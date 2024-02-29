11 High-Tech Toys Your Cat Will Go Wild For
Stoke your little lion’s hunting instinct with these electronic cat toys.
Electronic cat toys can seem needlessly complex to the uninitiated. After all, many cats seem perfectly happy swatting at a piece of string on the end of a stick or wrestling with a sachet of catnipopens in a new tab. But just because your cat appreciates the simple things, doesn’t mean they won’t derive pleasure from something with a few more bells and whistles. (Well, not actual bells and whistles, since most cats are quite sensitive to discordant noises, but you know what I mean.)
Benefits of electronic cat toys
“Play is so important for cats,” says certified feline behavior consultant and The Wildest Collective member Cristin Tamburoopens in a new tab, a.k.a. The Cat Counseloropens in a new tab. “It helps to fulfill their natural need to hunt and can strengthen the bond between cat and human. It can also help alleviate behavioral issues, since cats who are properly stimulated are happier and less likely to act out.”
For this reason, Tamburo recommends establishing a regular play routine with your cats and paying special attention to the way your cats like to play. “Some cats like toys they can chase,” she says, “while others prefer cat food puzzlesopens in a new tab or things they can wrestle with.” She also recommends having a variety of toys, rotating them every few weeks, and keeping them put away when not in use to help prevent cats from getting bored.
And while Tamburo is especially fond of low-fi, interactive toys like the Turbo Scratcheropens in a new tab or the Cat Dancer Deluxeopens in a new tab, she’s no cat toy luddite. “Electronic toys can be great for cats,” she says. “They are no substitute for human/cat play sessions, but they are an excellent way to keep cats stimulated when humans are busy.” Of course, higher-tech toys do tend to be more expensive, which can be stressful for parents with finicky felines. Fortunately, she has some suggestions to help get your furry friend on board.
“Some cats are hesitant about new things, so I recommend going slowly,” she says. Try laying the new toy out and allowing the cat to investigate it on their own before engaging them directly. If it’s a puzzle game, make sure you show your cat how to use it. Get down on their level and bat at the thing they are supposed to bat at and let them see how it’s done.
And if all else fails, just add catnip. “Seventy percent of cats respond to catnip, so spraying the toys with a catnip spray (From the Fieldopens in a new tab is her personal favorite) can help entice them to play.” Finally, consider ending play sessions with a treat. Since play is linked to a cat’s hunting instincts, a treat allows them to complete their prey sequence and will help motivate them to play again.
11 Best Electronic Cat Toys
Here are our top picks for the best electronic cat toys that’ll actually keep your kitty entertained.
Charles Manning
Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanningopens in a new tab.
