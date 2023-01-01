summer
Can Dogs Get Sunburns? Signs, Treatment
It’s good to know ahead of all the summer fun you’re gonna have together.
Home Remedies For Getting Rid of Fleas on Dogs—Naturally
How to stop your home from becoming a literal flea circus.
5 Best Dog Raincoats to Keep Your Pup Dry and Lookin’ Fly
Get ready for those early summer rainstorms.
8 in-Season Fruits and Veggies That’ll Make a Healthy Treat for Your Dog
Use this as your spring farmers' market shopping list for you and your pub.
5 of the Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments for Dogs in 2024
Treatments to ward off transmission this spring and summer.
Can Dogs Sweat?
Yes, but thankfully nothing like you do after a CrossFit workout.
Can Dogs Get Poison Ivy?
It’s worth asking, especially ahead of all those hikes you’ll take together this summer.
8 Dog Hiking Services That’ll Take Your Pup on a Nature Adventure For You
Most dogs can benefit from taking a walk on the wild side.
Soft Hiking Is Hardcore Good For You and Your Dog
Sorry, Miley. It’s not always about the climb.
How to Prepare Your Pet for a Natural Disaster
The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.
Why Does My Dog Drink So Much Water?
Save some for later, my dude!
Relief for Your Dog: Discover Effective Solutions for Their Seasonal Allergies
A vet explains why environmental allergies flare up and what to do about it.
Why Is My Dog Panting?
The 10 Best Non-Toxic House Plants for Cats
Cats love the crunch of a houseplant. These will do them no harm.
Hot Spots on Dogs: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment
Unfortunately, this term refers to a “summer sore,” not a club coveted by SNL’s Stefon.
19 of the Best Car Travel Gear for Dogs
All the essentials you need to hit the road with your co-pilot, from dog seatbelts to crash-tested carriers.
This Pack Is More Into the Wild Than Back to School
The backpack from Charlie’s Backyard is perfect for dogs who love to hike and hold their own valuables.
8 Dog-Friendly Travel Destinations in the Southeast
Find the perfect weekend getaway for you and your pup.
42 Best Labor Day Deals for Pets
From Dyson’s pet hair vacuum to Fable’s coveted crate, a post-summer oasis awaits everyone in the fam.
Giardia in Dogs: Signs, Symptoms and Treatment of This Parasite
If your dog drinks from puddles or splashes around in lakes, read this.
The Best Gear to Keep Your Dog Cool on Hot Summer Days
This has been the hottest summer on record, and it ain’t over yet.
11 Best Dog Floaties For Those Last Pool Days of Summer
The best way to spend the end of summer? Just floatin’.
12 Splashy Dog Pool Toys For the End of Your Pup’s Summer
Because all dog pool parties need accessories.
The Plant Kween Has Spoken!
We’ve got the fabulous gardener’s take on pet-friendly plants.
Keeping Cats Cool in Summer: Essential Safety Tips for Your Feline Friends
And other summer safety tips.
Intimate Guide to Kayaking with Dogs: Tips, Safety, and Adventure Ideas
Bring your pup with you on your next adventure.
Dog Park Etiquette: Dog Park Dos and Don’ts
New kid on the block? Follow this trainer’s tips before letting your pet run wild.
How to Safely Make Your Dog Your First Mate
You’re on a boat, but does your dog want to be there, too?
What to Do If Your Cat Gets Stung By a Bee
It’s not always as simple as scraping out the stinger. Find out everything you need to know.
Making a Splash: How to Throw an Epic Dog Pool Party for Dogs
Here’s some advice on what you can do to make yours the best in the neighborhood.
How to Turn Your Dog Into a Swim Fan
Get them to master the doggy paddle with these trainer-approved tips.
Can My Cat Safely Enjoy Watermelon? A Guide to Feline Dietary Choices
Yes, the summertime staple is on the list of “safe” foods for cats.
How To Hike With Your Dog
How to get your gear — and your pup — ready to go.
9 Best Holistic Allergy Relief Products
Integrative veterinarian Dr. Lindsey Wendt shares her favorite products to attack pesky pet allergies.
The Annual World Dog Surfing Championships Come Ashore Saturday
Hang ten toe beans, brah.
Summer Camps For You and Your Dog
Shack up with your pup in a cabin and live the summer camp dream together.
5 of the Best Ways to Solve Your Dog’s Allergies
Here’s what works (and what doesn’t).
Planning a Pup-Friendly Road Trip
Your dog is your favorite person anyway — why not plan the perfect vacation with them?
How to Keep Your Dog Looking Fresh — Even When Summer Has a Different Goal
Bugs don’t stand a chance against a well-groomed pup.
How to Keep Your Pets Safe During Extreme Heat Waves
As scorching summer temperatures become the new normal, here’s how to help keep your pets cool and healthy.
The Best Dog Pools For Your Dog to Splash Around in This Summer
It’s summer fun time, baby.
Leo Season 2023 Will Bring Out the Loyal Pet Parent in You
Leos are lion-hearted, bold, and they are incredibly devoted to those they love — including the furry ones.
Did Your Cat Just Sneeze Like a Human Being? Here’s Why
Kitty sneezes can be alarming, but they’re not always cause for concern.
51 Dog-Friendly Spots to Visit With Your Pup This Summer
Where to go and what to do — from Alabama to Wyoming.
Summer Is Heating Up. Here’s How to Keep Your Dog From Doing the Same
Pro tips to keep your pup safe, happy, and exercised during the warmer months.
Pet-Friendly Pest Control for Your Summer Garden
Here’s how to be safe if your dog or cat is your gardening assistant.
You’ve Got a Summer-Lovin’ Pup. Here’s How to Keep Them Safe
Some like it hot (but not most dogs). Here are the season’s health hazards, from fleas to foxtails.
Yes, Cats Can Get Heartworm. Here’s How to Prevent It
Dogs are the natural target for these worms, but that doesn’t mean your cat isn’t at risk.
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Pet Deals
Save the date! From July 11 to 12, you can finally buy smart home devices, travel essentials, interactive toys, and more stuff majorly on sale.
Does a Change of Season Mean a Change of Hairstyle — For Your Dog?
Celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona sets the record straight about “summer cuts.”
What Are the Dog Days of Summer?
It does have something to do with dogs, believe it or not.
Stay Far, Far Away From Blue-Green Algae This Summer
This stuff is already popping up across the U.S., and it’s super dangerous for your dog.
5 Best Noise-Canceling Dog Earmuffs For Blocking Out Fireworks
Dogs’ hearing is way more sensitive than ours. These top-rated earmuffs can help drown out scary sounds like fireworks.
Celebrity Chef Dan Churchill’s Frozen Blueberry Dog Treat Recipe
A sweet snack to keep your pup cool during the dog days of summer.
9 Healthy Summer Snacks to Share With Your Dog
Your pup wants in on your crudité platter.
Happy Fourth of July. Here’s How to Stay Safe, Party Animals
This holiday should be for fireworks and grill-outs — not trips to the ER.
What to Do When Your Pup Reeks of Skunk Spray
Learn how to get skunk smell off dogs — because plugging up your nose isn’t gonna cut it.
Noise Sensitivity and Pain in Dogs
Research finds why dogs may suddenly become super sensitive to sounds.
Dog Walking 101: How Often You Should Walk Your Dog
Your dog may need more exercise than you think, according to two vets and a behaviorist.
Your Dog Will Be Rolling Over For These Soft-Baked Lobster Treats
Ready to celebrate summer and all it offers? We suggest these crustacean snacks for your lobster picnic-loving pup.
Heat Stroke in Dogs: Signs, Treatment, and Prevention Expert Advice
How to take precautions for your pup when temperatures rise.
What to Do If Your Dog Gets Stung by a Bee
From how to get the stinger out at home to when it’s time to go to the ER.
Smoke Is Engulfing NYC. Here Are Wildfire Safety Tips For Pets
As East Coast residents are aware, wildfire season is here. Take these steps to protect your pets.
6 Natural Paw Balms That Will Keep Your Pup Safe From Summer Heat
The best paw balms, based on veterinarian recommendations.
8 Protein Bars That Will Have Your Dog in Better Shape Than Jason Momoa
The meal supplements are no longer reserved for gym rats — active canines can also indulge in the quick treats.
How to Keep Your Dog Safe At the Beach
5 tips to help your pup have fun in the sun — safely.
Why Foxtails Are So Dangerous for Your Dog
Late spring is prime time for these blades of grass that pose a serious risk to your pup.
5 Science-Backed Ways to De-Stress Outdoors (Your Pet Is Invited)
The author of Return to Nature on the mental health benefits of getting out into various natural landscapes with your pup.
9 Ways to Make Sure Your Pup Has a Chill and Safe Memorial Day
It’s the unofficial start of summer, and you don’t want to spend it at the emergency vet.
53 Deals That Will Have Your Pet Stoked For Memorial Day 2023
Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Pet Allergies But Were Afraid to Ask
Dermatologist and star of Pop Goes the Vet Dr. Joya Griffin on the season’s often misunderstood phenomenon.
How to DIY a Catio
Cat behaviorist Cristin Tamburo’s tips for building a safe outdoor space for your cat.
The Pupsicle Will Soothe Puppies Who Need to (Literally) Chill
Woof’s innovative fillable design will help dogs de-stress and their parents save money.