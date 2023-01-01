Articles by Charles Manning
Charles Manning
Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanningopens in a new tab.
- lifestyle
Sleeping With Your Cat Is Good for You, Study Says—Your Dog? Not So Much
Co-sleeping with your pet has both positive and negative effects.
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
Does Your Pet Like One Person in Your Relationship More? Here's How to Handle It
Pet jealousy can become a thing if one partner feels like the cat or dog is just not that into them.
- behavior
Your Dog Takes Forever to Find a Place to Poop Because of This Scientific Phenomenon
Your pup is a compass, but only when they are doing their business.
- shopping
27 Mother’s Day Ideas For All the Cat Moms Who Secretly Want a Gift
Custom ceramics, whimsical puzzles, feline-themed kicks, clutches, candles, and more.
- behavior
Is Cat Paw Reading Real? The Internet Thinks Your Kitty's “Toe Beans” Can Reveal Their Personality
Could the secret to understanding your cat be right under their paws?
- shopping
Selena Gomez Thinks Your Pup Is Rare, Too—Check Out Her Beauty Brand’s New Dog Toys
Rare Beauty mascara-shaped plushie, anyone?
- behavior
Yes, It’s True: Study Says Cats Love People Who Don’t Like Cats
It’s not all in your head.
- shopping
The Maxbone x “Bridgerton” Dog Collection Is the Talk of the Ton
With your pup in the sartorial mix, there will be no contest at the next Queen’s Ball.
- shopping
These 4 Toys Act Like Prey to Satisfy All Your Cat’s Hunter Instincts
Your kitty will thank you.
- behavior | Why, Cat?!
Why Do Cats Knock Stuff Over?
Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water—they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviorist explains why.
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
Should You Kick Your Pet Out of the Room When You Have Sex?
And what to do if you and your partner can’t agree on whether you should have an audience.
- shopping
9 Litter Box Enclosures That Aren’t Total Eyesores
Keep your cat’s litter box out of sight — but easy to scoop.
- behavior
The Internet Thinks Cats Are Liquid—Here’s Why They Really Can Squeeze Into That Vase
“A cat can generally fit into anything their head can fit into.”
- lifestyle
Cat Cocktails Have Gone Viral—And They May Actually Be Good for Your Kitty
The glamorous way to keep your cat hydrated—without the hangover.
- shopping
11 High-Tech Toys Your Cat Will Go Wild For
Stoke your little lion’s hunting instinct with these electronic cat toys.
- lifestyle
What to Do When You and Your Partner Want Different Kinds of Dogs
Five couples share how they’ve reached a compromise to find the perfect pup for them.
- behavior
Is “Orange Cat Behavior” Real?
Your TikTok algorithm would like you to think so, but the experts weigh in.
- shopping
Litter Robot: Will My Cat Use an Automatic Litter Box?
I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and let’s just say it went off with multiple hitches.
- behavior
Does Your Cat Think You’re Their Mom?
You love them like a child, but is the feeling mutual?
- behavior
Cat Tail Meanings
Cats are enigmas. But their tail movements can reveal a lot about their moods.
- shopping
Bastards Is Like Rick Owens For Dogs
This European brand is made-to-measure and totally badass.
- behavior
Your Cat Can Tell When You’re Stressed, Study Says
It’s all in their noses.
- lifestyle
11 Ways to Raise Your Cat Parenting Game in 2024
Make this new year a great one for your kitty.
- shopping
What Should I Get My Cat For the Holidays?
Spoil your kitty with the best this holiday season.
- lifestyle
8 Ways to Get a Holiday Photo With Your Cat as Good as Taylor Swift’s “Time” Cover
Maybe even better.
- shopping
The Best Holiday Gifts For Cat Lovers
Shopping for the cat person in your life has never been easier—or more fun.
- shopping
The Best Holiday Gifts For Dog Lovers
Fetch one of these for the dog person in your life.
- behavior | Why, Cat?!
Why Does My Cat Eat Plastic?
If your cat nibbles on pen caps and power cords, they could be bored...
- shopping
16 Best Dog Beds Recommended By Experts
Our dogs sleep with us, too. But these trainer-recommended dog beds — from indestructible ones for puppies to orthopedic options for seniors — are the next best thing.
- shopping
Sandy Liang x Little Beast Is Such a Vibe
It’s mommy-and-me meets the Lower East Side, and the girlies will never be the same.
- shopping
10 Whimsical Advent Calendars Just For Pets
For dogs and cats who deserve a treat on the daily during the holidays.
- behavior
Why Do Cats Slow Blink?
Here’s what your cat’s favorite move means.
- shopping
Christian Cowan x Maxbone’s Holiday Glitz Sweater Is Perfect For Your Christmas Card
Did someone say party?
- health
Is My Cat Going Bald?
Don’t start shopping for cat wigs yet. But if your Persian is looking more like a Sphynx, underlying health conditions could be to blame for your cat’s hair loss.
- lifestyle
15 Places Your Date Won’t Go With You — But Your Dog Will
In response to a certain list that went viral this week, we’ve got you covered.
- shopping
The Best Halloween Costumes For Cats in 2023
The best costumes that you and your cat’s Instagram followers will get a kick out of.
- lifestyle
Here’s a “Sweata Weatha” Must-Have From Little Beast and Memorial Day
These pet sweaters and matching bucket hats are pet parents’ answer to the crochet fashion craze that you can both get in on.
- shopping
Get This John Legend x Lay Lo Dog Bed Collab While You Can
Give your dog’s old bed an EGOT-worthy upgrade.
- shopping | Behind the Brand
Where Interior Designers Shop for Dog Stuff
Vogue and Vanity Fair alum Matthew Morris on collaborating with local makers at his design-forward brand, Mr. Dog.
- shopping
The Wild One X HVN Collab Is a Vintage-Lover’s Dream
DJ and designer Harley Viera-Newton lends her prints to a limited-edition collection of collars and leashes.
- behavior
10 Signs Your Cat Has Imprinted on You
Feeling like you have a little shadow these days? Here’s why that’s happening.
- shopping | Behind the Brand
LUNGE Creates Luxe Accessories For Truly Stylish Pets
So your dog can be ready to strut their stuff in honor of New York Fashion Week.
- behavior | Why, Cat?!
Why Does Your Cat Headbutt You? Curious Cat Behavior Explained
Apparently, you should take it as a compliment.
- shopping
My Pet Does Not Hate the Airsign HEPA Vacuum Cleaner
High praise.
- lifestyle
Black Cats: Good Luck Charms or Bad Omens?
August 17 is Black Cat Appreciation Day. Let’s dispel some silly superstitions that haunt them.
- lifestyle
How You Can Test the Waters of Pet Parenthood
How five aspiring pet parents are getting their feet wet by moonlighting as shelter volunteers and dog walkers.
- health
It’s Seriously Uncool to Declaw Your Cat
A cat veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
Calling All LA Cat Lovers
If you can adopt, foster, or donate, Stray Cat Alliance needs your help to care for a “tsunami of kittens.”
- behavior
Does Your Cat Hate Your New Partner?
How to help your kitty warm up to your S.O.
- behavior
Why Do Cats Sleep So Much?
A very sleepy kitty isn’t usually a problem, but watch out for these signs of medical distress.
- shopping
10 NYC-Themed Dog Toys as Iconic as the City Itself
Nothing’s better than summer in the city, except maybe these adorable toys.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Sofie Birkin’s Art Is Feminist, Fantastical, and Fiercely Queer
“I think the relationship between a woman and her animal companion can build out a character a lot — they’re more like witches’ familiars than pets.”
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
How Sassee Walker Is Single-Handedly Saving Brooklyn’s Neediest Cats
“I have the tools to make these cats’ lives better and I use them. I have to.”
- shopping
23 Father’s Day Gifts to Please Your Favorite Cat Dad
He does a lot of work to keep them purring happily. Here’s what you can do for him.
- shopping
29 Best Father’s Day Gifts for Dog Dads
From matching Barbour jackets to rugged hiking packs to denim bandanas that announce he’s ready to mingle, there’s something special for every dog dad this year.
- lifestyle
The Brooklyn Cat Cafe Is Like Something Out of a Hollywood Rom-Com
NYC’s only nonprofit cat cafe is almost too good to be real. Catch their Feline Film Festival this Saturday, June 10.
- lifestyle
A New Flatbush Cats Clinic Is Bringing Affordable Care to Brooklyn
Brooklyn pets and parents can expect their new neighbor to arrive this summer.
- shopping
UnHide’s Faux Fur Dog Bed Is the Stuff Doggie Dreams Are Made of
And the rest of their products are pretty heavenly, too.
- behavior
You Might Be the Reason Your Cat Is So Moody, Study Finds
Good thing they can’t talk about you in therapy.
- health
This Catnip Alternative Will Blow Your Cat’s Mind
If cats had their own TikTok trends, this would be one.
- shopping
Zara’s Pet Collection Is Giving Montessori Influencer Vibes
For those who love a beige moment.
- shopping
16 Perfectly Preppy Tennis-Themed Dog Toys and Accessories
These toys will make your dog the next Serena Williams — and look Wimbledon ready.
- shopping
Have You Ever Seen a Chicer Scratching Post?
Finally, a scratching post that actually looks nice in your home.
- lifestyle
What Your Dog’s Outfit Says About You
Street-style photographer Johnny Cirillo on the rise of puppy peacocking.
- behavior
Does Your Scent Actually Help Calm Your Cat?
They want you around more than your sweaty T-shirt in their carrier, but thanks for the thought.
- shopping
Artist Livia Fălcaru’s Casetify Collection Is the Cat’s Meow
Turn your phone into a work of (her) art.
- lifestyle | Behind the Brand
Just Fred Is Just the Best
The Brooklyn-based, vegan pet accessory brand is advocating for senior dogs and looking damn good doing it.
