puppy
- behavior
How to Use Dog Treats for Training
Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things.
- behavior
How to Train a Dog Not to Jump
The Wildest Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out.
- behavior
How to Train a Puppy Not to Bite
Those little razor teeth are no fun.
- health
Can Puppies Lose Their Teeth? Baby Teeth In Puppies
Whether you should save them for the tooth fairy is another issue entirely.
- health
When Can a Puppy Leave Their Mom?
Of course, you’re their parent, too. But they need their biological mom for as long as possible.
- health
When Can a Puppy Get a Rabies Shot?
And what you should expect after they receive it.
- behavior
How Young Dogs Can Benefit From Having an Older Dog Mentor
Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus.
- lifestyle
7 Myths About Rescue Animals—Debunked
For starters: No, they’re not all traumatized and yes, you can find a purebred puppy at a shelter.
- lifestyle
Millennials Are Choosing Pets Over Kids, Study Finds
A study found that millennials are choosing pets over kids. Here’s why.
- behavior
Why You Shouldn’t Be Skeptical of Positive Training Methods
It is powerful enough, even for the tough cases, and it is the best choice—here’s why.
- shopping
Doggie Dental Care: How to Choose the Best Toothbrush for a Puppy
Those pearly whites need all the attention they can get.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Nibble on Me?
Those little teeth are sweet, but they definitely don’t feel good on your hand.
- behavior
There Is More Than One “Right” Way to Socialize Your Puppy
Take it slow. This process should never feel like speed-dating.
- lifestyle
Forget Goat Yoga. Jessamyn Stanley Practices With Her Pets
Turn those barks and meows into namastes.
- behavior
How to Calm a Puppy Down
Yes, it is possible.
- behavior
What Are Dog Communication Buttons? And How to Use Them
Cognitive Science professor Dr. Federico Rossano on how Bunny, TikTok’s “talking” dog, is sparking change in how we communicate with our pets.
- behavior
9 Myths About Your Puppy—Busted By a Behaviorist
The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true.
- health
Can Dogs Get Hiccups? Why It Happens and What to Do
In addition to being adorable, it’s nothing to worry about.
- shopping
The Best Chew Bones for Puppies in 2024
Give them an alternative to your shoes.
- lifestyle
How to Remove Dog Pee and Other Stains From Carpet—Without Harsh Chemicals
The next time your dog pees on your favorite rug, be prepared with this simple, three-step method.
- lifestyle
The Perfect Dog Breed for Every Star Sign
Vogue UK’s astrologer Alice Bell forecasts each zodiac sign’s relationship compatibility—with your dog.
- behavior
Nature vs. Nurture: Does Your Parenting Style Influence Your Pet’s Behavior?
Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality.
- lifestyle
The 10 Best Non-Toxic House Plants for Dogs
Brb, running out to buy air plants and succulents.
- behavior
5 Important Puppy Behavioral Milestones to Keep Track Of
Your little cutie is growing up in many ways—look out for these big stages as they do.
- behavior
How to Teach Your Dog to Poop in the Snow
Snow days are fun—until your pup needs to do their thing outside.
- shopping
18 Best Interactive Dog Puzzle Toys
Let the games begin.
- nutrition
Blue Ridge Beef Has Recalled Puppy and Kitten Food in These 16 States
Here’s what you need to know if you think your pet has been affected.
- behavior
Single Puppy Syndrome: One-Puppy Litter
One doesn’t have to be the loneliest number when it comes to your dog.
- health
Vets Are at High Risk For Compassion Fatigue—Here Are 4 Ways You Can Help
It’s extra important to be nice to the vet in your life.
- behavior
How to Crate Train a Puppy at Night
It’ll make life easier for both of you—eventually.
- behavior
Dogs Who Are Easy to Train: Top 10 Easiest Dogs to Train
Spoiler: It’s not about the breed. But these pups are pretty brainy.
- behavior
Why Is My Puppy Whining?
It’s the saddest sound in the world.
- behavior
5 Tips to Prevent Your Dog from Peeing on the Christmas Tree
Make sure your pup doesn’t “decorate” your tree.
- lifestyle
Shelter Pets Deserve Christmas Gifts, Too
Seriously, you can donate to shelters just by shopping!
- lifestyle
Why Napping With Your Pet Is Actually Good for You
This study says you benefit from a power nap. Guess what? So does your cat or dog.
- behavior
How To Stop a Dog From Pulling on the Leash
Dog trainer Karen B. London promises you’re not doomed to be pulled down the street forever.
- health
Does Your Dog Need a Flu Shot?
“Sick as a dog” isn’t just a phrase.
- shopping
16 Best Dog Beds Recommended By Experts
Our dogs sleep with us, too. But these trainer-recommended dog beds — from indestructible ones for puppies to orthopedic options for seniors — are the next best thing.
- behavior
How Do I Stop My Dog From Counter Surfing?
Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell’s pro tips for keeping paws off your charcuterie platter this holiday season.
- behavior
Overexcited Dog? How to Calm A Dog Down
If your dog loses their sh*t over anything—from a squirrel to a guest. Here are some tips to curtail that.
- health
The Holidays Are Prime Time for Pancreatitis—Here’s How to Protect Your Dog
With all the festivities (and eating!) afoot, it’s extra important to know how to prevent the disease.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Sweet Potatoes?
Add it to the list of healthy human superfoods pups can eat, too.
- behavior
Separation Anxiety in Dogs
Does your dog freak out when you head for the door? Here’s some advice.
- shopping
How We Chose the Winners For Best in Show 2023
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
- behavior
How to Integrate Training Into Your Puppy’s Daily Life
Here are some tips for fitting training into your action-packed schedule.
- behavior
Be My Guest: Training Your Dog in Social Graces
Because nobody wants your pup eating the host’s charcuterie platter.
- health
Rawhide is a Raw Deal
The six dangers of rawhide dog bones.
- lifestyle
5 Ways to Have a Halloween Your Dog Will Fondly Remember
A.k.a. a night that won’t turn into a spooky-scary time at the emergency vet.
- behavior
Does Your Dog Think Every Day is Hump Day?
Advice on how to deal with your dog’s humping habit.
- shopping
Where Interior Designers Shop for Dog Stuff
Vogue and Vanity Fair alum Matthew Morris on collaborating with local makers at his design-forward brand, Mr. Dog.
- lifestyle
Why You Should Not Get a Puppy on Craigslist
Puppy mills and animal traffickers are tricking Craigslist users into purchasing dangerously — sometimes terminally — sick dogs.
- lifestyle
Money Talks: The Dollars of Dog Parenthood
We crunched some numbers and yup, they’re worth every penny.
- behavior
10 Signs Your Dog Has Imprinted On You
This has nothing to do with a werewolf named Jacob in a series called Twilight, but here’s what it is all about.
- health
Get Shorty: All You Need to Know About Bulldogs
So chill! So wrinkly! So allergic!
- behavior
How to Properly Introduce Two Pups
There’s a lot more to it than sniffing each other’s butts.
- behavior
Is Your Dog Tricky to Train? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Feel Guilty
It’s important to remember that dogs are individuals, so training isn’t one-size-fits-all.
- lifestyle
10 Things to Consider Before Adopting a Pet
It’s a big decision, so check these boxes before you sign on the dotted line.
- health
Which Pet Insurance Company Is Right for You?
We compared the top insurers so you don’t have to.
- health
What’s the Deal with Pet Insurance?
It covers your pet so you can get that broken leg fixed — while keeping your wallet happy.
- health
9 Tips For Saving Money At the Vet
Ways to lower your bill — without compromising your pet’s health.
- behavior
What to Expect at Puppy Socialization Classes
A dog behaviorist schools us on why puppy classes are more about socializing than getting straight As.
- behavior
Puppy Fear Periods: Why is My Dog Scared All of a Sudden?
Turns out, adolescence isn’t just tough for humans—it can be hard on dogs, too.
- health
How Often Should You Wash Your Dog?
“If your dog is stinky or looks dirty, wash ’em!” Plus more pro tips from LA dog groomer Jess Rona.
- behavior
Puppy Training 101: How to Train a Puppy
You gotta start somewhere.
- behavior
Dog Life Stages: Puppy Adolescence Is Only a Phase
What to expect when your perfect puppy hits that unruly stage.
- health
11 of the Best Dog Grooming Products
Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes.
- health
The Definitive Guide to Choosing Safe Dog Toys
Tips for pet parents who want their pups to have safe fun.
- health
Puppy Grooming 101: Tips for Grooming Your New Puppy
Celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona’s puppy grooming pro tips.
- nutrition
Could Fish Reduce Your Pet’s Carbon Footprint? It’s Complicated
All those cartoons of cats staring longingly at fish bowls might not be so far off. A new study suggests seafood in your pets’ diet could help sustainably meet the world’s protein needs.
- shopping
8 Best Dog Harnesses For When Collars Don’t Cut It
Experts pick the best harnesses for every kind of dog — from flat-faced breeds to tiny teacups to escape artists.
- behavior
When to Start Training a Puppy: a Complete Puppy Training Schedule By Age
Your puppy training schedule, from eight weeks to six months. Let’s do this.
- behavior
“Why Won’t My Dog Walk Outside?”
Dog behaviorist Karen B. London’s 7 tips to help get your parked pet moving.
- behavior
“How Do I Get My Dog to Stop Pulling on the Leash?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for turning a stressful walk into a chill stroll.
- behavior
A Crash Course on Dog Agility Training
5 reasons to get your dog in the agility game, from burning energy to building confidence.
- behavior
How to Socialize a Puppy
Everything you need to know to get your new addition off to a good start.
- health
When Should You Spay or Neuter Your Dog?
The research is confusing — here are some guidelines.