Cool Cat Harnesses & Collars · The Wildest

Skip to main content

Cat Harnesses & Collars for Aspiring Adventure Cats

Safe and stylish gear to turn your local trail into a catwalk.

by Kellie Gormly
May 14, 2023
Cat sitting in a field wearing a pink harness and leash.
Photo: pimmimemom / Adobe Stock
The letter "W" from the Wildest logo

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Dogs, pretty much without question, love to go outside for walks. But with cats, unsurprisingly, their outdoor affinities are more of a mystery. Whether you already have an outdoor cat that prowls the wilds of your backyard or you want to attempt to walk your indoor kitty on a leash for a change of scenery, you’ll need the proper gear. We break down both options for you below.

Walking a cat? You’ll need a harness.

The first thing to come to terms with: walking a cat is not the same as walking a dog. Obviously. But we’re talking about the gear here. “Leashes attached to neck collars (or harnesses with attachments at the neck) are dangerous,” says Marilyn Krieger, the certified cat behavior consultant behind The Cat Coach. “The collar portion puts pressure on the front of the neck, which can cause serious injuries such as cutting off air supply. Also, they can strangle cats!”

Krieger isn’t a fan of walking cats, namely because exposure to dogs, commotion from people, and car traffic can cause stress. And the last thing you want is for your cat to writhe their way out of a harness and run off. They can also pick up pathogens and parasites on their paws. That said, “training a cat to wear a harness or walking jacket can come in handy if you have an emergency situation and need to move your kitty quickly and safely,” she says. And taking your cat for a walk provides exercise for both human and animal (and boredom relief for a frisky cat).

Already have an outdoor cat? Get them a breakaway collar.

Your outdoor cat may need to show some ID one day. Maybe they’re a tad capricious and are wont to stay out until all hours of the night (until you get a call from your neighbor). Or maybe there’s an organization doing good work rescuing cats in the neighborhood. A collar with an ID tag signals that your cat already has a good home. But not just any collar will do. Cats are avid explorers that climb through bushes, over fences, and beyond. A traditional buckle collar can get snagged on something and become a choking hazard.

Breakaway collars — as the name suggests — breakaway or snap as soon as a collar is tugged at, so your cat can’t get caught. You may want to stock up… If you find this happens often, just hope that your cat’s microchip (they are microchipped, right?) ensures they find their way home if they are ever lost and found. Below, our top harness and collar picks for style and safety.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Jackson Galaxy “The True Adventurer” Reflective Cat Harness and Leash Set
$30

Animal Planet’s resident cat expert recommends this set, which is also adjustable, but also boasts reflective strips for evening walks. Walking jackets like this are generally easier to put on and take off than harnesses. Two rings at the back clip either to a leash or one of Jackson Galaxy’s Travel Cat brand backpacks.

$30 at Jackson Galaxy
Found My Animal Prismatic Cotton Cat and Dog Harness
$68

This harness is hand-dyed in NYC and top-stitched with industrial thread for durability. It comes with Found’s signature brass tag and offers custom embroidery. The brand also donates a portion of the profits to animal rescues and posts adoptable cats on their website.

$68 at Found My Animal
Kittyrama Cat Collar
$14

‘As Seen in Vogue’ but only $14? That’s right. The hypoallergenic silicon straps and quick-release breakaway clasps make this collar a no-brainer (if you weren’t already sold by the Tangerine or Cobalt Blue colorways.)

$14 at Amazon
Necoichi Zen Fish Charm Cotton Cat Harness and Leash
$45

Necoichi means ‘cats first’ in Japanese, a name we can get behind. This set is available in three prints that each come with a cool fish skeleton charm.

$45 at Chewy
Tuft+Paw Heritage Cat Collar
$79

We don’t recommend you let your outdoor cat roam while donning this vegetable-tanned leather collar or they may get jumped. Still, it’s a classy accessory for an indoor cat. The brass bell will also alert you to your cat’s whereabouts but can be removed as soon as that gets annoying.

$79 at Tuft+Paw
Sleepypod Martingale Cat Harness
$33

This harness was designed with escape-artists in mind. The breathable mesh vest is at once lightweight and heavy duty, and the martingale feature cinches if your cat tries to wiggle free.

$33 at Amazon
GoTags Personalized Reflective Cat Collars
$14

These may not be the most stylish collars but they check all the boxes when it comes to safety. Your cat’s ID is laser-engraved onto the reflective strip so there should be no confusion as to whose cat they are — except of course if it breaks away before they’re found.

$14 at Amazon

Kellie Gormly

Kellie B. Gormly is an award-winning journalist based in Pennsylvania who writes for many national publications, including The Washington Post, Woman's World, Catster, and Dogster. Kellie is a volunteer rescuer who fosters kittens and cats at her home, where she has several of her own cats and betta fish.

Related articles