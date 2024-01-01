Cat Behavior · The Wildest

Cat Behavior

Deciphering a cat tail twitch? We’ve got expert tips for the wackiest of behaviors.

Woman watching cat on her bed.
behavior

Why Does My Cat Pee on My Bed?

It’s a clear sign something isn’t right.

basic obedience & training

Learn how to teach your pet basic obedience from the pros: potty training, crate training, even litter box training. Plus, how to find a professional trainer.

Maine coon cat gnaws spray bottle with water laying on sofa.

And how to really get them to stop jumping on the counter.

Woman playing with her cat.

It’s the key to a happy cat.

A woman walking with her dog at golden hour.

Animal behaviorist Karen London on how springing forward causes your dog or cat to lose sleep, too.

behavioral issues

Dog barking? Cat scratching? Our experts have tips to help all sorts of behavior and aggression issues so your pet can earn that “good boy!” (or girl).

A cat sitting on a shelf with glassware.

Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water—they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviorist explains why.

behavior & body language

Tail wagging? Ear pinning? It all means something. We’ll show you how to understand your pet (and communicate with them) with guides to decode the weirdest body language and behavior.

Cat sleeping at woman's feet in bed.

Other than the fact that they love you so very much.

Cat kneading pet parent

Among other things, “making biscuits” is a sign of affection. We’re not crying…

Bengal cat with a calculator, bills and coins on the background of the room.

They aren’t exactly CPAs, but they can probably tell you which piggy bank has more coins in it.

anxiety & separation anxiety

Learn how to deal with separation anxiety (and other forms of pet anxiety) so they keep calm when you’re not together.

Young woman holding her large dog in her arms outdoors.

Did you get a dog for emotional support and now they are the one who needs it?

Big Ginger Cat With Belly Up On Bed.

Learn how you can get your chronically anxious cat to chill.

