cat toys
- shopping
It’s Amazon Pet Day: Here Are the 33 Best Deals for Spoiling Your Bestie
It’s time to splurge on your BFF.
- lifestyle
8 Ways to Be a More Eco-Friendly Pet Parent
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon footprint. (Pawprint? You get it.)
- shopping
These 4 Toys Act Like Prey to Satisfy All Your Cat’s Hunter Instincts
Your kitty will thank you.
- shopping
11 High-Tech Toys Your Cat Will Go Wild For
Stoke your little lion’s hunting instinct with these electronic cat toys.
- shopping
The Best Toys for Kittens in 2024
They love to play, and you need to keep them busy. Here you go.
- shopping
14 Swoon-Worthy Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Your Cat
Catnip-stuffed roses, blush-pink cat caves, heart-shaped scratchers, and more ways to show your kitty some love this V-day.
- shopping
22 Best Amazon Products for Pets—According to Reviewers
Reviewers (aka real pet parents) picked these best-selling, highest-rated toys, probiotics, poop bags, and more.
- shopping
9 Subscription Boxes Your Cat Will Thank You for Endlessly
Curated treats, toys, and catnip. What more could a cat ask for—besides the cardboard the toys arrived in?
- shopping
How Lambwolf Collective Made Pet “Play Objects” a Thing
The pet lifestyle brand’s creations are simply too pretty to be called toys. (The rest of their accessories are pretty gorgeous, too.)
- lifestyle
Shelter Pets Deserve Christmas Gifts, Too
Seriously, you can donate to shelters just by shopping!
- shopping
What Should I Get My Cat For the Holidays?
Spoil your kitty with the best this holiday season.
- shopping
40 Cyber Monday Deals Your Pet Is Begging You Not to Miss
All the best savings for you and your pet to cash in on Cyber Monday.
- shopping
How We Chose the Winners For Best in Show 2023
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
- shopping
The Best Amazon Prime Day Pet Deals to Shop Now
October 11 is the last day to take advantage of major deals!
- shopping
26 Spooky Pet Toys and Treats to Haunt Your House
October is so cute it’s scary.
- shopping
Everything You Need to Know About October’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Plus, get early savings on some must-have pet products.
- behavior
Not All Cat Toys Are Created Equal
Here are the toys that will motivate your pet to get in the game.
- shopping
42 Best Labor Day Deals for Pets
From Dyson’s pet hair vacuum to Fable’s coveted crate, a post-summer oasis awaits everyone in the fam.
- shopping
33 Items You and Your Pet Need To Finish Out Your Dream Barbie Summer
Here, pet parents — and their stylish cats and dogs — are “kenough.”
- shopping
This Ripple Rug Is the Perfect Activity For Your Easily Bored Kitty
The best toy to keep your cat focused, entertained, and deterred from scratching the furniture.
- shopping
You Can Transfer Your Woo-Woo Crystal Habit to Your Stressed-Out Cat
Merci Collective founder Chani Ronez on her new collection of crystal and catnip-infused toys for cats.
- shopping
7 Cat Kicker Toys That Will Help Your Cat Beat Their Boredom
The cat kicker toys that will keep your cat booked and busy (and kicking like they’re Megan Rapinoe).
- shopping
MoMA Has the Pop-Up Store of Your Artsy Pet Parent Dreams
A watermelon-shaped litter box, crocheted toys, and harnesses and leashes that come in colors your favorite TikTok influencer would envy.
- shopping
Pet Project LA Is a “Pet Store Slash Therapy Session”
Come for the pet accessories, toys, treats, and more. Stay for the community (and all the pretty things).
- shopping
The Ultimate Shopping List for Your New Cat
It’s National Kitten Day! Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents.
- shopping
14 Food-Themed Toys to Tease Your Cat
From burritos to baguettes, these catnip-stuffed toys may curb your cat’s munchies.
- shopping
53 Deals That Will Have Your Pet Stoked For Memorial Day 2023
Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.
- shopping
Katie Beth Miedaner Is Giving Visibility to Disabled Pets One Skincare Routine At a Time
Self-care with a side of cats.
- shopping
The 5 Best Interactive Cat Toys By Nina Ottosson
The puzzle toys that’ll unleash your cat’s inner cougar.
- shopping
Zara’s Pet Collection Is Giving Montessori Influencer Vibes
For those who love a beige moment.
- shopping
The Best Catnip Toys and Treats That’ll Have Your Cat Riding High
Let the purring, drooling, and chasing invisible butterflies commence.
- behavior
Why Does Your Cat Wake You Up at Night?
You want to sleep, your cat wants to party. Here’s how to deal.
- behavior
How to Play With Your Cat
Cat behaviorist Cristin Tamburo’s got a game plan.
- shopping
9 “TikTok Made Me Buy It” Pet Must Haves
When the algorithm knows you’re a sucker for dog and cat supplies.
- shopping
Cats and Cacti — a Winning Combination
The mythical Cactus Cat inspires these prickly pear-themed cat accessories.
- shopping
The Best Puzzles to Unleash Your Cat’s Inner Einstein
Genius takes many forms. Could your cat be one?
- shopping
Boba&Vespa Is On a Zero-Waste Journey That Revolves Around Your Pet
Inspired by two very happy cats, this brand aims to turn your pet into an eco-conscious consumer.
- shopping
This Plush Carrot-Puzzle Toy Will Satiate Your Food-Motivated Cat
Finally, something engaging to distract them from...real food.
- shopping
Enter Your Meredith Era With These Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Products
Use the occasion of T.S.’s 33rd birthday to treat your pet like royalty (a.k.a. Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin Swift).
- shopping
15 Gifts Your Cat Will Love More Than Discarded Wrapping Paper
Gucci collars, mochi-inspired toys, sculptural scratchers, and more presents for kitties to sink their teeth (or claws) into.
- shopping
7 of Chelsy Christina’s Favorite Eco-Friendly Cat Products
The organic catnip, faux dryer balls, and patchwork jacket endorsed by the eco-influencer and her kitties, Chanel and Chai.
- shopping
Welp, Amazon’s Having Another Prime Day Sale
Pet parents, it’s time to race to Amazon for this bonus discount moment.
- shopping
The Best Labor Day Sales to Give Your Pets the Snuggliest Fall
From Dyson’s pet hair vacuum to Fable’s coveted crate, a post-summer oasis awaits everyone in the fam.
- shopping
Modernbeast is a New Brand of Nonprofit
Co-founder Hope Reiners on designing sustainable pet products and donating 100% of the profits to animal rescues.
- shopping
Ware of the Dog Makes Cat Toys?!
The indie dog brand has designed 10 adorably crafty catnip-stuffed toys.
- shopping
Remy Morimoto Park’s Gift Guide for Cat Parents
The wellness influencer shares a few of her kitten Sesame’s favorite things, from an eco-friendly cat wand to a Scandi-style elevated bowl.
- lifestyle
How to Marie Kondo Your Pet’s Toy Collection
5 tips for decluttering dog and cat toys, according to KonMari certified consultants.
- behavior
How to Ease Your (Cat’s) Return-to-Office Anxiety
A veterinarian and a behaviorist’s tips for preparing your cat for your new WFO schedule.
- lifestyle
Ode to an Empty Cardboard Box
The gift that keeps on giving.
- shopping
Bite-Sized Stocking Stuffers For Cats (and Cat People)
Candy cane-themed treats, Christmas light-inspired toys, catnip-infused “wine,” and more.
- shopping
Catluminati’s Holiday Gift Picks for His Cat Scamper
The TikTok star endorses everyone’s favorite floppy fish, a jungle-themed playhouse, and a heated bed as gifts cat parents can’t go wrong with.
- shopping
What Moshow is Gifting His Cat Co-Stars
The cat rapper is wrapping up electric mice, laser pointers, and silvervine sticks this holiday season.
- shopping
Sustainable Holiday Gifts for Eco-Conscious Cats
Biodegradable catnip toys, bamboo cat caves, organic cat grass, and more!
- shopping
Unique Holiday Gifts for Cat Lovers
For every cat, there’s a cat lover. And for every cat lover, there’s a perfect gift waiting to be uncovered.
- shopping
The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals For Cats
If you’re looking to treat your cat to a little something special this holiday season, we’ve got you covered.
- shopping
Holiday Gifts Your Cat Won’t Turn Their Nose Up At
Cat caves, crochet toys, and modular mazes sure to tempt your kitty out of winter hibernation.
- shopping
Jason Wu x Cat Person Is Oh So Chic
“My cats are kind of like my best friends. I wanted to design accessories and cat care items that a human being would want to use.”
- shopping
Abram Engle’s Gift Guide For Cat Parents
The TikTok star tells us his holiday gift picks for his kitty co-star, Kurt.
- shopping
Merci Collective’s Crystal-Infused Products Are Calming Anxious Pets
Whether or not you believe in crystal healing, Chani Ronez’s chic, customizable, and sustainable products are designed to help treat everything from separation anxiety to joint pain to GI issues.
- nutrition
Behind the Brand: Cat Person
The burgeoning start-up is creating cat food and furniture for modern pet parents.
- shopping
Everything You Need to Throw Your Cat a Party
For their birthday or gotcha day or…do you need a reason?
- shopping
The Best Gifts for Cat Moms
It’s Mother’s Day. Give the cat lady in your life a gift that’s stylish, entertaining, and has small carbon paw prints.