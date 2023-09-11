Wanderruff Is Giving Major Savings to Eco-Friendly Pet Parents · The Wildest

Skip to main content

Wanderruff Is Giving Major Savings to Eco-Friendly Pet Parents

Clean the earth and save on pet goodies. It’s a win-win.

by Sio Hornbuckle
September 12, 2023
Woman And Dog Cleaning Coast From Trash.
Milles Studio / Stocksy
The letter "W" from the Wildest logo

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Your pup wants you to help save the planet. It’s kind of a no-brainer: Without a clean and prospering earth, how are they supposed to accompany you on nature hikes, sniff all the flora the world has to offer, and freak out over wildlife? Thankfully, with Wanderruff’s new initiative, you can help the earth while getting some quality time with your pup — and earning some savings.

Related article
Hiker and dog overlooking the top of a mountain

8 Ways to Be a More Eco-Friendly Pet Parent

Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon footprint. (Pawprint? You get it.)

If any brand is synonymous with sustainability, it’s Wanderruff. Each of their collars, harnesses, and leashes are made from recycled water bottles and shipped in eco-friendly packaging — down to the envelopes they’re delivered in. They’ve also taken the 1% for the Planet Pledge, a promise to donate one percent of all sales to environmental non-profits.

Now, they’re asking shoppers to join them in their mission to help the planet. Their Canine Cleanup initiative encourages consumers to do what they can to keep their environment free of litter. It’s a great excuse to post a photo of your pup to your Insta grid, too (as if you needed one).

Related article

3 Ways to Make Sure Your Pet Food Packaging Actually Gets Recycled

With the help of innovative waste-management company TerraCycle, it’s easier than you think.

It works like this: Sign up for the challenge, grab a bucket or bag for your dog walk, take your pup for a walk, and pick up any trash you pass along your way. Then tag Wanderruff in an Instagram or Tiktok post of you cleaning up trash using the hashtag #CanineCleanup, and Wanderruff will send you a code for 15 percent off your next purchase.

As a bonus, some participants will be randomly selected to win free Wanderruff products. Hopefully, your post will encourage more people to collect litter on their walk — and buy some sustainable pet goodies for a discount. It’s a win for you, your pup, and the planet.

Sio Hornbuckle

Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.

Related articles