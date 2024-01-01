dog health
- health
Can Dogs Get Sunburns? Signs, Treatment
It’s good to know ahead of all the summer fun you’re gonna have together.
- health
Home Remedies For Getting Rid of Fleas on Dogs—Naturally
How to stop your home from becoming a literal flea circus.
- health
Heartworm Is on the Rise in Cats and Dogs
Pet parents underestimate the risk of this serious condition, new survey reveals.
- health
Dog Product Recalled Nationwide Because of “Risk of Serious Infection”
Anyone who has purchased the product should discontinue use and can request a full refund.
- health
A Historic Amount of Cicadas Are Descending on the U.S.—How Will It Affect Dogs?
Everything pet parents should know about keeping their pups safe and stress-free during this rare event.
- health
Can Dogs Get Skin Tags? Causes and Treatments
Yes, and here’s why you shouldn’t pick at them, even if you want to.
- health
Salmonella in Dogs: Can Dogs Get Salmonella?
What to look out for if they are sick from this bacteria.
- lifestyle
French Bulldogs Are Flooding Shelters—What to Know Before Adopting One
One Florida rescue reports a recent intake of over 150 Frenchies thanks, in large part, due to irresponsible breeders.
- health
Can Puppies Lose Their Teeth? Baby Teeth In Puppies
Whether you should save them for the tooth fairy is another issue entirely.
- health
Why Does My Dog Throw Up Yellow Bile?
It’s not a pretty sight, but it’s important to know what’s going on.
- health
When Can a Puppy Leave Their Mom?
Of course, you’re their parent, too. But they need their biological mom for as long as possible.
- health
Why Does My Puppy Lick My Face? (And Should They?)
And when you want to draw the line at too many kisses.
- health
When Can a Puppy Get a Rabies Shot?
And what you should expect after they receive it.
- behavior
Can Dogs Have Bad Dreams or Nightmares?
Or is this something you only think is happening?
- shopping
5 of the Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments for Dogs in 2024
Treatments to ward off transmission this spring and summer.
- health
Why Do My Dog’s Farts Smell So Bad?
Well, for one thing, you should know about “garbage gut.”
- lifestyle
Two Georgia Dogs Died After Consuming the Toxic Sago Palm
It looks cute, but this plant is incredibly deadly to dogs. Here’s everything you need to know.
- health
Can Dogs Get Pimples? Causes, Symptoms, and Treatments
Time to go to the doggie dermatologist!
- health
Can Dogs Get Fevers?
What to do to help them cool down and feel better.
- health
Can Dogs Sweat?
Yes, but thankfully nothing like you do after a CrossFit workout.
- health
Allergies in Dogs: Can Dogs Be Allergic to Cats?
Don’t blame the cat...
- health
Dogs Are Contracting an Illness From California Lakes and Rivers
Vets advise keeping your pup away from raw fish caught in rivers and lakes.
- health
Can Dogs Get Poison Ivy?
It’s worth asking, especially ahead of all those hikes you’ll take together this summer.
- health
My Dog Ate Weed: What Should I Do?
If you think your dog ate marijuana, here are the signs to look out for.
- lifestyle
8 Dog Hiking Services That’ll Take Your Pup on a Nature Adventure For You
Most dogs can benefit from taking a walk on the wild side.
- health
What Can I Give My Dog for Pain?
You hate to see them like this. Here’s how to (safely) help.
- health
How Much Benadryl Can I Give My Dog?
Always, always, always talk to your vet first.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Eat Dirt?
That’s not food, bud.
- lifestyle
Meet This Inspiring Online Community of Parents to Three-Legged Pets
“We learned dogs are born with three legs and a spare.”
- health
How to Help a Choking Dog and Prevent Choking In the First Place
Learn about the causes and what to do for a choking pet.
- health
Is the Eclipse Safe for Cats and Dogs? How to Protect Your Pets on April 8
Everything you need to know about how the eclipse will affect your pets.
- health
Can Dogs Get Lice? How to Treat and Prevent Lice in Dogs
Well, there’s some bad news and some good news with this one.
- health
5 Plants That Are Toxic to Your Dog
Thriving plants are spring’s whole thing—but these offenders can be perilous to pets.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Chocolate?
No isn’t a strong enough answer here. Learn why.
- shopping
Doggie Dental Care: How to Choose the Best Toothbrush for a Puppy
Those pearly whites need all the attention they can get.
- health
Playing With Your Dog Can Help Their Brain Stay Healthy Longer, New Study Finds
A good old game of tug of war could help prevent doggie dementia.
- health
Reverse Sneezing in Dogs: Causes and Treatment
Don’t panic: It’s called reverse sneezing, and in most cases, it’s nothing to worry about.
- health
15 Terms You Should Know When Choosing a Pet Insurance Plan
Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We've got you.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Drink So Much Water?
Save some for later, my dude!
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Eat Cat Poop?
Yes, we have to talk about it.
- health
Why Do My Dog’s Paws Smell Like Fritos?
That familiar corn chip aroma may simply seem quirky, but don’t ignore it.
- health
Relief for Your Dog: Discover Effective Solutions for Their Seasonal Allergies
A vet explains why environmental allergies flare up and what to do about it.
- health
Pay Attention to the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” PSA for Dog Coyote Vests
Clearly, Larry David wants your pup to be safe from coyotes. Here’s why you should, too.
- health
Why Do Dogs Sneeze?
Other than to completely freak you out.
- health
Why Do Most Dogs Have Brown Eyes?
Someone cue “Brown Eyed [Dog].”
- health
The Top 10 Toxins Pets Are Exposed to at Home, According to New ASPCA Report
These are the most common reasons pet parents call poison control.
- health
A Parasite That Can Be Deadly for Dogs Has Been Found in California
Experts are warning pet parents to keep their pups out of the Colorado River.
- nutrition
Best Probiotics for Dogs
Your pup should keep these in their medicine cabinet.
- health
Why Is My Dog Panting?
- health
Why Does My Dog Smell Like Fish?
It’s not a very pleasant odor, to say the least.
- health
Can Dogs Take Tylenol?
The short answer is no. Here’s why.
- health
Can You Give Dogs Melatonin?
Why you should talk to your vet first.
- health
Labs Are Actually Hungrier Than Other Dogs, New Study Finds
Being constantly starving is in their genes.
- health
Can Dogs Get Hiccups? Why It Happens and What to Do
In addition to being adorable, it’s nothing to worry about.
- health
Dry Paws on Dogs: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment
You call them toe beans. Your vet uses more technical terms. Whatever they’re called, take care of them.
- health
Should You Clean Your Dog’s Ears at Home?
Heed all those cautionary tales about Q-tips.
- health
Should You Use Flea and Tick Prevention for Your Pet in the Winter?
You’ve got good ol’ climate change to thank for this answer.
- health
How to Care for Your Bleeding Dog
Don’t freak out—here’s what to do.
- health
What Medication Can You Give Your Dog for Anxiety?
Here are some options your vet can help you consider.
- health
How to Tell If Your Dog Is Sick
Look out for these warnings signs so you know when to call the vet.
- shopping
7 of the Best Ear Cleaners for Dogs
Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching with a few drops.
- behavior
Do Dogs Grieve When Other Dogs Die?
A study confirms our pets can have heartbreaking reactions to the loss of a canine companion.
- health
My Dog Is Pooping Blood: What Should I Do?
It’s an alarming sight, but here’s what you should know.
- behavior
15 Amazing Facts About Dog Ears
There’s a lot more to your pup’s furry appendages than you might think.
- lifestyle
The 10 Best Non-Toxic House Plants for Dogs
Brb, running out to buy air plants and succulents.
- health
Should You Give Your Pet Heartworm Prevention in the Winter?
Here’s why it’s best to stay on top of things, even when the temps are low.