Articles by Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.
- shopping
12 FurryFolks Dog Toys and Accessories That’ll Tickle Your Funny Bone
This brand knows the best pups (and their parents) have a sense of humor.
- shopping
5 of the Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments for Dogs in 2024
Treatments to ward off transmission this spring and summer.
- shopping
21 Mother’s Day Gifts That Dog Moms More Than Deserve
Custom pet portraits, adorable sweaters, self-care essentials for both mom and pup, and more.
- shopping
11 Eco-Friendly Pet Grooming Products
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.
- shopping
Best Odor-Control Cat Litter
A necessity, really.
- grooming
What Are the Best Dog Nail Clippers?
Finally—you won’t dread at-home grooming time.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Sweet Potatoes?
Yep—but the plainer, the better. Here’s why.
- shopping
Doggie Dental Care: How to Choose the Best Toothbrush for a Puppy
Those pearly whites need all the attention they can get.
- shopping
The Best Cat Bowls of 2024
It’s chow time.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Butter?
Butter isn’t toxic to your cat—but despite what they tell you, they really shouldn’t eat it.
- shopping
Best Pet Odor Eliminator Spray
Pets can be stinky. You can fix that.
- shopping
Best Cat Collar Cameras
See the world through your cat’s eyes.
- shopping
The Best Toys for Kittens in 2024
They love to play, and you need to keep them busy. Here you go.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Marshmallows?
These puffy delights are non-toxic to our puffy delights (aka cats) but that doesn’t mean they should have s’more (get it?).
- shopping
The Best Coats for Dogs in 2024
Keep your snow angel warm this winter in these durable options.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Pecans?
Here’s why you should keep your pup far, far away from this nut.
- shopping
The Pet Dream House Wants Your Dog to Play With Their Food
No more cleaning up saliva-covered kibble.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Cinnamon?
You love the spice in your mulled wine and cider. Learn if your cat can enjoy it.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Pomegranates?
Vets want them to steer clear. Here’s why.
- health
Are Pine Needles Toxic to My Cat?
Eating any part of the Christmas tree sounds gross. But here’s why your cat really shouldn’t.
- health
Are Poinsettias Toxic to My Cat?
Maybe skip this holiday decoration if you’ve got a cat in the house—here’s why.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Why Dogs Are Obsessed With Leah and Bea Koch’s Romance-Only Bookstore
The sisters talk adoring dogs and balancing being small business owners and pet parents.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Gingerbread?
It’s the perfect festive treat for the holidays. But definitely not for your dog—learn why.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Butternut Squash?
Your winter farmers’ market is full of the stuff. Find out if your dog can have some.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Ham?
That might be what you’re having for the holidays, but read here to see if your dog can partake.
- shopping
What Should I Get My Cat For the Holidays?
Spoil your kitty with the best this holiday season.
- shopping
What Should I Get My Dog For the Holidays?
Your pup deserves the best this holiday season.
- shopping
10 Sweaters Your Dog Might Need This Winter — Really
As Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph say, it’s “sweata weatha” — for your pup, too.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Turkey?
Before you invite them to the Thanksgiving table, here’s what you should know.
- shopping
Draper James and The Foggy Dog Just Released The Dreamiest Holiday Collab
Elle and Bruiser Woods would be proud.
- shopping
Did Your Dog Steal Your Favorite Hoodie?
Streetwear brand SparkPaws designs matching hoodies for dogs and dog parents.
- shopping
20 of the Best Halloween Costumes For Dogs in 2023
Here are some frighteningly cute and spooky looks for your dog to rock this year.
- shopping
Latinx-Owned Pet Brands You Can Support Beyond Hispanic Heritage Month
Hispanic Heritage Month should be celebrated all year with these toys and treats from these businesses.
- shopping
16 Ways to Help Your Dog Adjust to Back to School
Because this season should mean more fun—and less stress—for your pup.
- shopping
26 Spooky Pet Toys and Treats to Haunt Your House
October is so cute it’s scary.
- shopping
DedCool’s Gender-Neutral Fragrances Are Now Dog-Inclusive
Because your pup deserves to disrupt the binary too — or at least smell really, really good.
- shopping
The Modern Dog Company’s Travel Backpack Is the Hack For Busy Pet Parents
Let’s just say it: This is the doggie diaper bag we’ve been waiting for.
- shopping
The Best Gear to Keep Your Dog Cool on Hot Summer Days
This has been the hottest summer on record, and it ain’t over yet.
- shopping
Christian Siriano and Greenies Are Fighting Dental Disease With Fashion
The designer created new “houndstoothless” trenchcoats for a good cause.
- shopping
11 Best Dog Floaties For Those Last Pool Days of Summer
The best way to spend the end of summer? Just floatin’.
- shopping
12 Splashy Dog Pool Toys For the End of Your Pup’s Summer
Because all dog pool parties need accessories.
- shopping
33 Items You and Your Pet Need To Finish Out Your Dream Barbie Summer
Here, pet parents — and their stylish cats and dogs — are “kenough.”
- shopping
The Foggy Dog x Olivia Herrick Collab Is Perfect For This Barbie Summer
Say goodbye to accessories that look like they belong in Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House.
- shopping
That Ripe Dog Smell Isn’t a Great Addition to a Small Apartment — Colorfil Is the Solution
Using air purifying technology without any of the added chemicals, this brand aims to get your pup’s odor under control.
- shopping
5 Best Noise-Canceling Dog Earmuffs For Blocking Out Fireworks
Dogs’ hearing is way more sensitive than ours. These top-rated earmuffs can help drown out scary sounds like fireworks.
- shopping
10 Queer-Owned Pet Brands We’re Celebrating This (And Every Other) Month
Support these LGBTQ+ animal lovers by shopping their design-forward pet beds, carriers, supplements, and more.
- shopping
8 Calming Products That Help My Dog’s Anxiety
Compression vests, interactive toys, and pheromone sprays will be game-changers this Fourth of July.
- nutrition
Your Dog Will Be Rolling Over For These Soft-Baked Lobster Treats
Ready to celebrate summer and all it offers? We suggest these crustacean snacks for your lobster picnic-loving pup.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Erica Rose and Her Dog Patty Mayonnaise Have the “Chutzpah” to Save Lesbian Bars
The co-creator of the Lesbian Bar Project shares her hopes for the future of queer filmmaking and her dog’s star status.
- shopping
26 of the Best Pride Month Accessories For You and Your Dog
This Pride month, you can look especially good as you march, party, and stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.
- health
The New Status Grooming Product is Toothpaste — For Your Dog
The toothpaste that’ll have their teeth sparkling like a Kardashian’s.
- health
Clean Coats Shampoo For Sensitive Skin Is a Gift to Dog Parents’ Noses
Plus! The brand donates 10 percent of its profits to animal rescues.
- shopping
Chris Evans Has Teamed Up With Jinx to Create the “Dog Dream Box”
And good news: The packaging features Captain America and his pup.
- shopping | Behind the Brand
How This CBD Brand Is Changing the Trauma Treatment Game For Pets
The founder of Heel on why full-spectrum CBD products can change your bestie’s entire life.
- shopping
Your Dog Can Wear the Big Cartoonish MSCHF Boots, Too
For a much smaller price tag, courtesy of Wagwear.
- shopping
Matching Outfits for Dogs Who Dress Like Their Humans (or Vice Versa)
Hey, good fashion runs in the family.
- shopping
Matching Bedding For Pets Who Don’t Sleep With Their Humans
Colorful bed covers, quilted duvets, linen shams, and more make up these chic selections.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Sqirl Chef Jessica Koslow’s “Handsome” Rescue Dog Taught Her What Family Means
OK, this is too pure: His favorite words are “love” and “friend.”
- shopping
9 Stress Toys For Dogs That Are Cheaper Than Therapy
The toys that’ll help your pup chill out after a long day of being a dog.
- shopping
Say Goodbye to Your Worries: Rooted’s Plants Are Safe For Pets
Still looking for the perfect gift for that special someone (your friend who is obsessed with their pet)? This is the one.
- shopping
Dirt + Dog Hair Has the Solution to Your Plastic-Dog-Toy Guilt
This brand makes sustainable pet parent life a little more achievable (and reduces that pile of plastic in your dog’s toy bin).
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Emma Allen’s Cat Is Laughing at You
The New Yorker cartoon editor’s assistant is a massive, blood-thirsty, perfect furball.
- shopping
Enter Your Meredith Era With These Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Products
Use the occasion of T.S.’s 33rd birthday to treat your pet like royalty (a.k.a. Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin Swift).
