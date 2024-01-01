dog training
- behavior
How to Use Dog Treats for Training
Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things.
- behavior
How to Train a Dog Not to Jump
The Wildest Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out.
- lifestyle
A Mixed-Breed Won a Westminster Dog Show Championship for the First Time Ever
The pup, Nimble, is the first mutt—or “All American dog”—to win the agility competition.
- behavior
How to Train a Dog to Stay
The first rule of thumb for you: patience.
- behavior
Kristi Noem Says Her Dog Was “Untrainable”—Here’s Why That’s Not True
As a behaviorist, the South Dakota governor's actions horrify me for several reasons.
- behavior
How Young Dogs Can Benefit From Having an Older Dog Mentor
Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus.
- lifestyle
How to Register an Emotional Support Animal
Confused about ESA rules? Here’s a comprehensive guide that explains everything you need to know about emotional support animals registration.
- lifestyle
Crufts, the World’s Largest Dog Show, Was Full of Surprises
The Wildest has been keeping up with all the action.
- behavior
What Are Dog Communication Buttons? And How to Use Them
Cognitive Science professor Dr. Federico Rossano on how Bunny, TikTok’s “talking” dog, is sparking change in how we communicate with our pets.
- lifestyle
The Dog Trainer for Messi, of Oscar-nominated “Anatomy of a Fall,” Talks New-Found Fame
The Border Collie is the true star of the film, which is up for five Academy Awards this weekend.
- lifestyle
Electric Fences for Dogs: The Danger and Risks
Why it’s best to avoid these altogether.
- behavior
Your Grumpy Dog Is Very Smart—Science Says So
This study found that cranky pups are actually very fast social learners.
- behavior
AI Discovers 5 Different Dog Personalities—Which One Is Your Pup?
A new study says your dog could fall into one of these categories based on their reactions to real-life events.
- behavior
Nature vs. Nurture: Does Your Parenting Style Influence Your Pet’s Behavior?
Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality.
- behavior
Are You a Helicopter Dog Parent?
It’s normal to worry—but your pup might need some space.
- lifestyle
What It’s Like to Be a Hollywood Animal Trainer
“One day you’re working with Meryl Streep, and the next day you literally have a pony at somebody’s party.”
- behavior
Getting Ads for Anti-Barking Devices? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Buy One
Two trainers advocate against using these devices—here’s why.
- behavior
How to Teach Your Dog to Poop in the Snow
Snow days are fun—until your pup needs to do their thing outside.
- behavior
Does Your Dog Need a Winter Coat?
Chilly pup refusing to layer? Here’s how to train them to love their winter wardrobe.
- behavior
How to Stop Your Dog From Barking
The top five reasons dogs bark—and how to get them to relax a bit.
- shopping
18 Best Interactive Dog Puzzle Toys
Let the games begin.
- behavior
How to Get Your Scared Dog to Trust You
Using these tips, your skittish dog will warm up to you.
- behavior
Dogs Who Are Easy to Train: Top 10 Easiest Dogs to Train
Spoiler: It’s not about the breed. But these pups are pretty brainy.
- lifestyle
Here Are the Biggest Pet Trends For 2024
From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring.
- nutrition
The Best Training Treats for Dogs in 2024
The most mouth-watering treats for training your pup.
- behavior
Understanding Reactivity and Aggression in Dogs: Two Very Different Things
Turns out, even experts have a hard time defining these terms.
- behavior
5 Tips to Prevent Your Dog from Peeing on the Christmas Tree
Make sure your pup doesn’t “decorate” your tree.
- behavior
Is Your Dog a Genius? A New Study Says It’s Possible
If only there were dog Jeopardy!.
- behavior
Decoding Your Dog’s Growls
When your dog growls, they’re expressing their emotions. A study found that you’ll likely be able to understand what they’re feeling.
- behavior
How To Stop a Dog From Pulling on the Leash
Dog trainer Karen B. London promises you’re not doomed to be pulled down the street forever.
- behavior
“Why Is My Adult Dog Peeing In The House?”
How to re-housetrain a dog of any age.
- behavior
Separation Anxiety in Dogs
Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own — instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.
- behavior
Should Kids Approach Dogs in Public? The Internet Has Many Feelings
Considering this viral moment, trainers weigh in on what you should know about introducing dogs to kids.
- behavior
How Do I Stop My Dog From Counter Surfing?
Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell’s pro tips for keeping paws off your charcuterie platter this holiday season.
- behavior
Overexcited Dog? How to Calm A Dog Down
If your dog loses their sh*t over anything—from a squirrel to a guest. Here are some tips to curtail that.
- behavior
Male vs. Female Dogs: Are There Any Real Differences?
World-renowned behaviorist Patricia McConnell explains.
- shopping
How We Chose the Winners For Best in Show 2023
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
- behavior
How to Integrate Training Into Your Puppy’s Daily Life
Here are some tips for fitting training into your action-packed schedule.
- behavior
Be My Guest: Training Your Dog in Social Graces
Because nobody wants your pup eating the host’s charcuterie platter.
- behavior
How to Prepare Your Dog For Daycare and Dog Walkers
Set your pup up for success.
- health
10 Tips to Give Your Dog a Blissful Vet Visit
Reduce the stress of veterinary visits — for you and your pup.
- behavior
How Can I Stop My Dog From Getting Overly Excited When Holiday Guests Arrive?
Expert advice for people with dogs who jump, bark, and generally go nuts when people come over.
- behavior
“How Can I Stop My Dog From Being Overly Protective of Me?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for dealing with a protective dog that’s taken their duties too far.
- behavior
Muzzle Up Project Wants You to Remove Your Judgment Goggles When You See a Muzzled Dog
How the misunderstood training tool actually empowers dogs to be “happy, fulfilled, and living their best lives.”
- behavior
Why Clickers Are The “It” Accessory for Trainers
Pro tips on training your dog with the click of a button — literally.
- behavior
Can I Pet Your Dog?
Consent isn’t just for humans. Here’s how to respond when the answer isn’t so simple.
- behavior
How to Properly Introduce Two Pups
There’s a lot more to it than sniffing each other’s butts.
- behavior
Is Your Dog Tricky to Train? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Feel Guilty
It’s important to remember that dogs are individuals, so training isn’t one-size-fits-all.
- behavior
When it Comes to Dog Crates, Think Outside the Literal Box
How to treat and prevent confinement anxiety.
- behavior
Pro Tips: How to Find a Qualified Dog Trainer
The questions to ask and credentials to look out for to find the right trainer for your dog, according to a pro.
- behavior
What to Expect at Puppy Socialization Classes
A dog behaviorist schools us on why puppy classes are more about socializing than getting straight As.
- behavior
Puppy Fear Periods: Why is My Dog Scared All of a Sudden?
Turns out, adolescence isn’t just tough for humans—it can be hard on dogs, too.
- lifestyle
How to Keep Your Pet Safe After the Nashville Dog Shooting
An off-leash dog was recently shot and killed at a park in Nashville. Here are some life-saving off-leash safety tips.
- behavior
Does Your Dog Have Littermate Syndrome?
If you adopted puppy siblings — and they fight nonstop — you could be dealing with littermate syndrome. Here’s everything you need to know.
- behavior
Puppy Training 101: How to Train a Puppy
You gotta start somewhere.
- behavior
Dog Life Stages: Puppy Adolescence Is Only a Phase
What to expect when your perfect puppy hits that unruly stage.
- behavior
New Pet Parents: Beware The “Dog Daddy”
Why the TikTok personality’s harmful tactics are just plain abuse, according to certified trainers.
- lifestyle
Honoring the Rescue Dogs of 9/11
The Wildest pays tribute to the pups who risked their lives to save others 22 years ago.
- shopping
8 Best Dog Harnesses For When Collars Don’t Cut It
Experts pick the best harnesses for every kind of dog — from flat-faced breeds to tiny teacups to escape artists.
- behavior
When to Start Training a Puppy: a Complete Puppy Training Schedule By Age
Your puppy training schedule, from eight weeks to six months. Let’s do this.
- behavior
An Active Dog Is a Well-Behaved Dog
Why regular exercise can mean a less destructive dog and a happier you.
- behavior
“How Do I Get My Dog to Stop Pulling on the Leash?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for turning a stressful walk into a chill stroll.
- behavior
A Crash Course on Dog Agility Training
5 reasons to get your dog in the agility game, from burning energy to building confidence.
- behavior
How to Socialize a Puppy
Everything you need to know to get your new addition off to a good start.
- shopping
Dog Trainer Robert Haussmann’s Favorite Enrichment Toys
The Wildest Collective expert shares his top toys and tools, from classics Kongs to snuffle mats to slow feeders.
- behavior
How Do I Get My Shy Dog To Socialize?
The Wildest Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for getting a shy pup to go from wallflower to social butterfly.
- lifestyle
Intimate Guide to Kayaking with Dogs: Tips, Safety, and Adventure Ideas
Bring your pup with you on your next adventure.
- shopping
On the Fence About Crates? Opt for a Puppy Pen
6 puppy pens recommended by positive-reinforcement dog trainer Aislynn Ross, because we all need boundaries.
- behavior
Dog Training: How to Crate Train a Puppy
If you follow these tips, the whole process can go smoothly.
- shopping
Why Your Dog Needs a Martingale Collar
For starters, it prevents escape, works as a training tool, and is recommended by rescue workers.
- lifestyle
How to Turn Your Dog Into a Swim Fan
Get them to master the doggy paddle with these trainer-approved tips.
- behavior
6 Steps to Improve Your Dog’s Recall Training
Teach your pup a perfect recall so you can be sure they will come back, no matter what.
- lifestyle
You Must Love Mutts on National Mutt Day
July 31 is National Mutt Day. Here are nine reasons why a mixed-breed dog would make a great new addition to your family.
- behavior
How I Got Through My Puppy’s Separation Anxiety Days
And survived the yowling, chewing, scratching, etc.
- behavior
Here’s the Potty Training Game Plan You’ve Been Waiting For
Seven tips you’ll want to pay attention to.
- lifestyle
Celeb Dog Trainer Nicole Ellis on Getting Your Dog Used to Your Office Return
It’s 2023, and the office is calling. How can our dogs cope?
- behavior
Can Your Shy New Rescue Dog Become a Social Creature?
With patience and positive reinforcement, you can do a lot to make up for lost time with socialization.