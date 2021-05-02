The Best Gifts for Cat Moms

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

A traditional Mother’s Day flower bouquet may not be the ideal present for a cat person: their pet will curiously nibble on the buds, throw up on the carpet, then nonchalantly knock the vase off the table. We ventured into the wild to round up the best last-minute gifts — from stylish cat toys and hideaways to kitty-inspired accessories and home accents — that will last a lot longer too.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab See Scout Sleep Cat Collar opens in a new tab $ 19 A cat’s competitive spirit might not apply to accessories but that doesn’t mean they don’t also deserve a shiny bauble. Founded in New Orleans but now headquartered in Amsterdam, See Scout Sleep make environmentally friendly pet products from recycled plastic bottles and hemp webbing that are hypoallergenic and anti-bacterial. Their breakaway cat collars feature trippy, naturally dyed prints, brass hardware (including an adorable brass bell) and safety release buckles in case outdoor cats get caught while on the prowl. $19 at For The Furry opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Hygge & West Cat’s Meow Wallpaper opens in a new tab $ 175 Cat people may not be able to pinpoint the exact moment their cat(s) took command of their homes, claiming valuable square footage with trees, hammocks, perches, and litter box planters that aren’t fooling anyone. Thankfully wallpaper can elevate a space with minimal effort and commitment. Printed with cavorting, stretching, and napping cats, this whimsical wallpaper comes in three colorways that even dog people must admit is pretty enchanting. Ease in with just enough for an accent wall. $175 at Hygge & West opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Cat Astrology (Chronicle Books) opens in a new tab $ 15 The cat mom in question draws up her friends’ birth charts, tracks her planetary aspects, and wouldn’t dream of dating an Aries. But even savvy cat people are often bewildered by their pet’s meows and other mixed signals. Astrologer Stella Andromeda may just demystify those behaviors in this book of zodiac compatibility tips and colorful illustrations. $15 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Namaste Cats 500-Piece Puzzle opens in a new tab $ 14 Sometimes you just want to stay in and snuggle your cat. Puzzles are the answer for cat people who don’t want to doom scroll the night away but require less expertise (read: effort) than other diversions like knitting or baking. They probably already watch their cat strike impressive yoga poses all day while self-grooming, so 500 pieces should provide just the right amount of amusement — so long as their real cat doesn’t chew the pieces into different shapes. $14 at Amazon opens in a new tab