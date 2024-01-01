dog adoption
- lifestyle
Everything You Actually *Need* When You Get a New Dog
All the things you’ll want on hand as a new pet parent, from the must-haves to the nice-to-haves.
- lifestyle
3 Ways You Can Help Pets Affected by the Texas Floods
Rescues are in need of support in the aftermath of the devastating Texas rainfall.
- lifestyle
French Bulldogs Are Flooding Shelters—What to Know Before Adopting One
One Florida rescue reports a recent intake of over 150 Frenchies thanks, in large part, due to irresponsible breeders.
- health
When Can a Puppy Leave Their Mom?
Of course, you’re their parent, too. But they need their biological mom for as long as possible.
- lifestyle
7 Things I Wish People Knew About My Deaf Dog—and Why You Should Adopt One
I’m finally saying what I’ve been thinking since the day I brought my pup home.
- lifestyle
How to Turn Your Vacation Into an Opportunity to Help Local Rescue Animals
Split your time sipping cocktails by the beach and being a “voluntourist” for puppies and kittens in need.
- lifestyle
How Long Should You Grieve Your Dog Before Getting a New One?
Here’s some advice as you struggle to make this hard decision.
- lifestyle
7 Myths About Rescue Animals—Debunked
For starters: No, they’re not all traumatized and yes, you can find a purebred puppy at a shelter.
- lifestyle
9 Tips To Find a Lost Dog—Fast
Buddha Dog Rescue and Recovery founder Nicole Asher’s pro tips for getting your missing pup home safe.
- lifestyle
LA Residents Could Get Paid to Foster Pets
A new program aims to reduce overcrowding in shelters.
- lifestyle
Tom Holland Pays Tribute to His “Lady”—His Late Dog, Tessa
The Staffordshire Bull Terrier was a beloved member of the actor’s family for 10 years.
- lifestyle
6 Ways to Help Local Shelters Without Committing to Full-Time Pet Parenthood
Adoption isn’t for everyone—here are other ways you can be there for animals in need.
- lifestyle
Los Angeles Bans New Breeding Permits Due to Shelter Overcrowding
Local lawmakers think breeding has gotten out of control.
- lifestyle
Meet This Inspiring Online Community of Parents to Three-Legged Pets
“We learned dogs are born with three legs and a spare.”
- lifestyle
50 Dogs and Cats Were Rescued from the Yulin Dog Meat Festival
The animals were going to be slaughtered as part of the notorious event—now they’re looking for loving homes.
- lifestyle
The ASPCA Rescued 300 Mistreated Dogs Across Four States in Only 30 Days
Here’s how they were able to pull off this incredible feat.
- lifestyle
These Major League Teams Give Their All for Animal Advocacy
To kick off the 2024 baseball season, we honor some big players in the animal-rescue game.
- lifestyle
Forget Goat Yoga. Jessamyn Stanley Practices With Her Pets
Turn those barks and meows into namastes.
- lifestyle
Loneliness Is a Public Health Crisis. Pets Can Help
Per the US Surgeon General, loneliness is as dangerous for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Here are ways pets can solve that.
- lifestyle
These Major Celebrities Have Rescued Dogs—Now So Many More Pets Are Getting Adopted
From hosting fundraisers to posting about their adopted pets, stars can have a huge impact on animal-rescue efforts.
- lifestyle
How to Claim Your Foster Pet on Your Taxes
That’s right, you can write off all that puppy food (and pee pads).
- lifestyle
We Are Now Living in the Age of Drone Animal Rescue
ASSERT is the first on the ground for emergency aid around the world.
- lifestyle
This Organization Helps Veteran Dogs Find Loving Homes After Serving Our Country
“Our job is to let them relax. Let them just learn how to be a dog.”
- lifestyle
Science Says People Pick Dogs That Look (and Act) Like Themselves
Do you have a dog type? Here's why people are drawn to certain pups.
- lifestyle
Nearly 30 Golden Retrievers Were Rescued From Inhumane Conditions in Rhode Island
The dogs — 20 of them puppies — will be available for adoption in the coming weeks.
- lifestyle
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She’s Fostering 23 Dogs
The actress is a huge advocate for animal rescue.
- lifestyle
Shelters Are Filling Up With “Designer Dogs”—Here’s Why
Want a purebred? Here’s yet another reason you should rescue one.
- lifestyle
When Is It Too Early to Get a Dog Together?
You’re in love, but is it irresponsible to add four paws to the mix? Here’s some input for your consideration.
- behavior
AI Discovers 5 Different Dog Personalities—Which One Is Your Pup?
A new study says your dog could fall into one of these categories based on their reactions to real-life events.
- lifestyle
This Shelter’s Promoting Adoption With a Truly Adorable Valentine’s Day Photoshoot
All these pups are available for adoption now—and they’re too cute for words.
- behavior
Will My New Dog Ever Love Me?
What to do when you don’t feel the close bond you want.
- lifestyle
These Super Bowl LVIII Stars Are Animal Rescue Champions — Whether They Win or Not
Here’s a play-by-play of the 49ers and Chiefs’ animal adoption advocacy.
- lifestyle
The 49ers’ Logan Ryan and His “Water Boy” Pit Bull Are Champions for Animal Rescue
The veteran safety, who’s headed to the Super Bowl this weekend, tells The Wildest all about being a dog dad and his org, The Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation.
- lifestyle
What to Do When You and Your Partner Want Different Kinds of Dogs
Five couples share how they’ve reached a compromise to find the perfect pup for them.
- lifestyle
The Official 2024 Puppy Bowl Lineup (Taylor’s Version)
Introducing the starting lineup of this year’s Puppy Bowl through the music of Super Bowl LVIII’s real MVP, Taylor Swift.
- lifestyle
What It Takes to Convince Your Partner to Adopt a Pet
Can you spell “compromise?”
- lifestyle
A Shelter Will “Neuter Your Ex” For You—Plus, 10 More Pet-Friendly Ways to Exact Revenge
Like this New Jersey shelter, you can add a purpose to your payback this Valentine’s Day.
- lifestyle
A New Report Finds That 35% of Cats and Dogs Are Homeless
It is a serious issue around the world.
- lifestyle
Animal Shelters Are in “Crisis” Due to the Rising Cost of Living
Overcrowding is at an all-time high.
- behavior
Single Puppy Syndrome: One-Puppy Litter
One doesn’t have to be the loneliest number when it comes to your dog.
- lifestyle
How to Help the Rescue Pets Who Seem to Be Stuck at Shelters Forever
And why the problem of long-term rescue and foster animals persists.
- behavior
Dogs Who Are Easy to Train: Top 10 Easiest Dogs to Train
Spoiler: It’s not about the breed. But these pups are pretty brainy.
- lifestyle
27 Dogs Were Flown to the US After Being Rescued From a South Korean Dog Meat Farm
The dogs will be available for adoption soon.
- lifestyle
Shelter Pets Deserve Christmas Gifts, Too
Seriously, you can donate to shelters just by shopping!
- lifestyle
Who Gets the Dog in a Breakup?
If the “Great Divorce” is coming, how should you handle custody battles and co-parenting your pet in a split?
- lifestyle
7 Reasons Why You Should Foster a Pet Over the Holidays
It’s one of the best ways you can spend your time this season.
- lifestyle
How 6 Orgs Find Joy and Help Adoptable Animals During the Holiday Season
The holiday season is not so jolly for a lot of pet rescues. Here’s how they help their animals — and their volunteers and staff members — this time of year.
- lifestyle
Meet Picasso, the Unique Dog Who Just Found the Perfect Home
“He is magical, and I have completely fallen in love with him,” his new mom said.
- lifestyle
26 Pet Charities to Donate to This Giving Tuesday
A way to pay it forward to our furry friends.
- lifestyle
Should You Give a Pet as a Gift? It Depends
Puppies and kittens are cute, but read this expert advice before attaching a bow to their collars and handing them to a pal.
- lifestyle
A Dog Named Elvis Was Adopted by a Former Elvis Impersonator
We can’t help falling in love with this pup, who was the last dog left at this Chicago adoption event.
- lifestyle
7 Things You Should Know About Adopting a Senior Pet
A senior pet is the perfect addition to your family. Here’s everything you need to know before you bring them home.
- lifestyle
No Dogs Left Behind Faces Harsh Realities to Save the Pups Who Need It Most
The rescue organization’s founder Jeff Berri needs your help to save dogs from horrific conditions and giving them a much-deserved new start.
- lifestyle
Should You Get a Second Dog?
A few things to consider before expanding your fam by four more paws.
- lifestyle
“Kitten Lady” Hannah Shaw and Royal Canin Want Your Local Animal Shelter to Win $1,000
The rescue advocate and pet nutrition brand are partnering with Greater Good Charities for a contest that will reward 20 shelters across the U.S. $1,000 grants.
- lifestyle
Why You Should Adopt a Senior Dog This Month
November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month. Here are all the reasons you should welcome a senior pup into your family.
- lifestyle
3 Sustainability Reasons to Adopt Your Next Pet From a Shelter
Cue Sarah McLachlan.
- health
Common Health Conditions in Shelter Dogs That Really Aren’t a Big Deal
Seriously, everything on this list is super treatable.
- lifestyle
Why You Should Not Get a Puppy on Craigslist
Puppy mills and animal traffickers are tricking Craigslist users into purchasing dangerously — sometimes terminally — sick dogs.
- lifestyle
Should You Take an Adoptable Pet For a Test Drive?
Some animal rescues allow trial runs for interested adopters. Get the scoop on how foster-to-adopt programs work.
- lifestyle
Money Talks: The Dollars of Dog Parenthood
We crunched some numbers and yup, they’re worth every penny.
- lifestyle
“Should I Adopt an Adult Rescue Dog?”
Yes! Shelters are full of good, grown-up doggos. Here’s how to find the perfect match.
- behavior
10 Signs Your Dog Has Imprinted On You
This has nothing to do with a werewolf named Jacob in a series called Twilight, but here’s what it is all about.
- health
Get Shorty: All You Need to Know About Bulldogs
So chill! So wrinkly! So allergic!
- behavior
How to Properly Introduce Two Pups
There’s a lot more to it than sniffing each other’s butts.
- health
Do Hypoallergenic Dogs Really Exist?
Veterinarian Dr. Shea Cox separates fact from fiction when it comes to low-shedding breeds.
- behavior
Is Your Dog Tricky to Train? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Feel Guilty
It’s important to remember that dogs are individuals, so training isn’t one-size-fits-all.
- lifestyle
Ditch Your Guilt Over Getting a Second Dog
Change is hard, but that doesn’t mean you should feel bad.
- lifestyle
8 Questions to Ask Yourself When Choosing a Dog Breed
Find out which dog breed is right for your lifestyle.