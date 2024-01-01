new dog
- health
Can Dogs Get Sunburns? Signs, Treatment
It’s good to know ahead of all the summer fun you’re gonna have together.
- behavior
How to Use Dog Treats for Training
Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things.
- health
Home Remedies For Getting Rid of Fleas on Dogs—Naturally
How to stop your home from becoming a literal flea circus.
- behavior
How to Train a Dog Not to Jump
The Wildest Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Rib Bones?
It’s about to be barbecue season, but that doesn’t mean your pup should take part.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Green Beans?
Here’s why they can chomp on these veggies all they want.
- lifestyle
Sleeping With Your Cat Is Good for You, Study Says—Your Dog? Not So Much
Co-sleeping with your pet has both positive and negative effects.
- behavior
How to Train a Puppy Not to Bite
Those little razor teeth are no fun.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Tuna?
It’s a kitty favorite, but your dog can have a bite, too.
- lifestyle
Everything You Actually *Need* When You Get a New Dog
All the things you’ll want on hand as a new pet parent, from the must-haves to the nice-to-haves.
- health
Can Dogs Get Skin Tags? Causes and Treatments
Yes, and here’s why you shouldn’t pick at them, even if you want to.
- health
Salmonella in Dogs: Can Dogs Get Salmonella?
What to look out for if they are sick from this bacteria.
- lifestyle
French Bulldogs Are Flooding Shelters—What to Know Before Adopting One
One Florida rescue reports a recent intake of over 150 Frenchies thanks, in large part, due to irresponsible breeders.
- health
Can Puppies Lose Their Teeth? Baby Teeth In Puppies
Whether you should save them for the tooth fairy is another issue entirely.
- health
Can Dogs Get Concussions?
Yes, and the signs can be subtle. Here’s what to look out for.
- behavior
How to Train a Dog to Stay
The first rule of thumb for you: patience.
- health
Why Does My Dog Throw Up Yellow Bile?
It’s not a pretty sight, but it’s important to know what’s going on.
- health
When Can a Puppy Leave Their Mom?
Of course, you’re their parent, too. But they need their biological mom for as long as possible.
- lifestyle
7 Things I Wish People Knew About My Deaf Dog—and Why You Should Adopt One
I’m finally saying what I’ve been thinking since the day I brought my pup home.
- lifestyle
How to Turn Your Vacation Into an Opportunity to Help Local Rescue Animals
Split your time sipping cocktails by the beach and being a “voluntourist” for puppies and kittens in need.
- health
Why Does My Puppy Lick My Face? (And Should They?)
And when you want to draw the line at too many kisses.
- health
When Can a Puppy Get a Rabies Shot?
And what you should expect after they receive it.
- shopping
5 of the Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments for Dogs in 2024
Treatments to ward off transmission this spring and summer.
- behavior
How Young Dogs Can Benefit From Having an Older Dog Mentor
Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus.
- lifestyle
7 Myths About Rescue Animals—Debunked
For starters: No, they’re not all traumatized and yes, you can find a purebred puppy at a shelter.
- nutrition
Can Adult Dogs Eat Puppy Food?
They might still be your baby, but here’s why they need to eat like a grown-up.
- health
Why Do My Dog’s Farts Smell So Bad?
Well, for one thing, you should know about “garbage gut.”
- lifestyle
9 Tips To Find a Lost Dog—Fast
Buddha Dog Rescue and Recovery founder Nicole Asher’s pro tips for getting your missing pup home safe.
- health
Can Dogs Get Pimples? Causes, Symptoms, and Treatments
Time to go to the doggie dermatologist!
- health
Can Dogs Get Fevers?
What to do to help them cool down and feel better.
- health
Can Dogs Sweat?
Yes, but thankfully nothing like you do after a CrossFit workout.
- health
Allergies in Dogs: Can Dogs Be Allergic to Cats?
Don’t blame the cat...
- health
Can Dogs Get Poison Ivy?
It’s worth asking, especially ahead of all those hikes you’ll take together this summer.
- shopping
11 Eco-Friendly Pet Grooming Products
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.
- behavior
Can Dogs Smile?
There’s a big difference between a dog smiling and showing their teeth.
- grooming
What Are the Best Dog Nail Clippers?
Finally—you won’t dread at-home grooming time.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Peanuts?
Peanuts are a great occasional protein-packed snack, but pay attention to this guidance.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Mushrooms?
Your dog is a fun-gi, but be careful which shrooms they eat.
- health
What Can I Give My Dog for Pain?
You hate to see them like this. Here’s how to (safely) help.
- behavior
Why You Shouldn’t Be Skeptical of Positive Training Methods
It is powerful enough, even for the tough cases, and it is the best choice—here’s why.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Eat Dirt?
That’s not food, bud.
- health
Can Dogs Get Lice? How to Treat and Prevent Lice in Dogs
Well, there’s some bad news and some good news with this one.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Chocolate?
No isn’t a strong enough answer here. Learn why.
- shopping
Doggie Dental Care: How to Choose the Best Toothbrush for a Puppy
Those pearly whites need all the attention they can get.
- health
15 Terms You Should Know When Choosing a Pet Insurance Plan
Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We've got you.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Drink So Much Water?
Save some for later, my dude!
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Nibble on Me?
Those little teeth are sweet, but they definitely don’t feel good on your hand.
- behavior
There Is More Than One “Right” Way to Socialize Your Puppy
Take it slow. This process should never feel like speed-dating.
- lifestyle
These Major League Teams Give Their All for Animal Advocacy
To kick off the 2024 baseball season, we honor some big players in the animal-rescue game.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Eat Cat Poop?
Yes, we have to talk about it.
- lifestyle
5 Ways You Can Write Off Your Pet This Tax Season
Because in our world, nothing is certain except pets and taxes.
- lifestyle
Your Daughter’s Right—You Should Get Her a Dog
A new study found that kids, especially young girls, benefit from having a pup.
- health
Why Do Dogs Sneeze?
Other than to completely freak you out.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Persimmons?
There are some caveats to be aware of.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Potatoes?
We know they are your adorable little potato, but can they snack on one?
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Celery?
Sure, they can have a bite—if they want one.
- shopping
Best Pet Odor Eliminator Spray
Pets can be stinky. You can fix that.
- health
Why Is My Dog Panting?
- health
Why Does My Dog Smell Like Fish?
It’s not a very pleasant odor, to say the least.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Stare at Me? Possible Reasons and What to Do
Beyond the fact that they’re your biggest admirer.
- health
Can Dogs Take Tylenol?
The short answer is no. Here’s why.
- lifestyle
Shelters Are Filling Up With “Designer Dogs”—Here’s Why
Want a purebred? Here’s yet another reason you should rescue one.
- health
Can You Give Dogs Melatonin?
Why you should talk to your vet first.
- behavior
How to Calm a Puppy Down
Yes, it is possible.