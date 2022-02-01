9 Year of the Tiger Gifts for Cat Lovers

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Watching your cat stalk their way across the living room (on the hunt for a catnip-stuffed toy) it’s both easy and hard to see the link between our companions and the wild cats of the world. But even with this gulf, we can embrace the tiny tigers in our lives and celebrate their much, much larger cousins. And it just so happens that this is the Year of the Tiger. Today, February 1st, marks the Lunar New Year, and so a new animal in the Chinese zodiac steps to the forefront.