WIP x Block Shop Textiles’ Tiny Couch Is the Stuff of Cat Dreams

Cats have a talent for staying snug. As a cat parent, you’ve probably furnished your home with creature comforts from cat hammocks opens in a new tab to cat towers opens in a new tab — even if they wind up curling up in a pile of laundry. But until now, cats have been missing out on the cushiest human invention of all: the couch.

LA brand Work In Progress opens in a new tab ’ newest product, the Cat Couch opens in a new tab ($225), is so much more than, well, a cat couch. The cushion doubles as a scratch pad, which is at once reversible, recyclable, and replaceable. In other words, it’s the perfect distraction from furniture you would prefer your cat not tear up (read: your couch). Unlike most cat furniture, WIP’s piece — which is handcrafted from Baltic birch wood — is adorable in a modern, minimalist way. I mean...

Courtesy of Work in Progress

The aforementioned cushion is customizable thanks to “Cushion Collabs opens in a new tab ” with super-cool human home decor brands like Block Shop Textiles opens in a new tab , who have designed three colorful patterns so even the pickiest cat will find something to suit their style. The Block Shop colorways were all printed in small batches in Jaipur using non-toxic, AZO-free dye pigments: adobe, indigo, and peachy-pink.