminally — sick dogs.
- lifestyle
Doctor’s Orders: Get a Dog
Harvard scientists confirm the myriad physical and psychological benefits of pet parenthood.
- lifestyle
Allow Lukita Maxwell to Introduce You to Her “Little Gentleman” Cat
The Shrinking actress gets pep talks from Jason Segel, shares scenes with Harrison Ford, and comes home to Roscoe — who she says is more of a “cat-dog.”
- behavior
10 Signs Your Cat Has Imprinted on You
Feeling like you have a little shadow these days? Here’s why that’s happening.
- behavior
This Study Says You Literally Can’t Hide From Your Cat
Happy spooky season.
- lifestyle
The “Big D” Stands For Dog in This Dog-Friendly Dallas Guide
Pups and their parents can giddy up for a good time.
- behavior
Should I Let My Cat Sleep With Me? Things to Consider About Having Your Cat in Bed
Here are the pros and cons of having a feline sleeping buddy.
- lifestyle
At This UK Theater Chain, Your Dog Can Be Your Movie Date
Now, we can only hope this becomes more of a thing in the U.S., too.
- lifestyle
Aparna Brielle’s Kitty Is “a Gateway Cat” to Lifelong Pet Parenthood
The FUBAR actress became a first-time pet mom when she adopted Oscar Wilde. Now, he’s turned her formerly pet-averse family into cat people, too.
- shopping
Thanks to Susan Alexandra, Your Pet’s Face Adorns Your New Favorite Accessory
Talk about a forever piece.
- lifestyle
Remembering Bob Barker’s Legacy of Animal Advocacy
The Price Is Right host, who died last week, famously said, “Nothing gives me quite so much joy as when people tell me they've had their pets spayed or neutered.”
- lifestyle
What’s Stopping You From Fostering a Pet?
Here are six very good reasons why you should reconsider.
- behavior
What Are the Effects of Sleeping With Your Dog in Bed?
There are pros and cons of sleeping with your dog — for both of you.
- health
Should You Let Your Dog Drink Out of a Public Water Bowl?
A good basic rule: It’s best to bring your own water.
- lifestyle
BARK Will Pay For You to Get a Tattoo of Your Dog
This is not a drill. Enter the contest through September 8 for a chance to win a free tattoo of your bestie.
- lifestyle
Virgo Season Is For Pet Parents Who Never Forget to Bring Poop Bags
And have to learn it’s OK to trip over the leash every once in a while.
- lifestyle
Intimate Guide to Kayaking with Dogs: Tips, Safety, and Adventure Ideas
Bring your pup with you on your next adventure.
- shopping
My Pet Does Not Hate the Airsign HEPA Vacuum Cleaner
High praise.
- lifestyle
Dog Park Etiquette: Dog Park Dos and Don’ts
New kid on the block? Follow this trainer’s tips before letting your pet run wild.