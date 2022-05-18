Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Ware of the Dog opens in a new tab is branching out. To cats! Cat toys, to be specific. And man are they cute. Founder Jackie Rosenthal believes that the best pet toys are ones you don’t mind seeing around your house and thus has designed a suite of 10 attractive, clever, and adorably crafty toys for cats of all ages and persuasions. Made with 100 percent natural wool and stuffed with catnip, they are just the thing for stylish felines and the pet parents who live to spoil them.

There’s the classic wool mouse opens in a new tab , of course — brightly colored and measuring around six inches long. The Swiss cheese wedge opens in a new tab — you know, to attract the wool mouse. And the wool shrimp opens in a new tab , for cats who enjoy a little surf with their turf. For jock-ish cats, there’s a trio of small felted balls of the baseball, football, and soccer variety opens in a new tab . And for more intellectual, paleontologically-minded cats, there’s an adorable green wool dinosaur opens in a new tab .

There’s also a chocolate-dipped ice cream cone opens in a new tab — perfect for cats who love dairy, even though it is bad for them — and a little chocolate kiss opens in a new tab . Although, honestly, that one looks like a cross between a poop emoji and a hacky sack, which might not sound terribly appealing to you or me, but to a cat it is *chef’s kiss*, I assure you. And last, but certainly not least is the wool Pop-Tart opens in a new tab , which comes in two “flavors”: strawberry and blueberry.