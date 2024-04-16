Best Odor-Control Cat Litter
A necessity, really.
Not all cat litter is created equal, and all “odor-control” cat litter is certainly not created equal. Nothing is more disappointing than trying out a new odor-control litter just for it to be as smelly as its predecessor. And while a smelly litter box is gross, it’s also not healthy or comfortable for your cat, which goes double for cats who have been recently adoptedopens in a new tab or rescued. That’s why we took it upon ourselves to sniff out (literally, ew) the best odor-control cat litter out there.
Every cat litter takes a different approach to odor control — and each approach has its pros and cons. When evaluating those pros and cons, we recommend taking into account the following factors.
Best cat litter to control odor: factors to consider
Odor-neutralization effectiveness
Clumping ability for easy scooping
Dust levels for respiratory health
Scent preferences (unscented vs. scented)
Suitability for single or multi-cat households
Price and value for money
As you can see, picking the right cat litter is more of an art than a science- even though it’s weirdly a lot of scienceopens in a new tab. Not to worry, because we’ve done our homework and found the best odor-control cat litters that actually work.
Best cat litter for odor control
Top clumping clay litter for odor control
High-performance silica gel crystal litters
Activated charcoal litter for extra odor absorption
FAQs (People also ask)
What is the best litter box to reduce smell?
Truth be told, the best, least smelly litter box is a clean litter box. That said, we are fans of the Litter Genieopens in a new tab, which does a lot of that cleaning for you.
Why is my cat litter so smelly?
Consistently smelly cat litter can be caused by a host of things, such as frequent use and not-so-frequent cleaning. In addition to frequent cleaningsopens in a new tab and opting for an odor-control litter, we recommend a covered litter boxopens in a new tab to help reduce wafting odors.
How can I get rid of smelly cat litter and pet odors?
A litter-safe odor sprayopens in a new tab can help minimize smells when used in combination with odor-eliminating litter and an enclosed litter box. For extra support consider investing in a quality air purifieropens in a new tab, which can also help with dander and allergies.
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.
