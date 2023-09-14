WIP x Block Shop Textiles’ Tiny Couch Is the Stuff of Cat Dreams · The Wildest

WIP x Block Shop Textiles’ Tiny Couch Is the Stuff of Cat Dreams

Finally, the perfect spot for your pet to veg out while binge-watching Selling Sunset.

by Sio Hornbuckle
Updated September 14, 2023
Cat sitting on a couch at home
Courtesy of Work in Progress
Cats have a talent for staying snug. As a cat parent, you’ve probably furnished your home with creature comforts from cat hammocks to cat towers — even if they wind up curling up in a pile of laundry. But until now, cats have been missing out on the cushiest human invention of all: the couch.

LA brand Work In Progress’ newest product, the Cat Couch ($225), is so much more than, well, a cat couch. The cushion doubles as a scratch pad, which is at once reversible, recyclable, and replaceable. In other words, it’s the perfect distraction from furniture you would prefer your cat not tear up (read: your couch). Unlike most cat furniture, WIP’s piece — which is handcrafted from Baltic birch wood — is adorable in a modern, minimalist way. I mean...

cat couch block shop textiles
Courtesy of Work in Progress

The aforementioned cushion is customizable thanks to “Cushion Collabs” with super-cool human home decor brands like Block Shop Textiles, who have designed three colorful patterns so even the pickiest cat will find something to suit their style. The Block Shop colorways were all printed in small batches in Jaipur using non-toxic, AZO-free dye pigments: adobe, indigo, and peachy-pink.

If you needed yet another good reason to splurge on this, Work In Progress is a proudly queer (“as in both gay and weird”) brand that is committed to working with traditionally underrepresented artists. They walk the walk, too, donating 20% of their proceeds to the Los Angeles Trans Wellness Center. Ultimately, the Cat Couch is a purchase that you can be sure will have a positive impact — for at-risk trans youth, skilled artists and, of course, your heavy-lidded pet. 

Cat Couch featuring Morris from work in progress on Vimeo.

Sio Hornbuckle

Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.

