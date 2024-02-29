Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Electronic cat toys can seem needlessly complex to the uninitiated. After all, many cats seem perfectly happy swatting at a piece of string on the end of a stick or wrestling with a sachet of catnip opens in a new tab . But just because your cat appreciates the simple things, doesn’t mean they won’t derive pleasure from something with a few more bells and whistles. (Well, not actual bells and whistles, since most cats are quite sensitive to discordant noises, but you know what I mean.)

Benefits of electronic cat toys

“Play is so important for cats,” says certified feline behavior consultant and The Wildest Collective member Cristin Tamburo opens in a new tab , a.k.a. The Cat Counselor opens in a new tab . “It helps to fulfill their natural need to hunt and can strengthen the bond between cat and human. It can also help alleviate behavioral issues, since cats who are properly stimulated are happier and less likely to act out.”

For this reason, Tamburo recommends establishing a regular play routine with your cats and paying special attention to the way your cats like to play. “Some cats like toys they can chase,” she says, “while others prefer cat food puzzles opens in a new tab or things they can wrestle with.” She also recommends having a variety of toys, rotating them every few weeks, and keeping them put away when not in use to help prevent cats from getting bored.

And while Tamburo is especially fond of low-fi, interactive toys like the Turbo Scratcher opens in a new tab or the Cat Dancer Deluxe opens in a new tab , she’s no cat toy luddite. “Electronic toys can be great for cats,” she says. “They are no substitute for human/cat play sessions, but they are an excellent way to keep cats stimulated when humans are busy.” Of course, higher-tech toys do tend to be more expensive, which can be stressful for parents with finicky felines. Fortunately, she has some suggestions to help get your furry friend on board.

“Some cats are hesitant about new things, so I recommend going slowly,” she says. Try laying the new toy out and allowing the cat to investigate it on their own before engaging them directly. If it’s a puzzle game, make sure you show your cat how to use it. Get down on their level and bat at the thing they are supposed to bat at and let them see how it’s done.

And if all else fails, just add catnip. “Seventy percent of cats respond to catnip, so spraying the toys with a catnip spray (From the Field opens in a new tab is her personal favorite) can help entice them to play.” Finally, consider ending play sessions with a treat. Since play is linked to a cat’s hunting instincts, a treat allows them to complete their prey sequence and will help motivate them to play again.

11 Best Electronic Cat Toys

Here are our top picks for the best electronic cat toys that’ll actually keep your kitty entertained.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Koackl Rechargeable Laser Pointer Cat Toy opens in a new tab $ 10 $ 8 $ 8 You can’t go wrong with a classic laser pointer. This particular one has a strong beam, which makes it a good option day or night. Plus, it is rechargeable. “There is a lot of debate surrounding laser pointers, since they can cause frustration in some cats,” says Tamburo. “Personally, I feel they are a good option for most cats, so long as you end the laser play session on something tangible, such as a toy or a treat.” $8 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Saolife Automatic Cat Laser opens in a new tab $ 29 $ 16 $ 16 If you’re looking to up your laser pointer game, go for this automatic, 360 degree range option. It comes with three modes of different colors and speeds. Remember to follow Tamburo’s advice even if you aren’t controlling the laser, though, and end the play session with a tangible toy or treat. $16 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Mouse for Cats opens in a new tab No iPad will ever replace human-cat interaction, but this game’s a super fun choice for the tech-inclined cat. “In the over thousand cats I’ve worked with, I’ve met very few that were not interested in this game,” Tamburo says. “[It] gives them the visual stimulation of watching the mice run around on the screen and even fulfills some of their hunting needs.” Shop Apple opens in a new tab