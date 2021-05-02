The Best Gifts for Cat Moms
It’s Mother’s Day. Give the cat lady in your life a gift that’s stylish, entertaining, and has small carbon paw prints.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
A traditional Mother’s Day flower bouquet may not be the ideal present for a cat person: their pet will curiously nibble on the buds, throw up on the carpet, then nonchalantly knock the vase off the table. We ventured into the wild to round up the best last-minute gifts — from stylish cat toys and hideaways to kitty-inspired accessories and home accents — that will last a lot longer too.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Samantha Gurrie
Samantha Gurrie is The Wildest’s Editor-in-Chief. She was previously the senior editor at NYLON magazine, co-publisher of Four&Sons, and director at Puerto Rican dog rescue The Sato Project. She lives in L.A. with her husband and rescued Pit Bull Midnight.