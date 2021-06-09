The Coolest Gifts for Cat Dads · The Wildest

Skip to main content

The Coolest Gifts for Cat Dads

Punk? Professional? Fashionable? We’ve got every cat dad covered for Father’s Day.

by Charles Manning
June 9, 2021
man sitting on couch with cat
Magui RF / Shutterstock
The letter "W" from the Wildest logo

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Father’s Day is June 20th and cat dads deserve some love. You know, in addition to all the cat cuddles they’re sure to be getting already. We discovered that shopping for cat dads is actually easier than shopping for other dads and had a lot of fun rounding up these gifts for all kinds of feline fathers — from the Clash fans to mid-century modern aficionados. And, of course, those who have a sense of humor…what cat dad doesn’t?

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

TAU Homes Store Conical Cat Cave
TAU Homes Store Conical Cat Cave
$70

Does your cat daddy like selvage jeans, microbrews, and beard oil? Then he will absolutely love this modern, sleek, felt cat house. It zips together for easy assembly (and disassembly) and the inside cushion is removable and machine washable.

$70 at Amazon
Cute Cowboy Cat Enamel Pin
Cute Cowboy Cat Enamel Pin
$9

Look at him. He’s so chubby! And he’s got a cowboy hat and an adorable little bandana. He’s a mouser at the local saloon and clearly very good at his job. Who wouldn’t love this pin? 

$9 at Amazon
PetnPurr Cactus Cat Scratcher
PetnPurr Cactus Cat Scratcher
$35
$33

Everyone loves a cactus — they are the heartiest of plants that thrive on neglectful under-watering. This isn’t a real cactus, obviously. It’s a cat scratching post that looks like a cactus, which is pretty cool. It needs literally zero watering and will actually look nice in a cat dad’s apartment in a kitschy-cool design-y sort of way. Unlike every other plain beige cat scratching post you’ve ever seen. 

$33 at Amazon
Berkley Illustration for Tattly Punk Cat Temporary Tattoo
Berkley Illustration for Tattly Punk Cat Temporary Tattoo
$5

The product description reads: “In his first life he was a high school dropout who clawed his way through Brooklyn’s underground punk scene of the early ’00s.” Berkley Illustration has a few cat tat designs available on Tattly, but this one definitely feels the most badass (in an inimitably adorable sort of way).  

$5 at Tattly Temporary Tattoos
Sikoon Enclosed Cat Litter Box
Sikoon Enclosed Cat Litter Box
$130

This litter box has major MCM vibes, right? Like, to the point where you actually won’t mind looking at it every day. Not all cats like enclosed litter boxes, and this one is really only appropriate for smaller cats, but it’s easy to clean and damn nice looking. It features a grated interior step to trap litter, an integrated air filter, and a cute matching scoop.

$130 at Amazon
Mad Labs Tees “Paws” Cat and Mouse T-Shirt
Mad Labs Tees “Paws” Cat and Mouse T-Shirt
$18

The novelty cat T-shirt well is deep. So deep. So if cat T-shirts are their thing, there are certainly a ton to choose from, but this one is graphic and cool and it doesn’t scream “Look! There’s a cat on my shirt!” At least, not at first glance. 

$18 at Amazon
Pidan Cat Harness and Leash
Pidan Cat Harness and Leash
$19
$14

Does your cat like going for walks? Probably not, but give it a try! At least this way you can take them outside once in a while. And look, while the vast majority of cat collars and harnesses are truly hideous, this one actually looks good. The print is cool, the colors are nice, and it’s pretty minimal — so your cat won’t hate wearing it. 

$14 at Amazon
Lingvistov Custom Cat Illustration
Lingvistov Custom Cat Illustration
$100

Immortalize their cat in the form of a super-charming drawing from Russian artist collective Lingvistov. They can even compile a family portrait of cat and dad together in the setting of your choice. Just upload your reference photos and let them get to work. You might have to wait a little while for the final product, but it will be well worth it. Follow them on IG to see more examples of custom work @lingvistov

$100 at Lingvistov
EZWOO Mini Cat Patches
EZWOO Mini Cat Patches
$8

Sometimes high-fashion brands will use small novelty patches on the right breast of basic men’s polos, sweatshirts, and T-shirts to make them feel a little more special. You know, instead of just stitching a logo there. Marc Jacobs used to do it a lot, as do French brands like AMI. So buy these patches, pick whichever cat looks the most like theirs, then stitch it onto a basic sweatshirt from American Apparel and you’ll actually have a cool and unique fashion DIY on your hands. 

$8 at Amazon
Quest Paws Pet Hair Remover
Quest Paws Pet Hair Remover
$10

Cats are wonderful, blessed gifts to the world, but the hair they leave behind on your clothes, furniture, and rugs? Not so much. This nifty little tool will help a cad dad de-fur their stuff, and unlike most tools intended for this purpose, this one actually looks nice and is 100 percent plastic-free. 

$10 at Quest Paws

Charles Manning

Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanning.

Related articles