cat behavior
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Sleep at My Feet?
Other than the fact that they love you so very much.
- behavior
Why Is My Cat So Kneady?
Among other things, “making biscuits” is a sign of affection. We’re not crying…
- behavior
Kittens Are Smarter Than Puppies, Study Says—And Really Good at Math
They aren’t exactly CPAs, but they can probably tell you which piggy bank has more coins in it.
- behavior
Anthropomorphizing Your Pets Can Actually Benefit Them—and You
If your friends make fun of you for treating your dog like a human being, send them this.
- behavior
The Perfect Cat for Every Astrological Sign
Are you a good match for an extroverted, social kitty — or a little Miss Independent?
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Pee on My Bed?
It’s a clear sign something isn’t right.
- behavior
Is Cat Paw Reading Real? The Internet Thinks Your Kitty's “Toe Beans” Can Reveal Their Personality
Could the secret to understanding your cat be right under their paws?
- lifestyle
Mercury Is In Retrograde—Here’s How It Will Affect Your Pet This Aries Season
A Mercury petrograde, if you will—with a side of the zoomies.
- behavior
Kittens Really Need Their Moms—Science Says So
The “I’m just a baby” TikTok sound definitely applies here.
- behavior
Can Cats Snore?
Cats—they’re just like us.
- lifestyle
10 Times Animals Interrupted Sports Games and Delighted All the Fans
A highlight reel proving once again that animals are the worldwide leaders in sports delays.
- behavior
Yes, It’s True: Study Says Cats Love People Who Don’t Like Cats
It’s not all in your head.
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Follow Me to the Bathroom?
Uh, may I help you?
- behavior
People Are Bad at Knowing When Their Cats Are Pissed, New Study Says
We can tell when cats are happy, but we’re pretty bad at figuring out when they’re not.
- behavior
Why It’s Time to Stop Using a Spray Bottle to “Train” Your Cat
And how to really get them to stop jumping on the counter.
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Meow So Much? Reasons Your Cat Meows Excessively
How to decode your cat’s love language when one meow has many meanings.
- behavior
Can Cats See Ghosts?
They do love to stare at absolutely nothing.
- behavior
Why Do Cats Knock Stuff Over?
Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water—they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviorist explains why.
- behavior
Your Cat Really Wants You to Play With Them—Here’s How
It’s the key to a happy cat.
- behavior
8 Myths About Your Kitten—Busted By a Behaviorist
Forget everything you think you know about baby cats.
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Stare at Me?
...Is it something you said?
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Bite Me?
Don’t live in fear of your feline overlord.
- lifestyle
Should You Kick Your Pet Out of the Room When You Have Sex?
And what to do if you and your partner can’t agree on whether you should have an audience.
- behavior
Can Cats Swim? What You Need to Know
More importantly: Do they want to?
- behavior
Can Cats Sense Pregnancy?
There could be a reason they seem to be a little more obsessed with you than usual.
- behavior
Can Cats Cry? How to Decipher Cat Crying
They aren’t exactly going to weep over a rom-com marathon with you, but here are the reasons your kitty could shed a tear.
- behavior
The Internet Thinks Cats Are Liquid—Here’s Why They Really Can Squeeze Into That Vase
“A cat can generally fit into anything their head can fit into.”
- behavior
How High Can Cats Jump?
Seriously, your kitty’s a little Olympian.
- lifestyle
How to Walk Your Cat on a Leash
Adventure Cats author Laura Moss’s step-by-step guide for hitting the streets with your cat.
- behavior
7 Scents Your Cat Probably Can’t Stand—Plus, a Few They Love
Their noses are as powerful as they are cute.
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Chew On Everything?
How to decode your cat’s chewing habits when they’re nibbling on all the things.
- behavior
Nature vs. Nurture: Does Your Parenting Style Influence Your Pet’s Behavior?
Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality.
- behavior
Your Cat Wants to Go Outside More Than Anything — Should You Let Them?
The pros and cons of letting your cat explore the neighborhood (and beyond).
- behavior
5 Kitten Behavioral Milestones You Should Know
Keep track of all their fun phases with these guidelines.
- behavior
Have a Cat But Want a Dog, Too? Here’s How to Make It Work
Just a few things to keep in mind so everything goes smoothly as you all get adjusted.
- behavior
Everything You Need to Know About Your Cat’s Incredibly Powerful Nose
They have up to 200 million odor receptors that can pick up all the good (and horrible) smells. Learn how to best support their sensitive sniffers.
- behavior
Is “Orange Cat Behavior” Real?
Your TikTok algorithm would like you to think so, but the experts weigh in.
- health
How to Give a Cat a Pill
Everything you need to know about the difficult task of medicating a cat.
- shopping
Litter Robot: Will My Cat Use an Automatic Litter Box?
I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and let’s just say it went off with multiple hitches.
- behavior
Does Your Cat Think You’re Their Mom?
You love them like a child, but is the feeling mutual?
- behavior
Cat Tail Meanings
Cats are enigmas. But their tail movements can reveal a lot about their moods.
- behavior
How Do Cat Diffusers Work?
Learn how you can get your chronically anxious cat to chill.
- lifestyle
5 Ways AI Will Change the Way You Parent Your Pet—Are You Ready?
Advancements in artificial intelligence are changing everything from the way we detect illnesses to how we keep our pets safe.
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Follow Me Everywhere?
Yes, they are right behind you.
- behavior
Your Cat Can Tell When You’re Stressed, Study Says
It’s all in their noses.
- behavior
Is Your Cat SAD?
Four ways cats can combat seasonal depression.
- lifestyle
How to Throw a New Year’s Bash When Your Co-Host Is a Cat
Ring in 2024 with a party that doesn’t involve your cat pouncing on your pals during their New Year’s kiss.
- behavior
Can Cats Share a Litter Box?
The better question is should they?
- behavior
Can Cats Have Nightmares?
If so, they’re probably about going to the vet in that stupid carrier.
- behavior
How to Keep Your Cat Away From the Christmas Tree
It’s their favorite of your holiday decorations—for better or for worse (usually worse).
- health
What Are Cat Pheromones and How Do They Work?
Communication is key, and pheromones are your cat’s version of DMs.
- health
New Research Aims to Reduce Cat Stress During Nail Trims
Plus, expert advice on how to trim your cat’s nails at home.
- behavior
Your Cat Can Make Nearly 300 Unique Facial Expressions, Study Finds
They’re not so mysterious after all.
- lifestyle
Why Napping With Your Pet Is Actually Good for You
This study says you benefit from a power nap. Guess what? So does your cat or dog.
- behavior
A New Drug Could Help Your Stressed-Out Cat Get Through Trips to the Vet
If your cat’s ripping their carrier to shreds, there might be an answer.
- lifestyle
Has a Cat Wandered Into Your Life? It Could Be the Cat Distribution System
TikTok thinks the universe just provides you a cat—is that really a thing?
- lifestyle
8 Ways to Get a Holiday Photo With Your Cat as Good as Taylor Swift’s “Time” Cover
Maybe even better.
- behavior
Why Is My Cat Suddenly Clingy?
They’re never far away, but you’d like a little distance.
- behavior
Male vs. Female Cats: What Are the Differences?
There’s more to it than what you learned in health class.
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Eat Plastic?
If your cat nibbles on pen caps and power cords, they could be bored...
- behavior
Why Do Cats’ Eyes Glow in the Dark?
Those glowing orbs are actually a pretty useful result of evolution.
- behavior
Why Do Cats Slow Blink?
Here’s what your cat’s favorite move means.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Catnip?
They’re definitely pulling for the answer to be an emphatic “yes,” but...not so fast.
- behavior
How to Get a Cat in a Carrier
Here’s how you can train your stubborn cat to do one of their least-favorite things.
- health
Whisker Fatigue — Apparently It’s a Thing
Or, is it a genius marketing ploy to get you to buy fancy “whisker friendly” cat bowls? We asked a vet...
- health
6 Ways Your Cat Could Tell You They Are in Pain
Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting.
- lifestyle
Why You Should Adopt a “Less Adoptable” Cat
Here’s why bonded kitties, senior cats, and felines with FIV make just as amazing pets as any other.
- lifestyle
The Top 4 Reasons Cats Are Surrendered to Shelters
And how to fix them.
- behavior
7 Ways to Build Your New Cat’s Trust in You
If your cat still approaches you with a figurative arched eyebrow of skepticism, try these tricks to put them at ease.
- behavior
Cats vs. Dogs: Behavior, Intelligence, and Care Similarities and Differences
There’s no winning this argument, but here’s what you should know about parenting your new pet.