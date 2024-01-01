dog nutrition
- nutrition
Eukanuba and Canine Companions Expands Their Partnership to Help Service Dogs Thrive
The 30-plus year long partnership between the pet food brand and service dog organization now includes VCA Animal Hospitals.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Rib Bones?
It’s about to be barbecue season, but that doesn’t mean your pup should take part.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Green Beans?
Here’s why they can chomp on these veggies all they want.
- nutrition
When Can a Puppy Eat Solid Food?
Yes, a question that also applies to human babies.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Tuna?
It’s a kitty favorite, but your dog can have a bite, too.
- nutrition
8 in-Season Fruits and Veggies That’ll Make a Healthy Treat for Your Dog
Use this as your spring farmers' market shopping list for you and your pub.
- shopping
It’s Kismet: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Launch a Lifestyle Pets Brand
The parents of four dogs put their in-home “focus group” to good use on this collab with the Street Vet.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Blackberries?
The yummy treat is safe and full of antioxidants.
- nutrition
Can Adult Dogs Eat Puppy Food?
They might still be your baby, but here’s why they need to eat like a grown-up.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Peanuts?
Peanuts are a great occasional protein-packed snack, but pay attention to this guidance.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Mushrooms?
Your dog is a fun-gi, but be careful which shrooms they eat.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Chocolate?
No isn’t a strong enough answer here. Learn why.
- lifestyle
How to Organize an Easter Egg Hunt for Your Pup
Want to include your four-legged family member in the seasonal fun? Of course you do.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Persimmons?
There are some caveats to be aware of.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Potatoes?
We know they are your adorable little potato, but can they snack on one?
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Celery?
Sure, they can have a bite—if they want one.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Asparagus?
Asparagus is a healthy snack for pups, but keep these tips in mind.
- nutrition
Best Probiotics for Dogs
Your pup should keep these in their medicine cabinet.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Cashews?
They’re not toxic, but you don’t wanna overdo it.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Cherries?
Find out if the yummy fruit is safe to share.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Mashed Potatoes?
It might be comfort food for you, but not for your pup.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Corn?
A few kernels are fine—but keep it off the cob.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Onions?
Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen. Here’s why.
- nutrition
How Many Cups Are in a Pound of Dog Food?
Figure out how long that big bag will last you.
- nutrition
Pet Food Recalled After Testing Positive for Salmonella and Listeria
This was a voluntary recall by the company itself.
- shopping
8 Best Fresh Food Delivery Services For Dogs
Feeding your dog healthy whole foods is easier than ever.
- health
7 Human Wellness Trends Making Their Way Into the Pet Space
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from CBD to acupuncture. (Yep, you read that right.)
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Cheese?
We know they want to — but how much is safe?
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Pecans?
Here’s why you should keep your pup far, far away from this nut.
- health
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your best bud live a healthy and full life.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Popcorn?
Your pup wants in on movie night.
- nutrition
Blue Ridge Beef Has Recalled Puppy and Kitten Food in These 16 States
Here’s what you need to know if you think your pet has been affected.
- shopping
The Pet Dream House Wants Your Dog to Play With Their Food
No more cleaning up saliva-covered kibble.
- lifestyle
Here Are the Biggest Pet Trends For 2024
From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring.
- nutrition
The Best Training Treats for Dogs in 2024
The most mouth-watering treats for training your pup.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Gingerbread?
It’s the perfect festive treat for the holidays. But definitely not for your dog—learn why.
- nutrition
Thanksgiving and Christmas Foods That Are Toxic To Pets
Here’s how to celebrate safely with your pet as you gather with friends and family.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Butternut Squash?
Your winter farmers’ market is full of the stuff. Find out if your dog can have some.
- nutrition
Which Christmas Foods Can My Dog Eat?
From turkey to stuffing, find out which festive foods it’s safe to sneak your pup from the table.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Ham?
That might be what you’re having for the holidays, but read here to see if your dog can partake.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Mango?
The delicious fruit is safe in moderation.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Shrimp?
Is your pup a seafood fan? Find out everything you need to know about feeding them shrimp.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Broccoli?
Find out how to safely get your pup their greens.
- health
The Holidays Are Prime Time for Pancreatitis—Here’s How to Protect Your Dog
With all the festivities (and eating!) afoot, it’s extra important to know how to prevent the disease.
- nutrition
How a Former MIT Engineer Became a Human-Grade Dog Food Mastermind
Katie Spies tells The Wildest how she’s changing the nutrition game with her human-grade raw pet food company.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Turkey?
Before you invite them to the Thanksgiving table, here’s what you should know.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Sweet Potatoes?
Add it to the list of healthy human superfoods pups can eat, too.
- nutrition
Pet Food Recalled After Cases of Salmonella Were Reported in 7 States
This is an expansion of two former recalls.
- shopping
How We Chose the Winners For Best in Show 2023
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
- nutrition
Recipe for Seeded Dog Biscuits
Learn how to make your own basic dog biscuits packed with nutritious seeds and sweet apples.
- nutrition
How to Turn Your Jack-o’-Lantern into Dog-Friendly Pumpkin Puree
This simple recipe can serve as the base for dog treats,
- lifestyle
How Katherine Heigl’s Rescue Pets Gave Her a Sense of Purpose and Connection
Now, the Emmy-winning actress and animal activist is giving it back through her rescue foundation and pet wellness brand, Badlands Ranch. “There is a benefit to our spirits, our minds, and even our physical nature — anyone who has ever loved an animal knows that.”
- nutrition
How to Get a Dog to Eat
You can’t appease a picky dog with fish fingers like you can with your toddler. Here are some things you can do
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Oranges?
Yes and no. Learn how to safely feed citrus to your pup.
- nutrition
Fall Favorite Recipe: Pumpkin and Peanut Butter Dog Treats
Jack-o’-lantern not required.
- health
Trick or Treat — or Trip to the ER?
Scarier than Halloween Kills.
- shopping
Latinx-Owned Pet Brands You Can Support Beyond Hispanic Heritage Month
Hispanic Heritage Month should be celebrated all year with these toys and treats from these businesses.
- health
Help Your Chonky Pet Lose Weight
This National Pet Obesity Awareness Day, here are pro tips to help make sure your pet isn’t packing on too many pounds.
- health
Can’t Pay Your Pet’s Vet Bills? These Orgs Can Help
When the bills rack up, these resources have your back.
- nutrition
6 of the Best Freeze-Dried Dog Foods For the Raw Curious
A veterinary nutritionist weighs in on how best to approach the diet plan.
- nutrition
10 Superfoods to Share With Your Dog
From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl.
- nutrition
Everything You Need to Know About the Raw-Food Diet For Dogs
The feeding practice is popular — should you try it?
- nutrition
Can My Dog Eat Honey? Learn If Honey Is Beneficial or Harmful For Dogs
They shouldn’t exactly have their paw constantly in the honey jar, but the sweet stuff can be beneficial in some cases.
- nutrition
Could Fish Reduce Your Pet’s Carbon Footprint? It’s Complicated
All those cartoons of cats staring longingly at fish bowls might not be so far off. A new study suggests seafood in your pets’ diet could help sustainably meet the world’s protein needs.
- nutrition
Wholesome Homemade Dog Food Recipes: Vet-Approved Starter Recipe
All it takes is healthy ingredients and a slow cooker.
- nutrition
Can Your Dog Eat Watermelon?
Yep, you can share watermelon with your pup — but there are a few safety tips to keep in mind.