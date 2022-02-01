9 Year of the Tiger Gifts for Cat Lovers · The Wildest

9 Year of the Tiger Gifts for Cat Lovers

Limited-edition Lunar New Year styles inspired by cats...ok big cats.

by Tim Barribeau
February 1, 2022
A woman sitting next to two tigers holding a cup of tea.
Courtesy of Gucci
Watching your cat stalk their way across the living room (on the hunt for a catnip-stuffed toy) it’s both easy and hard to see the link between our companions and the wild cats of the world. But even with this gulf, we can embrace the tiny tigers in our lives and celebrate their much, much larger cousins. And it just so happens that this is the Year of the Tiger. Today, February 1st, marks the Lunar New Year, and so a new animal in the Chinese zodiac steps to the forefront.

Lunar New Year is celebrated widely throughout East Asia and the Asian diaspora and has become a hot new holiday for designer capsule collections and limited-edition products and packaging. Given that the tiger is arguably more gorgeous an animal than the ox or the rat of the past two years (stripes!), it seems more collections than ever before are dropping. As we roll into the year of our second-favorite cat, here are nine products to celebrate, from a Maharishi embroidered tour jacket to Nike Air Force 1s with a stripey swoosh to Marni’s artist-printed accessories. There’s even something for your pet.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Year of the Tiger"
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Year of the Tiger"
$100

Nike has been releasing limited-edition kicks for the Lunar New Year for more than two decades, so it’s no surprise that the footwear brand had something up its sleeve for the Year of the Tiger: A stripe-swooshed low-top AF1, a faux-fur Nike Air Max 1 Golf, a trio of Jordans, and more all just dropped.

$100 at Nike
Maharishi Tiger Embroidered Tour Jacket
Maharishi Tiger Embroidered Tour Jacket
$890

UK streetwear brand Maharishi’s limited Year of the Water Tiger capsule collection covers an astonishing number of thematically appropriate pieces of clothing. These range from low key offerings, like a camo scarf or simple T-shirt, all the way up to a truly absurd (in a wonderful way) carpet. Me, I’m all about the embroidered tour jacket.

$890 at Maharishi
Marni Tiger Print Leather Mobile Case
Marni Tiger Print Leather Mobile Case
$720

Keeping on the fashion train, Marni’s Lunar New Year collection carries a very different vibe. Rather than the fierce tiger we see on so many of these designs, Marni partnered with Venezuelan artist Magdalena Suarez Frimkess, and the resulting tiger design is delightfully peculiar.

$720 at Marni
MAC Cosmetics Made My Fortune Eyeshadow Palette
MAC Cosmetics Made My Fortune Eyeshadow Palette
$36

MAC Cosmetics has leaned into the classic red-and-gold color combination with a limited-edition makeup set focusing on reds and metallics, with a stunning piece of custom tiger art. The lineup includes lipstick, eyeshadow, two brushes, and a gold powder highlighter.

$36 at MAC
Huts and Bay Tiger Hoodie
Huts and Bay Tiger Hoodie
$42

Just because it’s the Year of the Tiger doesn’t mean your favorite pooch can’t get involved. Pet Project LA has an adorable dog hoodie festooned with festive tigers, suitable for dogs with chests ranging from 12 to 24 inches in circumference. There’s even a onesie version, if you want those back legs covered, too. Overkill to dress your cat in cats?

$42 at Pet Project LA
Subtly Asian Shop Big Cat Big Luck Tiger T-shirt
Subtly Asian Shop Big Cat Big Luck Tiger T-shirt
$25

The “Big Cat, Big Luck” shirt from Subtly Asian Shop features a cat somehow both menacing and cute. A pop-design on a black tee, it goes with just about any look, and you could easily style it for streetwear, especially if you go oversize. Plus, since it’s black, just maybe it won’t show off all the actual cat hairs that fill your life. If a T-shirt isn’t your thing, the same design is also available as a tote bag, or a hoodie.

$25 at Subtly Asian Shop
The Tea Republic “Prosperitea” Chinese Lunar New Year Gift Box
The Tea Republic “Prosperitea” Chinese Lunar New Year Gift Box
$15

I’m personally a huge tea nerd, so I’m absolutely over the (new) moon for this gift set from The Tea Republic. It includes nine tea pyramids (an upgraded version of your normal tea bag which gives leaves more room to circulate), including a mix of herbal teas and oolong. If you want to go a bit bigger, there’s also a version with 25 tea pyramids, and a more luxe box.

$15 at Etsy
gucci tiger sweater
Gucci Tiger Wool Sweater with Embroidery
$2200

If you really want to go all in on chasing the drip, Gucci has an entire Year of the Tiger collection. They are priced like Gucci usually is, though, so don’t go in hunting a bargain. That sweater? It’ll set you back a cool $2,200. And the embroidered archival sneakers $750. At least the phone case is only…$370? Gucci is going to do what Guccie is going to do, I guess.

$2200 at Gucci
Adopt-a-Tiger
Adopt-a-Tiger
$50

But truly the best gift you can give to ring in the Year of the Tiger? Help support the animals themselves. San Francisco Zoo will allow you to directly support the care of their Sumatran Tigers. Or you could consider giving to a charity like National Geographic’s Big Cats Initiative or Panthera.

$50 at San Francisco Zoo

tim barribeau

Tim Barribeau

Tim Barribeau is a freelance writer, editor, cat dad, and “help your boyfriend buy a suit that actually fits for once” consultant. He was previously the Style and Pets editor at Wirecutter, and has bylines at a bunch of publications that don't exist anymore (and a couple that still do).