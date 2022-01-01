wild ones
How Briston Maroney’s Dog Helped Him Stay Calm While Recording His Latest Album
She inspired some of the indie-pop musician’s songs, too.
Forget Goat Yoga. Jessamyn Stanley Practices With Her Pets
Turn those barks and meows into namastes.
Should You Kick Your Pet Out of the Room When You Have Sex?
And what to do if you and your partner can’t agree on whether you should have an audience.
Kaley Cuoco Wants You to Live a Guilt-Free Pet Parent Life
The Emmy-nominated actor and Oh Norman! founder on balancing parenthood—in all its forms—with a burgeoning new pet care business.
The 49ers’ Logan Ryan and His “Water Boy” Pit Bull Are Champions for Animal Rescue
The veteran safety, who’s headed to the Super Bowl this weekend, tells The Wildest all about being a dog dad and his org, The Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation.
Why Dogs Are Obsessed With Leah and Bea Koch’s Romance-Only Bookstore
The sisters talk adoring dogs and balancing being small business owners and pet parents.
Arabelle Sicardi’s Jazz-Loving Dog Has Taught Them the Healing Power of Companionship
Titan was just their partner’s pup. Now, he’s the writer’s favorite excuse to take a mental-health break from late-night edits.
Artist Lorien Stern on Finding the Perfect Hypoallergenic Pets (Ducks Included)
She couldn’t let allergies get in the way of her love of animals.
How Katherine Heigl’s Rescue Pets Gave Her a Sense of Purpose and Connection
Now, the Emmy-winning actress and animal activist is giving it back through her rescue foundation and pet wellness brand, Badlands Ranch. “There is a benefit to our spirits, our minds, and even our physical nature — anyone who has ever loved an animal knows that.”
How Blondshell Trained Her German Shepherd to be a Lap Dog
The musician has had a huge year touring on the road, but to keep going, she learns by example from her endlessly energetic pup, Chinchilla.
Gracie McGraw’s Dog Baz Is a Broadway Baby
The New York-based actress is forging her own path on the Great White Way with her killer pipes, a busy city life, and a pup who is “drama dot com.”
Allow Lukita Maxwell to Introduce You to Her “Little Gentleman” Cat
The Shrinking actress gets pep talks from Jason Segel, shares scenes with Harrison Ford, and comes home to Roscoe — who she says is more of a “cat-dog.”
Aparna Brielle’s Kitty Is “a Gateway Cat” to Lifelong Pet Parenthood
The FUBAR actress became a first-time pet mom when she adopted Oscar Wilde. Now, he’s turned her formerly pet-averse family into cat people, too.
Urban Farmer Indy Srinath’s Pup Okra Lives the West Coast Granola-Fantasy Life
The star of the new Nat Geo series Farm Dreams feeds her pup fresh popsicles and foraged kelp.
Corook’s Rescue Dog Gives Them Permission to Have Bad Days
The TikTok sensation and singer-songwriter says their German Shepherd mix, Cubby, has taught them it’s OK not to be perfect.
“Yellowjackets” Actress Samantha Hanratty’s Dogs Remind Her of the Show’s Characters
At least when it comes to their personalities. Not, uh, the other thing.
Jazz Jennings and Her Band of Cats Are the Definition of Trans Joy
The activist and artist grew up in the spotlight but stays grounded with the help of her fam — both human and feline.
Erica Rose and Her Dog Patty Mayonnaise Have the “Chutzpah” to Save Lesbian Bars
The co-creator of the Lesbian Bar Project shares her hopes for the future of queer filmmaking and her dog’s star status.
Sofie Birkin’s Art Is Feminist, Fantastical, and Fiercely Queer
“I think the relationship between a woman and her animal companion can build out a character a lot — they’re more like witches’ familiars than pets.”
Bully’s Latest Album Is a Love Letter to Her Dog
How the Nashville-based artist forever captured the spirit of her best friend and “rock.”
Juno Dawson and Her Dog Prince Think You Need to Chill
The author of the ninth-most banned book in the US finds joy in creating queer art and basking in the unconditional love of her Chihuahua.
Kelsey Darragh’s Pit Bull, Hippo, Is Her True Soulmate
The filmmaker, comedian, and mental health advocate’s boyfriend didn’t want to adopt their foster pup. She ditched the guy and kept the dog.
Pirate the Pit Bull Is Asha Leo’s “Person”
How the Pit Bull advocate is bolstered by her Instagram-famous psychiatric support dog.
Isa Beniston’s Muse, Cowgirl, Was Fated to Be an Icon
The founder of Gentle Thrills was a child of Tumblr who grew up to love pet portraiture and her “dusty queen” of a pup.
Leah Thomas’s Cat Is a Specially Trained Climate Justice Warrior
The Intersectional Environmentalist founder finds big joy in the tiny lap cat who enjoys staring blankly at the Zoom screen.
Sasha Spielberg’s Watercolor Pet Portraits Fuel Her Obsession with Dogs
The musician, actress, artist, and podcaster paints to honor her great past loves: the pups in her life.
Amrit Tietz’s Dog, Soy, Is Her “First Child”
She’s DJed for Dua Lipa and Lauryn Hill, but these days, nothing beats nesting with her rescue pup and new baby.
Olivia Holt and Her Pup Roger Get the Zoomies Together
The multi-hyphenate Cruel Summer star is making big moves. Roger just wants pets.
Beauty Pill’s Chad Clark and His Pup Stanley Are Working on a Comeback
After mutual health scares, the musician and his pup are healing — together.
Dayna Isom Johnson Is the Ultimate Cool-Girl Pet Trend Expert
And her pup, Mojo, is her stylish right-hand dude.
Sami Miró’s “Super-Mutt” Sunnie Helps Her Find Her Center
Especially when the eco-forward fashion designer has red carpet nerves.
Annie Wu Henry’s Pup Is a Skilled Senate Campaign Member
Sen. John Fetterman’s “TikTok whisperer” works hard, but Bella helps her chill.
Alyssa McKay Is a Shining TikTok Star — and So Is Her Glamorous Pup
Your For You page has never been cuter.
Sqirl Chef Jessica Koslow’s “Handsome” Rescue Dog Taught Her What Family Means
OK, this is too pure: His favorite words are “love” and “friend.”
Rainey Qualley Is a Triple Threat: Actor, Musician, Kitten Foster Mom
Talent (and an obsession with cats) runs in the family.
Moisés Zamora Has a League of Superhero Cats at Home
The award-winning writer-producer-filmmaker’s superpower is rescuing cats — and letting them inspire the virtual worlds he creates.
Cartoonist Tillie Walden’s Cats Try to Destroy Her Life’s Work
But, in the end, they are the necessary force behind her art.
Musician Sudan Archives Had a Banner 2022, Thanks to Her Dog Junko
With a special nod to Barack Obama, too.
A Look Back at The Wildest’s 2022 Cover Stars
If you graced our cover last year, you deserve some more time in the spotlight.
Emma Allen’s Cat Is Laughing at You
The New Yorker cartoon editor’s assistant is a massive, blood-thirsty, perfect furball.
Meet the Cat Who Made Lisa Say “Gah!”
The founder of indie fashion brand Lisa Says Gah! says George made starting over on her own feel possible. Now, if only she could get him to model one of her wildly popular pet sweaters...
Scott Studenberg’s Dog Demands He Have a Healthy Work-Life Balance
The Baja East creative director might call the shots at work, but at home, Donatella is The Boss.
Langley Fox and Zeppelin Don’t Want to Get Too Comfortable
Whether she’s painting her “demons” or illustrating for Marc Jacobs, the artist is constantly pushing herself to new heights — all with her Husky by her side.
Tegan Quin’s Dog Is Behind Some of Her Deepest Feelings in Her New Music
The songwriter has her pup, Georgia, to thank for her new depths of vulnerability on Crybaby, Tegan and Sara’s new album.
Sofía Valdés Has a Corgi With a Sour Patch Kid Personality
The musician’s pup (and love-song muse), Padmé, dabbles a bit in the art of...revenge.
Alex Proba’s Dog Knows How to Show Off For the Camera
The abstract artist on how her rescue pup, Sam, photobombed a video project and inspired a brand-new line of dog products.
If You Spot Linda Rodin, Winky Is Not Far Behind
The New York fashion icon’s Poodle is often recognized more often than her.
Calley Benoit Belli’s Dog Is a Literal Work of Art
The fashion veteran talks about how her muse, Shuggie, inspired her home decor and custom wedding accessories.
The Misunderstood Pit Bull Is at the Top of Yves’s Advocacy List
The model, activist, and musician on his activism philosophy: “I’ve always been drawn to those who have been left behind, forgotten, misunderstood. I relate to them on a very deep, personal level. No matter how different you are, everyone deserves a chance.”
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith’s Transcendent Music Is Inspired By the Language of Cats
Her serendipitous cat adoption story is just as otherworldly.
Sasha Alex Sloan Is on the Hunt For the Perfect Wedding Guest Dresses For Her Dogs
Send Etsy suggestions her way.
If Tokimonsta Ever Wants a Career Outside of Music, She Could Be a PR Rep For Pets
The Grammy-nominated producer, DJ, and lover of cats and dogs thinks oft-misunderstood felines just need better publicity (she even wrote a song for hers).
Don’t Take Designer Devin Brugman’s Dog to a Spirit Halloween
Or a pool. Or the ocean.
You Can Hear Sadie Dupuis’s Dog Make “Chewbacca Sounds” on Her Upcoming Record
Talk about finding inspiration everywhere.
Designer Celine Benz’s Dog Loves His Emotional Support Burgers
Don’t we all.
Pia Baroncini Has an Open-Door Policy For Foster Dogs
The LA entrepreneur has one thought when she sees an animal in need: “How dare we not help?”
Stuzo Founder Stoney Michelli Love Is “Coming for the Crown” With a New Dog Fashion Line
Fashion without the constraints of gender? Paws up for that!
Important: Gauntlett Cheng Once Had a Very Versatile Cat Model Their Dog Clothes
The talent!
Hillary Taymour’s Pomeranian, Powwie, Is Hard at Work As the “Perfect Fashion Dog”
The Collina Strada designer’s pup is the ideal NYFW sidekick: He models, has great hair, and fits in a stylish bag.
Conan O’Brien Sidekick Sona Movsesian’s Dog Has Pandemic-Haircut Trauma
Dogs — they’re just like us.
The Cold Picnic Team Runs on Puppy Love — and a “Never-Ending Battle” With Dog Hair
Meet Phillip and Daisy, the pups behind Cold Picnic’s colorful, trendy aesthetic.
Dani Miller’s Dogs Helped Her Realize Life Is Not About Following the Rules
How the Surfbort frontwoman and Gucci model’s rescue pups, Foxy and Pony, get her out of the house and out of her “feels.”
“She Is Me”: Paulina Alexis Sees Her Soulful, Fearless Self in ‘Reservation Dogs’
The rising star on saving stray animals on her reservation, her horse girl side hustle, and how her character connects with her roots in season 2.
Tess Roby’s Cat Has Mastered the Keyboard, But Don’t Ask Him to Tell You What He’s Playing
Montreal-based musician Tess Roby shared the process of making her latest album, Ideas of Space — of which her cat, Lou, seems to approve.
How Fashion Historian Laura Helms Earned Her Nickname “Laurakitty”
The sartorial curator named her pet clothing line after one of her cats, Marshmallow, but their inspiration on her career hardly stops there...
Paul Wackers and Buddy Are on a Fantastic Voyage
The figurative artist on bringing his rescue pup along on his wild rides, from studio sessions to backpacking expeditions.
“Unapologetically Maximalist” Designer Zoe Schlacter’s Pets Love to Accessorize
And did Cowboy and Alfie just inspire a pet product line?