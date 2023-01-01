dog food
- nutrition
Eukanuba and Canine Companions Expands Their Partnership to Help Service Dogs Thrive
The 30-plus year long partnership between the pet food brand and service dog organization now includes VCA Animal Hospitals.
- shopping
It’s Kismet: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Launch a Lifestyle Pets Brand
The parents of four dogs put their in-home “focus group” to good use on this collab with the Street Vet.
- lifestyle
3 Ways to Make Sure Your Pet Food Packaging Actually Gets Recycled
With the help of innovative waste-management company TerraCycle, it’s easier than you think.
- lifestyle
8 Ways to Be a More Eco-Friendly Pet Parent
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon footprint. (Pawprint? You get it.)
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Potatoes?
We know they are your adorable little potato, but can they snack on one?
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Celery?
Sure, they can have a bite—if they want one.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Corn?
A few kernels are fine—but keep it off the cob.
- shopping
13 Black-Owned Pet Brands You Should Absolutely Shop
Customized meals, sustainable toys, handmade sweaters, and more.
- nutrition
How Many Cups Are in a Pound of Dog Food?
Figure out how long that big bag will last you.
- shopping
8 Best Fresh Food Delivery Services For Dogs
Feeding your dog healthy whole foods is easier than ever.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Cheese?
We know they want to — but how much is safe?
- nutrition
Blue Ridge Beef Has Recalled Puppy and Kitten Food in These 16 States
Here’s what you need to know if you think your pet has been affected.
- shopping
The Pet Dream House Wants Your Dog to Play With Their Food
No more cleaning up saliva-covered kibble.
- nutrition
Which Christmas Foods Can My Dog Eat?
From turkey to stuffing, find out which festive foods it’s safe to sneak your pup from the table.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Mango?
The delicious fruit is safe in moderation.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Shrimp?
Is your pup a seafood fan? Find out everything you need to know about feeding them shrimp.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Broccoli?
Find out how to safely get your pup their greens.
- health
The Holidays Are Prime Time for Pancreatitis—Here’s How to Protect Your Dog
With all the festivities (and eating!) afoot, it’s extra important to know how to prevent the disease.
- nutrition
How a Former MIT Engineer Became a Human-Grade Dog Food Mastermind
Katie Spies tells The Wildest how she’s changing the nutrition game with her human-grade raw pet food company.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Sweet Potatoes?
Add it to the list of healthy human superfoods pups can eat, too.
- shopping
How We Chose the Winners For Best in Show 2023
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
- nutrition
Recipe for Seeded Dog Biscuits
Learn how to make your own basic dog biscuits packed with nutritious seeds and sweet apples.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Oranges?
Yes and no. Learn how to safely feed citrus to your pup.
- nutrition
8 Invasive Species Treats That Are Welcome in Your Dog’s Bowl
The pet food industry wants to rebalance ecosystems one green crab treat and nutria snack at a time. Here are some options to shop from.
- nutrition
Fall Favorite Recipe: Pumpkin and Peanut Butter Dog Treats
Jack-o’-lantern not required.
- shopping
Latinx-Owned Pet Brands You Can Support Beyond Hispanic Heritage Month
Hispanic Heritage Month should be celebrated all year with these toys and treats from these businesses.
- shopping
26 Spooky Pet Toys and Treats to Haunt Your House
October is so cute it’s scary.
- nutrition
10 Superfoods to Share With Your Dog
From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl.
- nutrition
Everything You Need to Know About the Raw-Food Diet For Dogs
The feeding practice is popular — should you try it?
- nutrition
Could Fish Reduce Your Pet’s Carbon Footprint? It’s Complicated
All those cartoons of cats staring longingly at fish bowls might not be so far off. A new study suggests seafood in your pets’ diet could help sustainably meet the world’s protein needs.
- nutrition
Wholesome Homemade Dog Food Recipes: Vet-Approved Starter Recipe
All it takes is healthy ingredients and a slow cooker.
- nutrition
Can Your Dog Eat Watermelon?
Yep, you can share watermelon with your pup — but there are a few safety tips to keep in mind.
- nutrition
Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski’s New Catchphrase Is “No More Boring Bowls”
And with the launch of their new dog food line at their joint pet brand, Yummers, it’s going to stay that way.
- nutrition
9 of the Best Food Trucks For Dogs in the US
From Tails Wagon in Charleston to Denver’s Bone Apétreat, there’s no shortage of pet-friendly options — or relevant puns.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Tomatoes?
Bite-size pieces of ripe, red tomatoes are safe — but you should skip on the marinara sauce.
- shopping
Christian Siriano and Greenies Are Fighting Dental Disease With Fashion
The designer created new “houndstoothless” trenchcoats for a good cause.
- nutrition
Everything You Need to Know About Your Dog’s Nutrition
From kibble to homemade food, this guide will help you learn the fundamentals of dog nutrition.
- nutrition
Unraveling the Grain-Free Dog Food Debate: Examining the Potential Link to Canine Heart Disease
The Wildest Collective member and integrative veterinarian Dr. Lindsey Wendt shares advice on a sometimes controversial, always changing topic.
- shopping
Pet Project LA Is a “Pet Store Slash Therapy Session”
Come for the pet accessories, toys, treats, and more. Stay for the community (and all the pretty things).
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Rice? And More Importantly, Should They?
Yes, actually. Just follow these guidelines.
- nutrition
Celebrity Chef Dan Churchill’s Frozen Blueberry Dog Treat Recipe
A sweet snack to keep your pup cool during the dog days of summer.
- nutrition
9 Healthy Summer Snacks to Share With Your Dog
Your pup wants in on your crudité platter.
- nutrition
Migos Dog Keeps Things Fresh For You and Your Pup
The Malibu-based brand offers fresh food, supplements, and recipes for the discerning doggie diner.
- shopping
Loobani Is TikTok’s Favorite Dog Feeder
The tool can help slow down mealtime and reduce stress — not to mention, it’s tons of fun for pups.
- nutrition
This Pet Superfood Brand Will Spark Joy in Your Life
Bundle x Joy is all about bringing cheer to pet parenthood — and your dog’s balanced diet.
- nutrition
8 Protein Bars That Will Have Your Dog in Better Shape Than Jason Momoa
The meal supplements are no longer reserved for gym rats — active canines can also indulge in the quick treats.
- nutrition
Score Nutritious Treats For Your Environmentalist Pup From Pulp Habits
Eco Bites has upcycled vegetable pulp, sustainable insect protein, and is packed with vitamins. Your vet is already thrilled.
- lifestyle
One Bulk-Bin Kibble Brand’s Plan to Save the Planet
A new Petco initiative aims to keep 50,000 dog food bags out of landfills each year.
- shopping
Chris Evans Has Teamed Up With Jinx to Create the “Dog Dream Box”
And good news: The packaging features Captain America and his pup.
- nutrition
9 Peanut Butter Options Your Pup Will Obsess Over
The perfect complement to your pet’s adorably salty personality.
- nutrition
10 Fruits and Vegetables That Your Dog Can Feast On
Indulge your pup (safely) with these delicious and healthy snacks.
- nutrition
6 Raw Food Brands For Dogs to Devour
Plus, two nutritionists discuss the pros and cons of the feeding trend.
- nutrition
Is Cultured Meat the Future of Sustainable Pet Food?
The Because, Animals co-founder on the eco-friendly way we could feed our pets.
- nutrition
How to Cook a Wholesome Meatloaf For Your Dog
This dog-friendly recipe is so not your mom’s meatloaf — which is a good thing.
- nutrition
How You Can Easily Manage Your Dog’s Weight
Keep your pup’s weight down, and you could add years to their life. What’s better than that?
- nutrition
7 Automatic Pet Feeders That Will Make Every Meal an Event
Go ahead, make your morning routine a little easier.
- nutrition
Your Pet Can Go Gourmet With These Quail-Egg Treats
A bonus: They’re a great source of protein, vitamins, and minerals.
- nutrition
9 Food Toppers That Will Make Your Dog Actually Want to Eat Dinner
If your dog suffers from mealtime boredom, spice up their food bowl with one of these tasty toppers.
- shopping
10 Dog Food Containers You Didn’t Know You Needed
Because your dog is plotting how to break into their stash.
- nutrition
Peanut Butter Is the Best Snack. Can Your Dog Have It?
Elvis famously loved peanut butter. So, can your “Hound dog” lap it up, too?
- nutrition
Should You Put Your Dog on a Low-Calorie Diet?
Diet culture is a tricky thing — for pets, too.
- nutrition
How to Make Homemade Dog Kibble
Learn how to make dry dog food with this easy homemade dog kibble dish.
- nutrition
A Digestible Guide to Healthy Dog Food
How to pick the right grub for your pup when there are So. Many. Choices.
- nutrition
6 Mushroom Superfoods that Won’t Turn Your Dog Into a Zombie
Nothing to fear here The Last of Us fans — ’shrooms are great immune-boosters.
- nutrition
Are Celebrity Chefs Feeding Their Pets Five-Star Meals?
These expert-approved recipes will help you use all the food in your kitchen.
- nutrition
Dog Child Is the Ultimate Cheat Sheet to Home Cooking For Your Dog
Founder Nicole Marchand has made home cooking easier with upcycled ingredients.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Bread?
The short answer: yes — in moderation. It’s better to go easy on this carb-heavy treat.
- nutrition
Can My Dog Eat Bananas?
Yep — bananas are a healthy and delicious treat for your pup.