Boar’s Head Provisions Co., a deli-meat company, is recalling nine of its products (207,528 pounds of meat) because they may be contaminated opens in a new tab with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, per the Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS), a department of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The company is recalling ready-to-eat liverwurst products produced between June 11, 2024 and July 17, 2024 for contamination, as well as eight other additional products produced on the same line and the same day for potential contamination, included ham, salami, and bacon.

The effected products

The products being recalled are the following from Boar’s Head:

Strassburger Brand Liverwurst (3.5-pound casing and various weights sliced in retail delis), with sell-by dates ranging July 25, 2024, to Aug. 30, 2024

Virginia Ham Old-Fashioned Ham (four pounds and various weights sliced in retail delis), sell-by date Aug. 10

Italian Cappy Style Ham (six pounds and various weights sliced in retail delis), sell-by date Aug. 10

Bologna (four pounds and various weights sliced in retail delis), sell-by date Aug. 10

Beef Salami (2.5 pounds and various weights sliced in retail delis), sell-by date Aug. 10

Steakhouse Roasted Bacon Heat & Eat (5.5 pound and various weights sliced in retail delis), sell-by date Aug. 15

Garlic Bologna (three pounds and various weights sliced in retail delis), sell-by date Aug. 10

Beef Bologna (three-pound and various weights sliced in retail delis), sell-by date Aug. 10

Health concerns with Listeria

The products shipped to deli retailers contain the establishment number “EST. 12612” on their product labels.

Veterinary surgeon Dr. Georgia Jeremiah, the co-founder of dog-wellness company Wag!, told opens in a new tab that pet parents need to refrain from feeding their pets any of these lunch meats. She notes that older and younger pets — and senior dogs and puppies who may be most likely to snack on deli meat particularly — are at risk here.

“While a small amount of deli meat as a treat typically isn’t harmful, it’s best to avoid it altogether during an outbreak like this — just like with humans, contaminated food is the main risk factor,” she adds.



“Pet parents worried that their puppy or kitten may be affected by Salmonella or Listeria from contaminated food should watch for early symptoms of intestinal upset, such as loss of appetite, diarrhea, vomiting, fever, lethargy, and abdominal pain,” veterinarian Dr. Bartley Harrison opens in a new tab told us during the Blue Ridge Beef recall opens in a new tab , due to Listeria and Salmonella, in early January.

Dr. Harrison says that there are some specific signs you should look out for: “Pets who are more severely affected can develop symptoms of shock like pale gums, low blood pressure, and collapse due to the toxins made by the bacteria.”

If you fed or think you may have fed your pet any of these recalled products, please call your vet immediately.