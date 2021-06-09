The Coolest Gifts for Cat Dads

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Father’s Day is June 20th and cat dads deserve some love. You know, in addition to all the cat cuddles they’re sure to be getting already. We discovered that shopping for cat dads is actually easier than shopping for other dads and had a lot of fun rounding up these gifts for all kinds of feline fathers — from the Clash fans to mid-century modern aficionados. And, of course, those who have a sense of humor…what cat dad doesn’t?

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab PetnPurr Cactus Cat Scratcher opens in a new tab $ 35 $ 33 $ 33 Everyone loves a cactus — they are the heartiest of plants that thrive on neglectful under-watering. This isn’t a real cactus, obviously. It’s a cat scratching post that looks like a cactus, which is pretty cool. It needs literally zero watering and will actually look nice in a cat dad’s apartment in a kitschy-cool design-y sort of way. Unlike every other plain beige cat scratching post you’ve ever seen. $33 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Lingvistov Custom Cat Illustration opens in a new tab $ 100 Immortalize their cat in the form of a super-charming drawing from Russian artist collective Lingvistov. They can even compile a family portrait of cat and dad together in the setting of your choice. Just upload your reference photos and let them get to work. You might have to wait a little while for the final product, but it will be well worth it. Follow them on IG to see more examples of custom work @lingvistov $100 at Lingvistov opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab EZWOO Mini Cat Patches opens in a new tab $ 8 Sometimes high-fashion brands will use small novelty patches on the right breast of basic men’s polos, sweatshirts, and T-shirts to make them feel a little more special. You know, instead of just stitching a logo there. Marc Jacobs used to do it a lot, as do French brands like AMI. So buy these patches, pick whichever cat looks the most like theirs, then stitch it onto a basic sweatshirt from American Apparel and you’ll actually have a cool and unique fashion DIY on your hands. $8 at Amazon opens in a new tab