Wanderruff Is Giving Major Savings to Eco-Friendly Pet Parents

Your pup wants you to help save the planet. It’s kind of a no-brainer: Without a clean and prospering earth, how are they supposed to accompany you on nature hikes opens in a new tab , sniff all the flora opens in a new tab the world has to offer, and freak out over wildlife opens in a new tab ? Thankfully, with Wanderruff opens in a new tab ’s new initiative, you can help the earth while getting some quality time with your pup — and earning some savings.

If any brand is synonymous with sustainability, it’s Wanderruff. Each of their collars opens in a new tab , harnesses opens in a new tab , and leashes opens in a new tab are made from recycled water bottles and shipped in eco-friendly packaging — down to the envelopes they’re delivered in. They’ve also taken the 1% for the Planet Pledge opens in a new tab , a promise to donate one percent of all sales to environmental non-profits.

Now, they’re asking shoppers to join them in their mission to help the planet. Their Canine Cleanup initiative opens in a new tab encourages consumers to do what they can to keep their environment free of litter. It’s a great excuse to post a photo of your pup to your Insta grid, too (as if you needed one).

It works like this: Sign up opens in a new tab for the challenge, grab a bucket or bag for your dog walk, take your pup for a walk, and pick up any trash you pass along your way. Then tag Wanderruff in an Instagram or Tiktok post of you cleaning up trash using the hashtag #CanineCleanup, and Wanderruff will send you a code for 15 percent off your next purchase.

As a bonus, some participants will be randomly selected to win free Wanderruff products. Hopefully, your post will encourage more people to collect litter on their walk — and buy some sustainable pet goodies for a discount. It’s a win for you, your pup, and the planet.