- lifestyle
8 Popular Airlines’ Pet Policies—So You Can Jet-Set Together
We broke down the details so you don’t have to.
- nutrition
Eukanuba and Canine Companions Expands Their Partnership to Help Service Dogs Thrive
The 30-plus year long partnership between the pet food brand and service dog organization now includes VCA Animal Hospitals.
- lifestyle
The 10 Most Dog-Friendly US Cities to Visit With Your Pup This Summer
Complete with beaches, trails, and dog-friendly accommodations galore.
- behavior
Most Dogs Don’t Really Like Being Hugged, New Study Finds
Yeah, it’s kind of heartbreaking, but your loving embrace might be stressing your pup out.
- shopping
9 Asian American and Pacific Islander-Owned Pet Brands to Shop This AAPI Heritage Month
Support AAPI innovators and spoil your pet at the same time—it’s a win-win.
- lifestyle
29 Street Dogs Were Rescued From Antigua and Flown to the US
The stray pups were uncared for and in poor health — now they’re looking for forever homes.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Green Beans?
Here’s why they can chomp on these veggies all they want.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Peanuts?
They’re not technically dangerous, but they’re not ideal.
- lifestyle
A Mixed-Breed Won a Westminster Dog Show Championship for the First Time Ever
The pup, Nimble, is the first mutt—or “All American dog”—to win the agility competition.
- lifestyle
A Man With a Guide Dog Was Denied Entry to a Seattle Restaurant—Now His Story Is Going Viral
The artist and influencer took to social media to document the discrimination.
- lifestyle
4 Dog Shows That Give Mixed Breeds a Chance to Shine
We’re excited for the Westminster Dog Show, but we also want to highlight dog competitions that lift up non-purebred dogs.
- health
Heartworm Is on the Rise in Cats and Dogs
Pet parents underestimate the risk of this serious condition, new survey reveals.
- health
Dog Product Recalled Nationwide Because of “Risk of Serious Infection”
Anyone who has purchased the product should discontinue use and can request a full refund.
- lifestyle
Dogs Have Favorite Scents, Study Says—And No, It’s Not Just the Smell of Food
So, go ahead and get that lavender-scented candle.
- lifestyle
3 Ways You Can Help Pets Affected by the Texas Floods
Rescues are in need of support in the aftermath of the devastating Texas rainfall.
- health
A Historic Amount of Cicadas Are Descending on the U.S.—How Will It Affect Dogs?
Everything pet parents should know about keeping their pups safe and stress-free during this rare event.
- shopping
It’s Amazon Pet Day: Here Are the 33 Best Deals for Spoiling Your Bestie
It’s time to splurge on your BFF.
- lifestyle
2 Million Dogs Are Stolen in the US Every Year—And It’s Causing Trauma
New study finds having a dog stolen feels like losing a child.
- health
Cats Who Consumed Raw Milk Died From Bird Flu, Reports the CDC
Unpasteurized milk can transmit avian influenza from cows to mammals.
- lifestyle
Activists and Politicians Condemn South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem for Shooting Her “Untrainable” Dog
The Trump VP contender is under fire for this heinous act of cruelty.
- lifestyle
Is Pet Bereavement Leave in Our Future?
More companies are considering how they can support grieving pet parents.
- lifestyle
LA Residents Could Get Paid to Foster Pets
A new program aims to reduce overcrowding in shelters.
- health
Dogs Are Contracting an Illness From California Lakes and Rivers
Vets advise keeping your pup away from raw fish caught in rivers and lakes.
- lifestyle
Congress Orders the Department of Veteran Affairs to Stop Testing on Cats and Dogs
Under new legislation, all experiments on dogs, cats, and primates must end by 2026.
- lifestyle
BARK Air Is a New Dog-Friendly Airline—But the Prices Are Sky High
Your dog will get their own puppy concierge to make sure all their in-flight needs are met.
- lifestyle
Seeing Ghosts of Their Dogs Can Help Grieving Pet Parents, New Study Says
People welcome paranormal activity if their pets are involved.
- lifestyle
Regret Your Tattoo? Replace It With a Pet Portrait, Courtesy of Petsmart
Swap your ex’s initials with an image you’ll never get sick of looking at.
- lifestyle
40 Dogs Were Rescued From Horrific Conditions, Thanks to a Viral Video
TikTok played a huge role in helping to free these pups.
- lifestyle
Los Angeles Bans New Breeding Permits Due to Shelter Overcrowding
Local lawmakers think breeding has gotten out of control.
- health
Is the Eclipse Safe for Cats and Dogs? How to Protect Your Pets on April 8
Everything you need to know about how the eclipse will affect your pets.
- lifestyle
50 Dogs and Cats Were Rescued from the Yulin Dog Meat Festival
The animals were going to be slaughtered as part of the notorious event—now they’re looking for loving homes.
- health
Playing With Your Dog Can Help Their Brain Stay Healthy Longer, New Study Finds
A good old game of tug of war could help prevent doggie dementia.
- lifestyle
How to Register an Emotional Support Animal
Confused about ESA rules? Here’s a comprehensive guide that explains everything you need to know about emotional support animals registration.
- health
15 Terms You Should Know When Choosing a Pet Insurance Plan
Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We've got you.
- lifestyle
American Airlines Just Made It Easier for You to Travel With Your Pet
It just got simpler—and cheaper—for you to bring your bestie along on your journey.
- behavior
Why It’s Time to Stop Using a Spray Bottle to “Train” Your Cat
And how to really get them to stop jumping on the counter.
- shopping
13 Women-Owned Pet Brands to Shop This Women’s History Month—and All Year
You’re probably already supporting these beloved stores, but March is as good a time as any to spoil your pet.
- health
Why Do Most Dogs Have Brown Eyes?
Someone cue “Brown Eyed [Dog].”
- health
The Top 10 Toxins Pets Are Exposed to at Home, According to New ASPCA Report
These are the most common reasons pet parents call poison control.
- shopping
Amazon’s Big Spring Sale Is Here! Shop the Best Pet Deals
Spoil your pets during Amazon’s longest sales event yet.
- lifestyle
Playing with Dogs Reduces Stress and Increases Concentration, New Study Finds
Having trouble chilling out or focusing? Maybe it’s time to get a dog.
- health
A Parasite That Can Be Deadly for Dogs Has Been Found in California
Experts are warning pet parents to keep their pups out of the Colorado River.
- lifestyle
Nearly 30 Golden Retrievers Were Rescued From Inhumane Conditions in Rhode Island
The dogs — 20 of them puppies — will be available for adoption in the coming weeks.
- lifestyle
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She’s Fostering 23 Dogs
The actress is a huge advocate for animal rescue.
- lifestyle
Messi, the Iconic Dog From “Anatomy of a Fall,” Stole the Show at the Oscars
The pup wasn’t nominated for best actor, but he won in our hearts (and in Ryan Gosling’s, too).
- health
Labs Are Actually Hungrier Than Other Dogs, New Study Finds
Being constantly starving is in their genes.
- lifestyle
These Are Dog Parents’ Biggest Pet Peeves by State
As a pet parent, what annoys you most?
- lifestyle
Dogs Improve the Sleep Habits of Children With Autism, New Study Finds
New research shows that service dogs help autistic kids sleep better and longer.
- lifestyle
Jon Stewart Breaks Into Tears Sharing the Loss of His Rescue Dog
Watch the heartbreaking — and heartwarming — tribute to his three-legged rescue Pittie, Dipper.
- lifestyle
These U.S. Cities Have More People With Dogs Than Kids
Find out if where you live made the list.
- lifestyle
Over 90 Dogs Were Saved From Horrific Conditions at an “Animal Rescue” in New Jersey
The pups are receiving medical attention thanks to intervention from the ASPCA.
- lifestyle
A New Bill Could Require California Landlords to Allow Pets
The legislation would broaden the housing possibilities of millions of Californians.
- lifestyle
You Can Help Save Beloved NYC Dog Cafe Boris & Horton
They need your help so they don’t close their doors. Here’s what you can do.
- behavior
7 Scents Your Cat Probably Can’t Stand—Plus, a Few They Love
Their noses are as powerful as they are cute.
- lifestyle
91 Percent of Veterinarians Are White—This Organization Is Aiming to Change That
It’s all about encouraging the next generation of vets.
- lifestyle
Over 200 Dogs and Cats Were Saved From an Animal Testing Lab in Oklahoma
The formerly abusive testing facility will be turned into a rehabilitation center for pets in need.
- lifestyle
This Shelter’s Promoting Adoption With a Truly Adorable Valentine’s Day Photoshoot
All these pups are available for adoption now—and they’re too cute for words.
- lifestyle
Most Single Women Would Choose Their Dog Over a Man, New Study Finds
Sorry, boys: She already has a Valentine.
- lifestyle
Over 170 Dogs Were Rescued From a Suspected Puppy Mill in North Carolina
The pups are being rehabilitated after a massive, life-saving mission.
- behavior
Your Dog Is Probably Dreaming About You, Research Shows
Finally, some good (and really cute) news.
- health
Certain Dog Breeds Are More Likely to Get Cancer, New Study Finds
It's actually not the big ones.
