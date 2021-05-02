The Best Gifts for Cat Moms · The Wildest

Skip to main content

The Best Gifts for Cat Moms

It’s Mother’s Day. Give the cat lady in your life a gift that’s stylish, entertaining, and has small carbon paw prints.

by Samantha Gurrie
May 2, 2021
Woman affectionately bumping noses with her cat
The letter "W" from the Wildest logo

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

A traditional Mother’s Day flower bouquet may not be the ideal present for a cat person: their pet will curiously nibble on the buds, throw up on the carpet, then nonchalantly knock the vase off the table. We ventured into the wild to round up the best last-minute gifts — from stylish cat toys and hideaways to kitty-inspired accessories and home accents — that will last a lot longer too.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

kitty ear stud earring
Catbird x Hortense Choupette Earring
$178

You will win the holiday with this dainty gem from the appropriately named Brooklyn boutique. Every piece of Parisian jewelry that Los Angeles-based designer Hortense makes is covetable, but peep her Instagram @hortenselovesjewelry, and you’ll find she has a soft spot for felines and counts quintessential cat mom Emma Watson as a fan. This coquettish kitty ear single stud, in rose gold with white diamonds, is perfect for a curated ear of mismatched piercings. It’s the (literally) little things.

$178 at Catbird
geometric printed cat collar with bell
See Scout Sleep Cat Collar
$19

A cat’s competitive spirit might not apply to accessories but that doesn’t mean they don’t also deserve a shiny bauble. Founded in New Orleans but now headquartered in Amsterdam, See Scout Sleep make environmentally friendly pet products from recycled plastic bottles and hemp webbing that are hypoallergenic and anti-bacterial. Their breakaway cat collars feature trippy, naturally dyed prints, brass hardware (including an adorable brass bell) and safety release buckles in case outdoor cats get caught while on the prowl.  

$19 at For The Furry
cat sitting on pedestal in front of pink and gold cat wallpaper
Hygge & West Cat’s Meow Wallpaper
$175

Cat people may not be able to pinpoint the exact moment their cat(s) took command of their homes, claiming valuable square footage with trees, hammocks, perches, and litter box planters that aren’t fooling anyone. Thankfully wallpaper can elevate a space with minimal effort and commitment. Printed with cavorting, stretching, and napping cats, this whimsical wallpaper comes in three colorways that even dog people must admit is pretty enchanting. Ease in with just enough for an accent wall.

$175 at Hygge & West
cat astrology book
Cat Astrology (Chronicle Books)
$15

The cat mom in question draws up her friends’ birth charts, tracks her planetary aspects, and wouldn’t dream of dating an Aries. But even savvy cat people are often bewildered by their pet’s meows and other mixed signals. Astrologer Stella Andromeda may just demystify those behaviors in this book of zodiac compatibility tips and colorful illustrations.

$15 at Amazon
black-and-white cat pyramid house
Love Thy Beast Energy Cat Pyramid
$38

Described as a ‘charging station’ for cats, this geometric-printed pyramid is made of 100% recycled cardboard, is super easy to assemble, and has a corrugated liner for scratching. It also comes with three diamond-shaped cutout toys.

$38 at Amazon
cat yoga puzzle
Namaste Cats 500-Piece Puzzle
$14

Sometimes you just want to stay in and snuggle your cat. Puzzles are the answer for cat people who don’t want to doom scroll the night away but require less expertise (read: effort) than other diversions like knitting or baking. They probably already watch their cat strike impressive yoga poses all day while self-grooming, so 500 pieces should provide just the right amount of amusement — so long as their real cat doesn’t chew the pieces into different shapes.

$14 at Amazon
catnip toy shaped like joint
Poppy’s Hollywood Catnip Joint
$12

Relax, this isn’t a real joint! Catnip can bliss out some cats and transform others into maniacal little beasts. Either way, it’s a treat for them to consume and you to witness. Poppy’s Hollywood — named after the founder’s Siamese rescue cat — rolls organic, human-grade catnip into toys made of recycled satin.

$12 at Stay Forever
modern cat scratch lounger
PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge
$50

At first glance, this curvy piece of furniture doesn’t look like a cat scratching post. Which is kind of the point. The infinity shape offers cats a place to lounge or hide. It’s crafted from recycled cardboard and is reversible so after a cat shreds one side, it can be flipped over to start fresh. More importantly, it will save a cat mom’s real furniture when the claws come out.

$50 at Amazon
pink candle shaped like a cat
54 Celsius Kisa Cat Candle
$34

Just when you thought candles were unoriginal gifts, enter 54 Celsius’ Pyropet series. This sculptural cat candle comes in colorways from coral to black, but since it’s unscented, we recommend cat moms display it on a shelf rather than melt it down.

$34 at 54 Celsius

Samantha Gurrie

Samantha Gurrie

Samantha Gurrie is The Wildest’s Editor-in-Chief. She was previously the senior editor at NYLON magazine, co-publisher of Four&Sons, and director at Puerto Rican dog rescue The Sato Project. She lives in L.A. with her husband and rescued Pit Bull Midnight.

Related articles