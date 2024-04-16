Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Not all cat litter is created equal, and all “odor-control” cat litter is certainly not created equal. Nothing is more disappointing than trying out a new odor-control litter just for it to be as smelly as its predecessor. And while a smelly litter box is gross, it’s also not healthy or comfortable for your cat, which goes double for cats who have been recently adopted opens in a new tab or rescued. That’s why we took it upon ourselves to sniff out (literally, ew) the best odor-control cat litter out there.

Every cat litter takes a different approach to odor control — and each approach has its pros and cons. When evaluating those pros and cons, we recommend taking into account the following factors.

Best cat litter to control odor: factors to consider

Odor-neutralization effectiveness

Clumping ability for easy scooping

Dust levels for respiratory health

Scent preferences (unscented vs. scented)

Suitability for single or multi-cat households

Price and value for money

As you can see, picking the right cat litter is more of an art than a science- even though it’s weirdly a lot of science opens in a new tab . Not to worry, because we’ve done our homework and found the best odor-control cat litters that actually work.

Best cat litter for odor control

Top clumping clay litter for odor control

High-performance silica gel crystal litters

opens in a new tab PrettyLitter Health-Monitoring Cat Litter opens in a new tab $ 27 One day, not too long ago, a beautiful genius arose from their slumber and decided to invent a perfect, high-tech kitty litter for the 21st century. From their mind came Pretty Litter, a silica gel-based cat litter that does a lot more than control odor (though it does do that pretty well). In addition to great odor control, Pretty Litter’s color-changing silica gel pellets react with your cat’s urine to indicate possible health concerns. Three different colors indicate different health concerns, while a fourth color indicates healthy urine. These pellets are also dust free, which is great if you or your cat has allergies. Things to keep in mind: this is a non-clumping litter, and it’s also the most expensive per pound. However, Pretty Litter does go farther than its competitors, with an eight-pound bag lasting up two months, so don’t rule it out as a cost-effective option. Gives Back opens in a new tab $27 at Chewy opens in a new tab

Activated charcoal litter for extra odor absorption



FAQs (People also ask)

What is the best litter box to reduce smell?

Truth be told, the best, least smelly litter box is a clean litter box. That said, we are fans of the Litter Genie opens in a new tab , which does a lot of that cleaning for you.

Why is my cat litter so smelly?

Consistently smelly cat litter can be caused by a host of things, such as frequent use and not-so-frequent cleaning. In addition to frequent cleanings opens in a new tab and opting for an odor-control litter, we recommend a covered litter box opens in a new tab to help reduce wafting odors.

How can I get rid of smelly cat litter and pet odors?