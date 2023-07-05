Dog Safety: The Dangers of Blue-Green Algae Poisoning · The Wildest

Skip to main content

Stay Far, Far Away From Blue-Green Algae This Summer

This stuff is already popping up across the U.S., and it’s super dangerous for your dog.

by Sheila Pell
Updated July 5, 2023
Black Lab playing in creek
Brandon Herrell // Stocksy
The letter "W" from the Wildest logo

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Blue-green algae and the danger it poses for pups pops up in the news every time hot weather comes around. This summer, it has already been spotted in Florida, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Kansas, but it is likely to pop up in other places, including where you live. While most algae are harmless, some species of blue-green algae produce toxins that can kill a dog within minutes. Dogs who survive (who are often exposed to low levels of toxins) may develop health problems, such as chronic liver disease and possibly tumors — damage that may go unnoticed until it’s severe. 

Researchers suspect many deaths are missed because people don’t even realize their dogs were exposed. Vets may not recognize the symptoms, and tests to detect the toxins can be costly and complex. (Blue-green algae can be harmful to humans, too, but deaths are rare.) 

In recent years, cases of blue-green algae poisoning in dogs have surged because nutrients like phosphorous and nitrogen get washed into waterways from agriculture, lawns, and other sources. Climate change also plays a role. Below, learn how to keep your dog safe from blue-green algae this summer.

Related article
Woman holding a beagle in warm dappled summer light

You’ve Got a Summer-Lovin’ Pup. Here’s How to Keep Them Safe

Some like it hot (but not most dogs). Here are the season’s health hazards, from fleas to foxtails.

How to Spot Blue-Green Algae

Also known as cyanobacteria, blue-green algae thrives in fresh bodies of water during warm weather. There are plenty of ways to differentiate blue-green algae from harmless green, brown, and other kinds of algae. 

For one thing, its color isn’t always blue-green. It can also be reddish-purple or brown and other hues. Normally, algae are equally distributed throughout the water. But blue-green algae produces large blooms that are often concentrated along the water’s edge (it may look like slimy paint). These can still taint the water after it looks clear. Blooms may last for a week; their toxins may last three weeks.

Even when blue-green algae isn’t floating on the surface, it may lurk below, moving up and down with available light and nutrients. At night, it often floats to the top, forming a scum. Wind and waves can then concentrate toxic blooms in shallow areas or at the water’s edge — right where dogs like to splash, wade, or drink. The water doesn’t taste bad, vets say, so dogs will lap it up. Some like to gobble down dried algae mats.

Related article
Black dog swimming in a lake with people standing on a pier in the background and forest and mountains in the far distance

How to Turn Your Dog Into a Swim Fan

Get them to master the doggy paddle with these trainer-approved tips.

How to Protect Your Dog from Blue Green Algae 

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends that outings with pets to lakes, rivers, and streams include an algae check. Dogs should not drink, swim, or wade in water that is discolored, smells bad, or where there are mats of algae, foam, or scum. If your dog does get into scummy water, rinse them off with tap water immediately, making sure they don’t lick algae from their fur. The toxins can also be absorbed through their skin. If a dog shows signs of poisoning, go to your vet right away. 

Here are the signs of blue-green algae poisoning to lookout for: 

Finally, be sure to report any blue-algae incidents to your state’s Public Health Department to prevent other dogs from getting sick.

Author placeholder

Sheila Pell

Sheila Pell is a freelance journalist who frequently writes about environmental issues. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, Modern Farmer, San Diego Reader, The Bark, and American Forests. She lives in northern California with her husband and two large dogs.

Related articles