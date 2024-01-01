kitten
- behavior
Why Is My Cat So Kneady?
Among other things, “making biscuits” is a sign of affection. We’re not crying…
- nutrition
Can a Kitten Eat Dry Food?
And when can they have it?
- health
5 Development Stages You Should Know When You Get a Kitten
What to expect from birth to 16 months.
- behavior
Kittens Are Smarter Than Puppies, Study Says—And Really Good at Math
They aren’t exactly CPAs, but they can probably tell you which piggy bank has more coins in it.
- lifestyle
What to Expect When Fostering a Kitten
Besides plenty of cuteness, of course.
- behavior
Kittens Really Need Their Moms—Science Says So
The “I’m just a baby” TikTok sound definitely applies here.
- lifestyle
Why Kitten Season Is Getting Longer and More Intense Every Year
And what you can do to help.
- shopping
The Best Diaper Options for Kittens in 2024
Plus, all your kitten-diaper questions answered (we know you have them).
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Meow So Much? Reasons Your Cat Meows Excessively
How to decode your cat’s love language when one meow has many meanings.
- lifestyle
Heads Up: It’s Officially “Kitten Season”
Hannah Shaw, aka Kitten Lady, on how you can care for orphaned kittens this spring.
- behavior
Your Cat Really Wants You to Play With Them—Here’s How
It’s the key to a happy cat.
- behavior
8 Myths About Your Kitten—Busted By a Behaviorist
Forget everything you think you know about baby cats.
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Stare at Me?
...Is it something you said?
- shopping
9 Litter Box Enclosures That Aren’t Total Eyesores
Keep your cat’s litter box out of sight — but easy to scoop.
- shopping
11 High-Tech Toys Your Cat Will Go Wild For
Stoke your little lion’s hunting instinct with these electronic cat toys.
- shopping
The Best Litter Boxes for Kittens in 2024
Help your little one learn the ropes.
- behavior
Nature vs. Nurture: Does Your Parenting Style Influence Your Pet’s Behavior?
Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality.
- shopping
The Best Toys for Kittens in 2024
They love to play, and you need to keep them busy. Here you go.
- behavior
5 Kitten Behavioral Milestones You Should Know
Keep track of all their fun phases with these guidelines.
- health
What Is Fading Kitten Syndrome?
Newborn kittens give you lots to worry about. Know the signs of this particular condition.
- behavior
Does Your Cat Think You’re Their Mom?
You love them like a child, but is the feeling mutual?
- nutrition
Blue Ridge Beef Has Recalled Puppy and Kitten Food in These 16 States
Here’s what you need to know if you think your pet has been affected.
- health
Vets Are at High Risk For Compassion Fatigue—Here Are 4 Ways You Can Help
It’s extra important to be nice to the vet in your life.
- grooming
The 15 Best Cat Brushes to Buy in 2024
Level up your grooming game.
- lifestyle
Why Napping With Your Pet Is Actually Good for You
This study says you benefit from a power nap. Guess what? So does your cat or dog.
- shopping
How We Chose the Winners For Best in Show 2023
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
- health
Yes, You Should Spay/Neuter Your Cat. Here’s Why
A veterinarian breaks down how it keeps your pet healthy and curbs kitten overpopulation.
- health
Which Pet Insurance Company Is Right for You?
We compared the top insurers so you don’t have to.
- health
What’s the Deal with Pet Insurance?
It covers your pet so you can get that broken leg fixed — while keeping your wallet happy.
- behavior
Not All Cat Toys Are Created Equal
Here are the toys that will motivate your pet to get in the game.
- lifestyle
What to Expect in the First 48 Hours With Your New Cat
Here’s how to help your rescue kitty feel at home.
- behavior
Mastering the Art of Litter Box Training: How to Train Cats to Use a Litter Box
If you do nothing else, teach your cat to poop in their litter box (not your shoe).
- behavior
Preventing Escape Artists: How to Keep Your Cat from Running Away
Your kitty’s an explorer. Just keep their expeditions indoors.
- health
Yep, Kittens Need Vaccines (Even Indoor Ones)
A vet gets the facts straight.
- health
It’s Seriously Uncool to Declaw Your Cat
A cat veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke.
- nutrition
The Ultimate Puzzle: Picking the Right Cat Food
Four veterinary nutritionists pick apart the claims so that you can choose the right food for your kitty.
- behavior
In “Kitty Language,” Lili Chin Draws You a Literal Cheat Code to Your Cat
The author and artist uses informative (and freakin’ adorable) images to teach cat parents everything about kitty communication.
- shopping
The Ultimate Shopping List for Your New Cat
It’s National Kitten Day! Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents.
- behavior
How to Train a Cat
Move over, pups. This is a cat’s game, too.
- lifestyle
Should I Adopt a Young or Adult Pet?
Age isn’t always just a number.
- lifestyle
Should I Adopt a Bonded Pair?
Some besties are inseparable, and that’s not always a bad thing.
- lifestyle
A Step-by-Step Guide to Adopting a Cat
From where to begin looking to what the adoption process entails to how to prepare your home for your new pet.
- behavior
How to Stop Your Cat From Absolutely Ripping Apart Your Couch
Placing a cat tree or post in a room only, uh, scratches the surface of solving this problem.
- shopping
5 Litter Boxes Your Cat Likely Won’t Reject
Think like a cat when choosing a litter box...so you can go back to not thinking about litter boxes.
- behavior
What to Do When Your Cat Refuses to Be (Litter) Boxed In
A cat behaviorist explains why they are so particular about where they pop a squat.
- lifestyle
How to Be a First Responder to Pet-Stain Emergencies
Experts say pet stains are 911 situations — here’s how to act fast.
- lifestyle
Seriously, You Need to Cat-Proof Your House
Ten steps for keeping your cat out of trouble.
- health
How to Get a Head Start on Your Pet’s Health
Spot lumps, limps, and lethargy early on.
- health
Doctor’s Orders: Cat Vet Visits Are Essential
Get thy cat to a vet, even if it’s a struggle to get them out the door.
- behavior
How to Keep Your Kitten From Making You the Toy at Playtime
Your cat deserves to play. You deserve to walk away unscathed.
- lifestyle
9 Unexpected To-Dos for New Pet Parents
Sound advice from seasoned dog and cat parents who have been there.
- behavior
How to Stop Your Cat From Munching On All of Your Precious Plants
Tips to get your cat to quit eating your greens.
- behavior
One Is the Loneliest Number: What to Know About Single Kitten Syndrome
Why adopting two kittens may be easier (and better for them) than adopting one.
- lifestyle
7 Steps to Keep Your New Kitten Happy and Healthy
With great cuteness comes great responsibility. A vet breaks down everything you need to know when you bring home a new kitten.
- lifestyle
“Kitten Lady” Hannah Shaw Is Fostering a Movement
The lion-hearted animal advocate on rescuing her first kitten in a tree, designing an orphaned animal nursery, and becoming an Instagram sensation.
- lifestyle
6 Things to Know Before Fostering a Cat
Ready to make a difference in a kitten’s life?
- health
Does My Cat *Really* Need to See a Vet?
Cats can be hard to read. Especially when they’re sick. Or…not sick? We asked a veterinarian how to tell.
- lifestyle
10 Most Popular Cat Names of 2021
What the Wildest readers’ most popular cat names say about 2021.
- lifestyle
The Wildest, Wrapped
Our first year in review, from top-read articles and celebrity features to most-popular Instagram and TikTok posts!
- health
Does My Cat Need a Professional Groomer?
If you thought your cat was a self-cleaning evolutionary marvel, you’re not wrong but...
- health
A Cautionary Tale About a Cat in Heat
Experts explain why you should spay or neuter your kitten. Don’t learn the hard way like I did.
- health
Self-Care Sunday for Cats
How to bathe a cat, step by step.
- lifestyle
Some Thoughts on Cat Names
How to christen your cat with an ingenious name (and IG handle).